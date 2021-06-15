Functional Chewing Gum Market Analysis 2021: Size, Share, Growth rate

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Research Report 2021“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Functional Chewing Gum data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Functional Chewing Gum Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Functional Chewing Gum Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Chewing Gum market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Chewing Gum market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Mars Mondelez Lotte Perfetti Van Melle Orion Cloetta Hager & Werken (Miradent) GSK (Nicotinell) Military Energy Gum Xlear GelStat Corporation (GSAC) ZOFT Gum Lemon Pharma Think Gum LLC Meiji Holdings Peppersmith WUG Functional Gums Khloros (Chewpod) Saludbox Labs Yake Segment by Type Tooth Protection Gum Quit Smoking Gum Weight Loss Gum Others Segment by Application Supermarkets Online Stores Grocery Stores Others By Region North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Other Regions Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E Other Regions

Market Segment by Product Type:

The global Functional Chewing Gum market was valued at US$ 5538.71 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 8048.19 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2021-2027. This report focuses on Functional Chewing Gum volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Chewing Gum market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, etc. Global Functional Chewing Gum Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

Market Segment by Application:

Supermarkets Online Stores Grocery Stores Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Functional Chewing Gum market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2710698/global-functional-chewing-gum-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2710698/global-functional-chewing-gum-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Chewing Gum market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Chewing Gum market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Chewing Gum market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Chewing Gum market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Chewing Gum market

Table of Contents

1 FUNCTIONAL CHEWING GUM MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Chewing Gum1 1.2 Functional Chewing Gum Segment by Type1 1.2.1 Global Functional Chewing Gum Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)2 1.2.2 Tooth Protection Gum2 1.2.3 Quit Smoking Gum3 1.2.4 Weight Loss Gum3 1.2.5 Others3 1.3 Functional Chewing Gum Segment by Application4 1.3.1 Global Functional Chewing Gum Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027)4 1.3.2 Supermarkets5 1.3.3 Online Stores5 1.3.4 Grocery Stores6 1.3.5 Others6 1.4 Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Size Estimates and Forecasts7 1.4.1 Global Functional Chewing Gum Revenue 2016-20277 1.4.2 Global Functional Chewing Gum Sales 2016-20278 1.4.3 Functional Chewing Gum Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 20279 2 FUNCTIONAL CHEWING GUM MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS10 2.1 Global Functional Chewing Gum Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)10 2.2 Global Functional Chewing Gum Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)15 2.3 Global Functional Chewing Gum Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)18 2.4 Manufacturers Functional Chewing Gum Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type19 2.5 Functional Chewing Gum Market Competitive Situation and Trends21 2.5.1 Functional Chewing Gum Market Concentration Rate21 2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Functional Chewing Gum Players Market Share by Revenue22 2.5.3 Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)23 2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans24 3 FUNCTIONAL CHEWING GUM RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION25 3.1 Global Functional Chewing Gum Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-202125 3.2 Global Functional Chewing Gum Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-202127 3.3 North America Functional Chewing Gum Market Facts & Figures by Country28 3.3.1 North America Functional Chewing Gum Sales by Country28 3.3.2 North America Functional Chewing Gum Revenue by Country29 3.3.3 United States30 3.3.4 Canada30 3.4 Europe Functional Chewing Gum Market Facts & Figures by Country31 3.4.1 Europe Functional Chewing Gum Sales by Country31 3.4.2 Europe Functional Chewing Gum Revenue by Country32 3.4.3 Germany33 3.4.4 U.K.33 3.4.5 France34 3.4.6 Italy34 3.4.7 Russia35 3.5 Asia Pacific Functional Chewing Gum Market Facts & Figures by Region35 3.5.1 Asia Pacific Functional Chewing Gum Sales by Region35 3.5.2 Asia Pacific Functional Chewing Gum Revenue by Region36 3.5.3 China37 3.5.4 Japan38 3.5.5 South Korea38 3.5.6 India39 3.5.7 Australia39 3.5.8 Southeast Asia40 3.6 Latin America Functional Chewing Gum Market Facts & Figures by Country40 3.6.1 Latin America Functional Chewing Gum Sales by Country40 3.6.2 Latin America Functional Chewing Gum Revenue by Country41 3.6.3 Mexico42 3.6.4 Brazil43 3.7 Middle East and Africa Functional Chewing Gum Market Facts & Figures by Country43 3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Chewing Gum Sales by Country43 3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Chewing Gum Revenue by Country44 3.7.3 Egypt45 3.7.4 Saudi Arabia46 3.7.5 South Africa46 3.7.6 U.A.E47 4 FUNCTIONAL CHEWING GUM HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE48 4.1 Global Functional Chewing Gum Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)48 4.2 Global Functional Chewing Gum Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)49 4.3 Global Functional Chewing Gum Price by Type (2016-2021)50 5 FUNCTIONAL CHEWING GUM HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION51 5.1 Global Functional Chewing Gum Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)51 5.2 Global Functional Chewing Gum Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)52 5.3 Global Functional Chewing Gum Price by Application (2016-2021)54 6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED55 6.1 Mars Wrigley55 6.1.1 Mars Wrigley Corporation Information55 6.1.2 Mars Wrigley Description and Business Overview55 6.1.3 Mars Wrigley Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)56 6.1.4 Mars Wrigley Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio56 6.1.5 Mars Wrigley Recent Developments/Updates57 6.2 Mondelez57 6.2.1 Mondelez Corporation Information57 6.2.2 Mondelez Description and Business Overview57 6.2.3 Mondelez Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)58 6.2.4 Mondelez Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio58 6.2.5 Mondelez Recent Developments/Updates59 6.3 Lotte59 6.3.1 Lotte Corporation Information59 6.3.2 Lotte Description and Business Overview60 6.3.3 Lotte Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)61 6.3.4 Lotte Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio61 6.3.5 Lotte Recent Developments/Updates62 6.4 Perfetti Van Melle62 6.4.1 Perfetti Van Melle Corporation Information62 6.4.2 Perfetti Van Melle Description and Business Overview63 6.4.3 Perfetti Van Melle Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)63 6.4.4 Perfetti Van Melle Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio63 6.4.5 Perfetti Van Melle Recent Developments/Updates64 6.5 Orion64 6.5.1 Orion Corporation Information64 6.5.2 Orion Description and Business Overview65 6.5.3 Orion Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)65 6.5.4 Orion Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio65 6.5.5 Orion Recent Developments/Updates65 6.6 Cloetta Fazer66 6.6.1 Cloetta Fazer Corporation Information66 6.6.2 Cloetta Fazer Description and Business Overview66 6.6.3 Cloetta Fazer Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)67 6.6.4 Cloetta Fazer Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio67 6.6.5 Cloetta Fazer Recent Developments/Updates67 6.7 Miradent68 6.7.1 Miradent Corporation Information68 6.7.2 Miradent Description and Business Overview68 6.7.3 Miradent Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)68 6.7.4 Miradent Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio69 6.8 GSK (Nicotinell)69 6.8.1 GSK (Nicotinell) Corporation Information69 6.8.2 GSK (Nicotinell) Description and Business Overview70 6.8.3 GSK (Nicotinell) Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)70 6.8.4 GSK (Nicotinell) Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio71 6.8.5 GSK (Nicotinell) Recent Developments/Updates71 6.9 Military Energy Gum71 6.9.1 Military Energy Gum Corporation Information71 6.9.2 Military Energy Gum Description and Business Overview72 6.9.3 Military Energy Gum Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)72 6.9.4 Military Energy Gum Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio72 6.9.5 Military Energy Gum Recent Developments/Updates73 6.10 Xlear73 6.10.1 Xlear Corporation Information73 6.10.2 Xlear Description and Business Overview74 6.10.3 Xlear Non-Functional Gums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)74 6.10.4 Xlear Non-Functional Gums Product Portfolio74 6.11 GelStat Corporation (GSAC)75 6.11.1 GelStat Corporation (GSAC) Corporation Information75 6.11.2 GelStat Corporation (GSAC) Description and Business Overview75 6.11.3 GelStat Corporation (GSAC) Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)76 6.11.4 GelStat Corporation (GSAC) Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio76 6.11.5 GelStat Corporation (GSAC) Recent Developments/Updates76 6.12 ZOFT Gum77 6.12.1 ZOFT Gum Corporation Information77 6.12.2 ZOFT Gum Description and Business Overview77 6.12.3 ZOFT Gum Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)78 6.12.4 ZOFT Gum Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio78 6.12.5 ZOFT Gum Recent Developments/Updates78 6.13 LEMON PHARMA Gum79 6.13.1 LEMON PHARMA Gum Corporation Information79 6.13.2 LEMON PHARMA Gum Description and Business Overview79 6.13.3 LEMON PHARMA Gum Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)79 6.13.4 LEMON PHARMA Gum Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio80 6.13.5 LEMON PHARMA Gum Recent Developments/Updates80 6.14 Think Gum LLC.80 6.14.1 Think Gum LLC. Corporation Information80 6.14.2 Think Gum LLC. Description and Business Overview81 6.14.3 Think Gum LLC. Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)81 6.14.4 Think Gum LLC. Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio81 6.14.5 Think Gum LLC. Recent Developments/Updates82 6.15 Meiji Holdings82 6.15.1 Meiji Holdings Corporation Information82 6.15.2 Meiji Holdings Description and Business Overview82 6.15.3 Meiji Holdings Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)83 6.15.4 Meiji Holdings Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio83 6.15.5 Meiji Holdings Recent Developments/Updates83 6.16 Peppersmith84 6.16.1 Peppersmith Corporation Information84 6.16.2 Peppersmith Description and Business Overview84 6.16.3 Peppersmith Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)85 6.16.4 Peppersmith Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio85 6.17 WUG Functional Gums85 6.17.1 WUG Functional Gums Corporation Information85 6.17.2 WUG Functional Gums Description and Business Overview86 6.17.3 WUG Functional Gums Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)86 6.17.4 WUG Functional Gums Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio86 6.18 Khloros (Chewpod)87 6.18.1 Khloros (Chewpod) Corporation Information87 6.18.2 Khloros (Chewpod) Description and Business Overview88 6.18.3 Khloros (Chewpod) Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)88 6.18.4 Khloros (Chewpod) Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio88 6.19 Saludbox Labs89 6.19.1 Saludbox Labs Corporation Information89 6.19.2 Saludbox Labs Description and Business Overview89 6.19.3 Saludbox Labs Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)90 6.19.4 Saludbox Labs Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio90 6.20 Yake91 6.20.1 Yake Corporation Information91 6.20.2 Yake Description and Business Overview91 6.20.3 Yake Functional Chewing Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)91 6.20.4 Yake Functional Chewing Gum Product Portfolio92 6.20.5 Yake Recent Developments/Updates92 7 FUNCTIONAL CHEWING GUM MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS93 7.1 Functional Chewing Gum Key Raw Materials Analysis93 7.1.1 Key Raw Materials93 7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials94 7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure95 7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Functional Chewing Gum95 7.4 Functional Chewing Gum Industrial Chain Analysis96 8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS97 8.1 Marketing Channel97 8.2 Functional Chewing Gum Distributors List98 8.3 Functional Chewing Gum Customers99 9 FUNCTIONAL CHEWING GUM MARKET DYNAMICS100 9.1 Functional Chewing Gum Industry Trends100 9.2 Functional Chewing Gum Growth Drivers100 9.3 Functional Chewing Gum Market Challenges100 9.4 Functional Chewing Gum Market Restraints101 10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST102 10.1 Functional Chewing Gum Market Estimates and Projections by Type102 10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Functional Chewing Gum by Type (2022-2027)102 10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Functional Chewing Gum by Type (2022-2027)103 10.2 Functional Chewing Gum Market Estimates and Projections by Application103 10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Functional Chewing Gum by Application (2022-2027)103 10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Functional Chewing Gum by Application (2022-2027)104 10.3 Functional Chewing Gum Market Estimates and Projections by Region105 10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Functional Chewing Gum by Region (2022-2027)105 10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Functional Chewing Gum by Region (2022-2027)106 11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION107 12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE109 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach109 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design109 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation110 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation111 12.2 Data Source112 12.2.1 Secondary Sources112 12.2.2 Primary Sources113 12.3 Author List115 12.4 Disclaimer115

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.