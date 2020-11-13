Functional Apparel Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026 | Nike, Adidas, Under Armor

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Functional Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Functional Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Functional Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Functional Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Functional Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Functional Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1437307/global-functional-apparel-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Functional Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Functional Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Functional Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Functional Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Functional Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Functional Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, PVH Corp., Puma, Anta, VF Corporation, Gap, Columbia Sportswear, Perry Ellis International, Lululemon Athletica, LiNing, Sketchers, Asics Corporation, HanesBrands, Amer Sports, PEAK, Ralph Lauren, 361sport, MIZUNO Corporation

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Functional Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Apparel market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1437307/global-functional-apparel-market

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Functional Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Apparel

1.2 Functional Apparel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Sports Wear

1.2.3 Protective Clothing

1.3 Functional Apparel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Functional Apparel Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Professional Athletic

1.3.3 Amateur Sport

1.3.4 Outdoor Application

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Functional Apparel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Functional Apparel Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Functional Apparel Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Functional Apparel Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Functional Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Functional Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Functional Apparel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Functional Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Apparel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Functional Apparel Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Functional Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Functional Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Functional Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Functional Apparel Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Functional Apparel Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Functional Apparel Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Functional Apparel Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Functional Apparel Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Functional Apparel Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Functional Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Functional Apparel Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Functional Apparel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Functional Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Functional Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Functional Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Apparel Business

6.1 Nike

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Nike Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Nike Products Offered

6.1.5 Nike Recent Development

6.2 Adidas

6.2.1 Adidas Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Adidas Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Adidas Products Offered

6.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

6.3 Under Armor

6.3.1 Under Armor Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Under Armor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Under Armor Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Under Armor Products Offered

6.3.5 Under Armor Recent Development

6.4 PVH Corp.

6.4.1 PVH Corp. Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 PVH Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 PVH Corp. Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 PVH Corp. Products Offered

6.4.5 PVH Corp. Recent Development

6.5 Puma

6.5.1 Puma Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Puma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Puma Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Puma Products Offered

6.5.5 Puma Recent Development

6.6 Anta

6.6.1 Anta Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Anta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Anta Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Anta Products Offered

6.6.5 Anta Recent Development

6.7 VF Corporation

6.6.1 VF Corporation Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 VF Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 VF Corporation Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 VF Corporation Products Offered

6.7.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

6.8 Gap

6.8.1 Gap Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Gap Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Gap Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Gap Products Offered

6.8.5 Gap Recent Development

6.9 Columbia Sportswear

6.9.1 Columbia Sportswear Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Columbia Sportswear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Columbia Sportswear Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Columbia Sportswear Products Offered

6.9.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

6.10 Perry Ellis International

6.10.1 Perry Ellis International Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Perry Ellis International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Perry Ellis International Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Perry Ellis International Products Offered

6.10.5 Perry Ellis International Recent Development

6.11 Lululemon Athletica

6.11.1 Lululemon Athletica Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Lululemon Athletica Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Lululemon Athletica Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Lululemon Athletica Products Offered

6.11.5 Lululemon Athletica Recent Development

6.12 LiNing

6.12.1 LiNing Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 LiNing Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 LiNing Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 LiNing Products Offered

6.12.5 LiNing Recent Development

6.13 Sketchers

6.13.1 Sketchers Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Sketchers Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Sketchers Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Sketchers Products Offered

6.13.5 Sketchers Recent Development

6.14 Asics Corporation

6.14.1 Asics Corporation Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Asics Corporation Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Asics Corporation Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Asics Corporation Products Offered

6.14.5 Asics Corporation Recent Development

6.15 HanesBrands

6.15.1 HanesBrands Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 HanesBrands Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 HanesBrands Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 HanesBrands Products Offered

6.15.5 HanesBrands Recent Development

6.16 Amer Sports

6.16.1 Amer Sports Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Amer Sports Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Amer Sports Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Amer Sports Products Offered

6.16.5 Amer Sports Recent Development

6.17 PEAK

6.17.1 PEAK Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 PEAK Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 PEAK Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 PEAK Products Offered

6.17.5 PEAK Recent Development

6.18 Ralph Lauren

6.18.1 Ralph Lauren Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Ralph Lauren Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Ralph Lauren Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Ralph Lauren Products Offered

6.18.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Development

6.19 361sport

6.19.1 361sport Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 361sport Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 361sport Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 361sport Products Offered

6.19.5 361sport Recent Development

6.20 MIZUNO Corporation

6.20.1 MIZUNO Corporation Functional Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 MIZUNO Corporation Functional Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 MIZUNO Corporation Functional Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 MIZUNO Corporation Products Offered

6.20.5 MIZUNO Corporation Recent Development

7 Functional Apparel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Functional Apparel Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Functional Apparel

7.4 Functional Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Functional Apparel Distributors List

8.3 Functional Apparel Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Functional Apparel by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Functional Apparel by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Functional Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Functional Apparel by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Functional Apparel by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Functional Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Functional Apparel by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Functional Apparel by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Functional Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Functional Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Functional Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Functional Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”