Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size, Statistics, Insights and Outlook 2022-2028| Top Leaders – | Landis+Gyr, Itron, Siemens

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fully Electronic Smart Meters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fully Electronic Smart Meters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fully Electronic Smart Meters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fully Electronic Smart Meters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fully Electronic Smart Meters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fully Electronic Smart Meters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Landis+Gyr, Itron, Siemens, Kamstrup, Elster Group, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Iskraemeco, ZIV, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group, Haixing Electrical, XJ Measurement & Control Meter, Chintim Instruments, Clou Electronics, Holley Metering, HND Electronics, Longi, Banner, Sunrise

Market Segmentation by Product:

Direct-Current Meters

Alternating Current Meters



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application



The Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fully Electronic Smart Meters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fully Electronic Smart Meters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Direct-Current Meters

2.1.2 Alternating Current Meters

2.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Application

3.1.2 Commercial Application

3.1.3 Industrial Application

3.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fully Electronic Smart Meters in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fully Electronic Smart Meters Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fully Electronic Smart Meters Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fully Electronic Smart Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Landis+Gyr

7.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

7.1.2 Landis+Gyr Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Landis+Gyr Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Landis+Gyr Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.1.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

7.2 Itron

7.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

7.2.2 Itron Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Itron Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Itron Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.2.5 Itron Recent Development

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.3.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Siemens Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Siemens Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.4 Kamstrup

7.4.1 Kamstrup Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kamstrup Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kamstrup Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kamstrup Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.4.5 Kamstrup Recent Development

7.5 Elster Group

7.5.1 Elster Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Elster Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Elster Group Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Elster Group Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.5.5 Elster Group Recent Development

7.6 Nuri Telecom

7.6.1 Nuri Telecom Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nuri Telecom Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nuri Telecom Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nuri Telecom Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.6.5 Nuri Telecom Recent Development

7.7 Sagemcom

7.7.1 Sagemcom Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sagemcom Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sagemcom Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sagemcom Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.7.5 Sagemcom Recent Development

7.8 Iskraemeco

7.8.1 Iskraemeco Corporation Information

7.8.2 Iskraemeco Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Iskraemeco Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Iskraemeco Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.8.5 Iskraemeco Recent Development

7.9 ZIV

7.9.1 ZIV Corporation Information

7.9.2 ZIV Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ZIV Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ZIV Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.9.5 ZIV Recent Development

7.10 Sanxing

7.10.1 Sanxing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sanxing Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sanxing Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sanxing Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.10.5 Sanxing Recent Development

7.11 Linyang Electronics

7.11.1 Linyang Electronics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Linyang Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Linyang Electronics Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Linyang Electronics Fully Electronic Smart Meters Products Offered

7.11.5 Linyang Electronics Recent Development

7.12 Wasion Group

7.12.1 Wasion Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wasion Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Wasion Group Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Wasion Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Wasion Group Recent Development

7.13 Haixing Electrical

7.13.1 Haixing Electrical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Haixing Electrical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Haixing Electrical Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Haixing Electrical Products Offered

7.13.5 Haixing Electrical Recent Development

7.14 XJ Measurement & Control Meter

7.14.1 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Corporation Information

7.14.2 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Products Offered

7.14.5 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Recent Development

7.15 Chintim Instruments

7.15.1 Chintim Instruments Corporation Information

7.15.2 Chintim Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Chintim Instruments Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Chintim Instruments Products Offered

7.15.5 Chintim Instruments Recent Development

7.16 Clou Electronics

7.16.1 Clou Electronics Corporation Information

7.16.2 Clou Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Clou Electronics Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Clou Electronics Products Offered

7.16.5 Clou Electronics Recent Development

7.17 Holley Metering

7.17.1 Holley Metering Corporation Information

7.17.2 Holley Metering Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Holley Metering Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Holley Metering Products Offered

7.17.5 Holley Metering Recent Development

7.18 HND Electronics

7.18.1 HND Electronics Corporation Information

7.18.2 HND Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 HND Electronics Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 HND Electronics Products Offered

7.18.5 HND Electronics Recent Development

7.19 Longi

7.19.1 Longi Corporation Information

7.19.2 Longi Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Longi Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Longi Products Offered

7.19.5 Longi Recent Development

7.20 Banner

7.20.1 Banner Corporation Information

7.20.2 Banner Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Banner Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Banner Products Offered

7.20.5 Banner Recent Development

7.21 Sunrise

7.21.1 Sunrise Corporation Information

7.21.2 Sunrise Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Sunrise Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Sunrise Products Offered

7.21.5 Sunrise Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Distributors

8.3 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Distributors

8.5 Fully Electronic Smart Meters Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”