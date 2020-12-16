Full Electric Medical Beds Market 2020 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026 | Hill-Rom, Stryker, Paramount Bed

“

The report titled Global Full Electric Medical Beds Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Full Electric Medical Beds market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Full Electric Medical Beds market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Full Electric Medical Beds market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Full Electric Medical Beds market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Full Electric Medical Beds report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Full Electric Medical Beds report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Full Electric Medical Beds market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Full Electric Medical Beds market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Full Electric Medical Beds market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Full Electric Medical Beds market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Full Electric Medical Beds market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hill-Rom, Stryker, Paramount Bed, Linet Group, ArjoHuntleigh, Invacare Corporation, Hopefull Medical Equipment, Stiegelmeyer, Joerns Healthcare, Pukang Medical instruments, Malvestio, Völker GmbH, Pardo, Maidesite, Drive Medical, Kangshen Medical Technology, KC-Harvest Medical Equipment, Haelvoet, Yongfa Medical Equipment, Combed Bed

Market Segmentation by Product: 4-section Type

3-section Type

2-section Type

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Nursing Home

Homecare

Other



The Full Electric Medical Beds Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Full Electric Medical Beds market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Full Electric Medical Beds market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Full Electric Medical Beds market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Full Electric Medical Beds industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Full Electric Medical Beds market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Full Electric Medical Beds market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Full Electric Medical Beds market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Full Electric Medical Beds Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 4-section Type

1.2.3 3-section Type

1.2.4 2-section Type

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Nursing Home

1.3.4 Homecare

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Full Electric Medical Beds Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Full Electric Medical Beds Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Full Electric Medical Beds by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Full Electric Medical Beds Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Full Electric Medical Beds Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Full Electric Medical Beds Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Full Electric Medical Beds Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Full Electric Medical Beds Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Full Electric Medical Beds Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Hill-Rom

4.1.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

4.1.2 Hill-Rom Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Hill-Rom Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.1.4 Hill-Rom Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Hill-Rom Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Hill-Rom Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Hill-Rom Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Hill-Rom Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Hill-Rom Recent Development

4.2 Stryker

4.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information

4.2.2 Stryker Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Stryker Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.2.4 Stryker Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Stryker Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Stryker Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Stryker Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Stryker Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Stryker Recent Development

4.3 Paramount Bed

4.3.1 Paramount Bed Corporation Information

4.3.2 Paramount Bed Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Paramount Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.3.4 Paramount Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Paramount Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Paramount Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Paramount Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Paramount Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Paramount Bed Recent Development

4.4 Linet Group

4.4.1 Linet Group Corporation Information

4.4.2 Linet Group Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Linet Group Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.4.4 Linet Group Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Linet Group Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Linet Group Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Linet Group Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Linet Group Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Linet Group Recent Development

4.5 ArjoHuntleigh

4.5.1 ArjoHuntleigh Corporation Information

4.5.2 ArjoHuntleigh Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 ArjoHuntleigh Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.5.4 ArjoHuntleigh Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 ArjoHuntleigh Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.5.6 ArjoHuntleigh Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.5.7 ArjoHuntleigh Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 ArjoHuntleigh Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 ArjoHuntleigh Recent Development

4.6 Invacare Corporation

4.6.1 Invacare Corporation Corporation Information

4.6.2 Invacare Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Invacare Corporation Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.6.4 Invacare Corporation Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Invacare Corporation Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Invacare Corporation Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Invacare Corporation Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Invacare Corporation Recent Development

4.7 Hopefull Medical Equipment

4.7.1 Hopefull Medical Equipment Corporation Information

4.7.2 Hopefull Medical Equipment Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Hopefull Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.7.4 Hopefull Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Hopefull Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Hopefull Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Hopefull Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Hopefull Medical Equipment Recent Development

4.8 Stiegelmeyer

4.8.1 Stiegelmeyer Corporation Information

4.8.2 Stiegelmeyer Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Stiegelmeyer Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.8.4 Stiegelmeyer Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Stiegelmeyer Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Stiegelmeyer Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Stiegelmeyer Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Stiegelmeyer Recent Development

4.9 Joerns Healthcare

4.9.1 Joerns Healthcare Corporation Information

4.9.2 Joerns Healthcare Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Joerns Healthcare Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.9.4 Joerns Healthcare Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Joerns Healthcare Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Joerns Healthcare Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Joerns Healthcare Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Joerns Healthcare Recent Development

4.10 Pukang Medical instruments

4.10.1 Pukang Medical instruments Corporation Information

4.10.2 Pukang Medical instruments Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Pukang Medical instruments Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.10.4 Pukang Medical instruments Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Pukang Medical instruments Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Pukang Medical instruments Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Pukang Medical instruments Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Pukang Medical instruments Recent Development

4.11 Malvestio

4.11.1 Malvestio Corporation Information

4.11.2 Malvestio Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Malvestio Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.11.4 Malvestio Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Malvestio Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Malvestio Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Malvestio Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Malvestio Recent Development

4.12 Völker GmbH

4.12.1 Völker GmbH Corporation Information

4.12.2 Völker GmbH Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Völker GmbH Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.12.4 Völker GmbH Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Völker GmbH Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Völker GmbH Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Völker GmbH Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Völker GmbH Recent Development

4.13 Pardo

4.13.1 Pardo Corporation Information

4.13.2 Pardo Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Pardo Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.13.4 Pardo Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Pardo Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Pardo Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Pardo Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Pardo Recent Development

4.14 Maidesite

4.14.1 Maidesite Corporation Information

4.14.2 Maidesite Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Maidesite Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.14.4 Maidesite Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Maidesite Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Maidesite Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Maidesite Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Maidesite Recent Development

4.15 Drive Medical

4.15.1 Drive Medical Corporation Information

4.15.2 Drive Medical Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Drive Medical Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.15.4 Drive Medical Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Drive Medical Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Drive Medical Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Drive Medical Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Drive Medical Recent Development

4.16 Kangshen Medical Technology

4.16.1 Kangshen Medical Technology Corporation Information

4.16.2 Kangshen Medical Technology Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Kangshen Medical Technology Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.16.4 Kangshen Medical Technology Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Kangshen Medical Technology Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Kangshen Medical Technology Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Kangshen Medical Technology Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Kangshen Medical Technology Recent Development

4.17 KC-Harvest Medical Equipment

4.17.1 KC-Harvest Medical Equipment Corporation Information

4.17.2 KC-Harvest Medical Equipment Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 KC-Harvest Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.17.4 KC-Harvest Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 KC-Harvest Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.17.6 KC-Harvest Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.17.7 KC-Harvest Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 KC-Harvest Medical Equipment Recent Development

4.18 Haelvoet

4.18.1 Haelvoet Corporation Information

4.18.2 Haelvoet Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Haelvoet Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.18.4 Haelvoet Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Haelvoet Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Haelvoet Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Haelvoet Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Haelvoet Recent Development

4.19 Yongfa Medical Equipment

4.19.1 Yongfa Medical Equipment Corporation Information

4.19.2 Yongfa Medical Equipment Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Yongfa Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.19.4 Yongfa Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 Yongfa Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Yongfa Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Yongfa Medical Equipment Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Yongfa Medical Equipment Recent Development

4.20 Combed Bed

4.20.1 Combed Bed Corporation Information

4.20.2 Combed Bed Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Combed Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Products Offered

4.20.4 Combed Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.20.5 Combed Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Combed Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Combed Bed Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Combed Bed Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Full Electric Medical Beds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Full Electric Medical Beds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Full Electric Medical Beds Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Full Electric Medical Beds Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Type

7.4 North America Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Full Electric Medical Beds Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Full Electric Medical Beds Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Full Electric Medical Beds Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Full Electric Medical Beds Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Full Electric Medical Beds Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Full Electric Medical Beds Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Full Electric Medical Beds Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Full Electric Medical Beds Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Full Electric Medical Beds Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Full Electric Medical Beds Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Full Electric Medical Beds Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Full Electric Medical Beds Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Full Electric Medical Beds Clients Analysis

12.4 Full Electric Medical Beds Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Full Electric Medical Beds Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Full Electric Medical Beds Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Full Electric Medical Beds Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Full Electric Medical Beds Market Drivers

13.2 Full Electric Medical Beds Market Opportunities

13.3 Full Electric Medical Beds Market Challenges

13.4 Full Electric Medical Beds Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”