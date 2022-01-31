LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global FTL<L Shipping Services market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global FTL<L Shipping Services market. The authors of the report have segmented the global FTL<L Shipping Services market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global FTL<L Shipping Services market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global FTL<L Shipping Services market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global FTL<L Shipping Services market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global FTL<L Shipping Services market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market Research Report: United World Logistics, UPS, FedEx, Deutsche Post, Union Pacific, DHL, Estes Express Lines, Old Dominion Freight Line, YRC, Holland Trucking, Southeastern Freight Lines, J.B. Hunt, Schneider, Swift Transportation, Werner Enterprises, Deppon, XPO Logistics, ABF Freight, SF Express, Shanghai ANE Logistics, China Postal Express & Logistics Company

Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market by Type: Full Truckload (FTL), Less than Truckload (LTL) FTL<L Shipping Services

Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market by Application: Food & Beverage, Perishable Goods, Clothing, Electronics, Chemicals, Construction Materials, Industrial Equipment & Parts, Others

The global FTL<L Shipping Services market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global FTL<L Shipping Services market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global FTL<L Shipping Services market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global FTL<L Shipping Services market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global FTL<L Shipping Services market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global FTL<L Shipping Services market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the FTL<L Shipping Services market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global FTL<L Shipping Services market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the FTL<L Shipping Services market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Full Truckload (FTL)

1.2.3 Less than Truckload (LTL)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Perishable Goods

1.3.4 Clothing

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Chemicals

1.3.7 Construction Materials

1.3.8 Industrial Equipment & Parts

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 FTL<L Shipping Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 FTL<L Shipping Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 FTL<L Shipping Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 FTL<L Shipping Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 FTL<L Shipping Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 FTL<L Shipping Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 FTL<L Shipping Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 FTL<L Shipping Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top FTL<L Shipping Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top FTL<L Shipping Services Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by FTL<L Shipping Services Revenue

3.4 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by FTL<L Shipping Services Revenue in 2021

3.5 FTL<L Shipping Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players FTL<L Shipping Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into FTL<L Shipping Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 FTL<L Shipping Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 FTL<L Shipping Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global FTL<L Shipping Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa FTL<L Shipping Services Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 United World Logistics

11.1.1 United World Logistics Company Details

11.1.2 United World Logistics Business Overview

11.1.3 United World Logistics FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.1.4 United World Logistics Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 United World Logistics Recent Developments

11.2 UPS

11.2.1 UPS Company Details

11.2.2 UPS Business Overview

11.2.3 UPS FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.2.4 UPS Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 UPS Recent Developments

11.3 FedEx

11.3.1 FedEx Company Details

11.3.2 FedEx Business Overview

11.3.3 FedEx FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.3.4 FedEx Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 FedEx Recent Developments

11.4 Deutsche Post

11.4.1 Deutsche Post Company Details

11.4.2 Deutsche Post Business Overview

11.4.3 Deutsche Post FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.4.4 Deutsche Post Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Deutsche Post Recent Developments

11.5 Union Pacific

11.5.1 Union Pacific Company Details

11.5.2 Union Pacific Business Overview

11.5.3 Union Pacific FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.5.4 Union Pacific Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Union Pacific Recent Developments

11.6 DHL

11.6.1 DHL Company Details

11.6.2 DHL Business Overview

11.6.3 DHL FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.6.4 DHL Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 DHL Recent Developments

11.7 Estes Express Lines

11.7.1 Estes Express Lines Company Details

11.7.2 Estes Express Lines Business Overview

11.7.3 Estes Express Lines FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.7.4 Estes Express Lines Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Estes Express Lines Recent Developments

11.8 Old Dominion Freight Line

11.8.1 Old Dominion Freight Line Company Details

11.8.2 Old Dominion Freight Line Business Overview

11.8.3 Old Dominion Freight Line FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.8.4 Old Dominion Freight Line Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Old Dominion Freight Line Recent Developments

11.9 YRC

11.9.1 YRC Company Details

11.9.2 YRC Business Overview

11.9.3 YRC FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.9.4 YRC Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 YRC Recent Developments

11.10 Holland Trucking

11.10.1 Holland Trucking Company Details

11.10.2 Holland Trucking Business Overview

11.10.3 Holland Trucking FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.10.4 Holland Trucking Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Holland Trucking Recent Developments

11.11 Southeastern Freight Lines

11.11.1 Southeastern Freight Lines Company Details

11.11.2 Southeastern Freight Lines Business Overview

11.11.3 Southeastern Freight Lines FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.11.4 Southeastern Freight Lines Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Southeastern Freight Lines Recent Developments

11.12 J.B. Hunt

11.12.1 J.B. Hunt Company Details

11.12.2 J.B. Hunt Business Overview

11.12.3 J.B. Hunt FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.12.4 J.B. Hunt Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 J.B. Hunt Recent Developments

11.13 Schneider

11.13.1 Schneider Company Details

11.13.2 Schneider Business Overview

11.13.3 Schneider FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.13.4 Schneider Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Schneider Recent Developments

11.14 Swift Transportation

11.14.1 Swift Transportation Company Details

11.14.2 Swift Transportation Business Overview

11.14.3 Swift Transportation FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.14.4 Swift Transportation Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Swift Transportation Recent Developments

11.15 Werner Enterprises

11.15.1 Werner Enterprises Company Details

11.15.2 Werner Enterprises Business Overview

11.15.3 Werner Enterprises FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.15.4 Werner Enterprises Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Werner Enterprises Recent Developments

11.16 Deppon

11.16.1 Deppon Company Details

11.16.2 Deppon Business Overview

11.16.3 Deppon FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.16.4 Deppon Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Deppon Recent Developments

11.17 XPO Logistics

11.17.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

11.17.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview

11.17.3 XPO Logistics FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.17.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 XPO Logistics Recent Developments

11.18 ABF Freight

11.18.1 ABF Freight Company Details

11.18.2 ABF Freight Business Overview

11.18.3 ABF Freight FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.18.4 ABF Freight Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 ABF Freight Recent Developments

11.19 SF Express

11.19.1 SF Express Company Details

11.19.2 SF Express Business Overview

11.19.3 SF Express FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.19.4 SF Express Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 SF Express Recent Developments

11.20 Shanghai ANE Logistics

11.20.1 Shanghai ANE Logistics Company Details

11.20.2 Shanghai ANE Logistics Business Overview

11.20.3 Shanghai ANE Logistics FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.20.4 Shanghai ANE Logistics Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Shanghai ANE Logistics Recent Developments

11.21 China Postal Express & Logistics Company

11.21.1 China Postal Express & Logistics Company Company Details

11.21.2 China Postal Express & Logistics Company Business Overview

11.21.3 China Postal Express & Logistics Company FTL<L Shipping Services Introduction

11.21.4 China Postal Express & Logistics Company Revenue in FTL<L Shipping Services Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 China Postal Express & Logistics Company Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

