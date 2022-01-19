FRP Pipe Jacking Market Historical Analysis, Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2028| Wenzhou Huangsheng Pipe Industry, , Chengdu Da Tong Dao Guan Ye

Los Angeles, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global FRP Pipe Jacking Market Insights and Forecast to 2028”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. FRP Pipe Jacking report discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the FRP Pipe Jacking Market report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall FRP Pipe Jacking market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the global FRP Pipe Jacking market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global FRP Pipe Jacking market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global FRP Pipe Jacking Market Research Report: Wenzhou Huangsheng Pipe Industry, , Chengdu Da Tong Dao Guan Ye, , Zhejiang Hondor Environmental Protection Co., , Zhen Shi Yong Chang Composite Material Co., , Longcom Environmental Protection Equipment Co., , Hebei He Gui Environmental Protection Equipment Co., , Hebei Liangyi FRP Co., , Hebei Zhiyou Frp, , Zhong’ao Environmental Equipment Co., , Hebei Huaqiang Technology Development Co., , Zaoqiang Xiangyuan air conditioning ventilation equipment factory, , Hebei Weijia FRP Co, , Hengshui Deli Fiberglass Equipment Co.,

Global FRP Pipe Jacking Market by Type: DN400-DN600mm, , DN600-DN800mm, , DN800-DN1000mm, , Others,

Global FRP Pipe Jacking Market by Application: Municipal Engineering, , Petroleum and Chemical Engineering, , Industrial Drainage, , Others,

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global FRP Pipe Jacking market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global FRP Pipe Jacking market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The FRP Pipe Jacking report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global FRP Pipe Jacking market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global FRP Pipe Jacking market?

2. What will be the size of the global FRP Pipe Jacking market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global FRP Pipe Jacking market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global FRP Pipe Jacking market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global FRP Pipe Jacking market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FRP Pipe Jacking Product Introduction

1.2 Market Pipe Diameter

1.2.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size Growth Rate Pipe Diameter

1.2.2 DN400-DN600mm

1.2.3 DN600-DN800mm

1.2.4 DN800-DN1000mm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Municipal Engineering

1.3.3 Petroleum and Chemical Engineering

1.3.4 Industrial Drainage

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Production

2.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Production by Region

2.3.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by FRP Pipe Jacking Sales in 2020

4.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top FRP Pipe Jacking Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Pipe Diameter

5.1.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Historical Sales Pipe Diameter (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Forecasted Sales Pipe Diameter (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Market Share Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

5.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue Pipe Diameter

5.2.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Historical Revenue Pipe Diameter (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Forecasted Revenue Pipe Diameter (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue Market Share Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

5.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Price Pipe Diameter

5.3.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Price Pipe Diameter (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Price Forecast Pipe Diameter (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Price by Application

6.3.1 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global FRP Pipe Jacking Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size Pipe Diameter

7.1.1 North America FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

7.2 North America FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size Pipe Diameter

8.1.1 Europe FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size Pipe Diameter

9.1.1 Asia Pacific FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size Pipe Diameter

10.1.1 Latin America FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size Pipe Diameter

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue Pipe Diameter (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa FRP Pipe Jacking Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa FRP Pipe Jacking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa FRP Pipe Jacking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Wenzhou Huangsheng Pipe Industry

12.1.1 Wenzhou Huangsheng Pipe Industry Corporation Information

12.1.2 Wenzhou Huangsheng Pipe Industry Overview

12.1.3 Wenzhou Huangsheng Pipe Industry FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Wenzhou Huangsheng Pipe Industry FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Wenzhou Huangsheng Pipe Industry Recent Developments

12.2 Chengdu Da Tong Dao Guan Ye

12.2.1 Chengdu Da Tong Dao Guan Ye Corporation Information

12.2.2 Chengdu Da Tong Dao Guan Ye Overview

12.2.3 Chengdu Da Tong Dao Guan Ye FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Chengdu Da Tong Dao Guan Ye FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Chengdu Da Tong Dao Guan Ye Recent Developments

12.3 Zhejiang Hondor Environmental Protection Co.

12.3.1 Zhejiang Hondor Environmental Protection Co. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Zhejiang Hondor Environmental Protection Co. Overview

12.3.3 Zhejiang Hondor Environmental Protection Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Zhejiang Hondor Environmental Protection Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Zhejiang Hondor Environmental Protection Co. Recent Developments

12.4 Zhen Shi Yong Chang Composite Material Co.

12.4.1 Zhen Shi Yong Chang Composite Material Co. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zhen Shi Yong Chang Composite Material Co. Overview

12.4.3 Zhen Shi Yong Chang Composite Material Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Zhen Shi Yong Chang Composite Material Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Zhen Shi Yong Chang Composite Material Co. Recent Developments

12.5 Longcom Environmental Protection Equipment Co.

12.5.1 Longcom Environmental Protection Equipment Co. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Longcom Environmental Protection Equipment Co. Overview

12.5.3 Longcom Environmental Protection Equipment Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Longcom Environmental Protection Equipment Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Longcom Environmental Protection Equipment Co. Recent Developments

12.6 Hebei He Gui Environmental Protection Equipment Co.

12.6.1 Hebei He Gui Environmental Protection Equipment Co. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hebei He Gui Environmental Protection Equipment Co. Overview

12.6.3 Hebei He Gui Environmental Protection Equipment Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hebei He Gui Environmental Protection Equipment Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Hebei He Gui Environmental Protection Equipment Co. Recent Developments

12.7 Hebei Liangyi FRP Co.

12.7.1 Hebei Liangyi FRP Co. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hebei Liangyi FRP Co. Overview

12.7.3 Hebei Liangyi FRP Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hebei Liangyi FRP Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Hebei Liangyi FRP Co. Recent Developments

12.8 Hebei Zhiyou Frp

12.8.1 Hebei Zhiyou Frp Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hebei Zhiyou Frp Overview

12.8.3 Hebei Zhiyou Frp FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hebei Zhiyou Frp FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Hebei Zhiyou Frp Recent Developments

12.9 Zhong’ao Environmental Equipment Co.

12.9.1 Zhong’ao Environmental Equipment Co. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhong’ao Environmental Equipment Co. Overview

12.9.3 Zhong’ao Environmental Equipment Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Zhong’ao Environmental Equipment Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Zhong’ao Environmental Equipment Co. Recent Developments

12.10 Hebei Huaqiang Technology Development Co.

12.10.1 Hebei Huaqiang Technology Development Co. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hebei Huaqiang Technology Development Co. Overview

12.10.3 Hebei Huaqiang Technology Development Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hebei Huaqiang Technology Development Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Hebei Huaqiang Technology Development Co. Recent Developments

12.11 Zaoqiang Xiangyuan air conditioning ventilation equipment factory

12.11.1 Zaoqiang Xiangyuan air conditioning ventilation equipment factory Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zaoqiang Xiangyuan air conditioning ventilation equipment factory Overview

12.11.3 Zaoqiang Xiangyuan air conditioning ventilation equipment factory FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zaoqiang Xiangyuan air conditioning ventilation equipment factory FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Zaoqiang Xiangyuan air conditioning ventilation equipment factory Recent Developments

12.12 Hebei Weijia FRP Co

12.12.1 Hebei Weijia FRP Co Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hebei Weijia FRP Co Overview

12.12.3 Hebei Weijia FRP Co FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hebei Weijia FRP Co FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Hebei Weijia FRP Co Recent Developments

12.13 Hengshui Deli Fiberglass Equipment Co.

12.13.1 Hengshui Deli Fiberglass Equipment Co. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hengshui Deli Fiberglass Equipment Co. Overview

12.13.3 Hengshui Deli Fiberglass Equipment Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hengshui Deli Fiberglass Equipment Co. FRP Pipe Jacking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Hengshui Deli Fiberglass Equipment Co. Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 FRP Pipe Jacking Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 FRP Pipe Jacking Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 FRP Pipe Jacking Production Mode & Process

13.4 FRP Pipe Jacking Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 FRP Pipe Jacking Sales Channels

13.4.2 FRP Pipe Jacking Distributors

13.5 FRP Pipe Jacking Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 FRP Pipe Jacking Industry Trends

14.2 FRP Pipe Jacking Market Drivers

14.3 FRP Pipe Jacking Market Challenges

14.4 FRP Pipe Jacking Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global FRP Pipe Jacking Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

