FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share, Revenue Analysis by 2027 Top Leaders: | National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Amiantit, ZCL Composites

The report titled Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Amiantit, ZCL Composites, Future Pipe Industries (FPI), The Hobas Group, Graphite India Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Hengrun Group, Enduro Composites, Chemical Process Piping (CPP), Jizhou Zhongyi

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Vinylester

Epoxy

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others



The FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Glass Fiber

1.3.3 Carbon Fiber

1.3.4 Vinylester

1.3.5 Epoxy

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Oil and Gas

1.4.3 Sewage Pipe

1.4.4 Irrigation

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Industry Trends

2.4.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Trends

2.4.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Drivers

2.4.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Challenges

2.4.4 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe by Revenue

3.2.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe as of 2019)

3.4 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size by Type

4.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size by Application

5.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

11.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporation Information

11.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.1.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Recent Developments

11.2 Amiantit

11.2.1 Amiantit Corporation Information

11.2.2 Amiantit Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Amiantit FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Amiantit FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.2.5 Amiantit SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Amiantit Recent Developments

11.3 ZCL Composites

11.3.1 ZCL Composites Corporation Information

11.3.2 ZCL Composites Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 ZCL Composites FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 ZCL Composites FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.3.5 ZCL Composites SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 ZCL Composites Recent Developments

11.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

11.4.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.4.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Recent Developments

11.5 The Hobas Group

11.5.1 The Hobas Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 The Hobas Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 The Hobas Group FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 The Hobas Group FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.5.5 The Hobas Group SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 The Hobas Group Recent Developments

11.6 Graphite India Limited

11.6.1 Graphite India Limited Corporation Information

11.6.2 Graphite India Limited Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Graphite India Limited FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Graphite India Limited FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.6.5 Graphite India Limited SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Graphite India Limited Recent Developments

11.7 Lianyungang Zhongfu

11.7.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Corporation Information

11.7.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.7.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Lianyungang Zhongfu Recent Developments

11.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

11.8.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Corporation Information

11.8.2 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.8.5 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Recent Developments

11.9 Hengrun Group

11.9.1 Hengrun Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hengrun Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Hengrun Group FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Hengrun Group FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.9.5 Hengrun Group SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Hengrun Group Recent Developments

11.10 Enduro Composites

11.10.1 Enduro Composites Corporation Information

11.10.2 Enduro Composites Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Enduro Composites FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Enduro Composites FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.10.5 Enduro Composites SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Enduro Composites Recent Developments

11.11 Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

11.11.1 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Corporation Information

11.11.2 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.11.5 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Recent Developments

11.12 Jizhou Zhongyi

11.12.1 Jizhou Zhongyi Corporation Information

11.12.2 Jizhou Zhongyi Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Jizhou Zhongyi FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Jizhou Zhongyi FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Products and Services

11.12.5 Jizhou Zhongyi SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Jizhou Zhongyi Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Channels

12.2.2 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Distributors

12.3 FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

