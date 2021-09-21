FRP Bars Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek

“

The report titled Global FRP Bars Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global FRP Bars market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global FRP Bars market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global FRP Bars market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global FRP Bars market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The FRP Bars report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the FRP Bars report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global FRP Bars market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global FRP Bars market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global FRP Bars market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global FRP Bars market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global FRP Bars market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek, Hebei Yulong, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar), FiReP, Dextra Group, Yuxing, Shanghai KNP, Pultrall, Pultron Composites, Fusite, Marshall Composite Technologies, Composite Rebar Technologies, Sireg Geotech, Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar, Fiberline, Tribeni Fiber, Captrad, Sanskriti Composites, Owens Corning

Market Segmentation by Product:

GFRP Bars

CFRP Bars

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Others



The FRP Bars Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global FRP Bars market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global FRP Bars market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the FRP Bars market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in FRP Bars industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global FRP Bars market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global FRP Bars market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global FRP Bars market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FRP Bars Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global FRP Bars Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 GFRP Bars

1.2.3 CFRP Bars

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global FRP Bars Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Road Building

1.3.3 Bridges & Port

1.3.4 Underground Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global FRP Bars Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global FRP Bars Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global FRP Bars Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global FRP Bars, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 FRP Bars Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global FRP Bars Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global FRP Bars Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 FRP Bars Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global FRP Bars Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global FRP Bars Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global FRP Bars Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top FRP Bars Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global FRP Bars Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global FRP Bars Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top FRP Bars Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key FRP Bars Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global FRP Bars Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global FRP Bars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global FRP Bars Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by FRP Bars Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global FRP Bars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global FRP Bars Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global FRP Bars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 FRP Bars Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers FRP Bars Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into FRP Bars Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global FRP Bars Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global FRP Bars Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global FRP Bars Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 FRP Bars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global FRP Bars Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global FRP Bars Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global FRP Bars Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 FRP Bars Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global FRP Bars Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global FRP Bars Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global FRP Bars Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 FRP Bars Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 FRP Bars Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global FRP Bars Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global FRP Bars Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global FRP Bars Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China FRP Bars Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China FRP Bars Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China FRP Bars Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China FRP Bars Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China FRP Bars Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top FRP Bars Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top FRP Bars Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China FRP Bars Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China FRP Bars Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China FRP Bars Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China FRP Bars Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China FRP Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China FRP Bars Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China FRP Bars Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China FRP Bars Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China FRP Bars Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China FRP Bars Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China FRP Bars Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China FRP Bars Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China FRP Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China FRP Bars Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China FRP Bars Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China FRP Bars Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America FRP Bars Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America FRP Bars Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America FRP Bars Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America FRP Bars Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific FRP Bars Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific FRP Bars Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific FRP Bars Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific FRP Bars Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe FRP Bars Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe FRP Bars Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe FRP Bars Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe FRP Bars Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America FRP Bars Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America FRP Bars Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America FRP Bars Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America FRP Bars Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa FRP Bars Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa FRP Bars Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa FRP Bars Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa FRP Bars Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hughes Brothers

12.1.1 Hughes Brothers Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hughes Brothers Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hughes Brothers FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hughes Brothers FRP Bars Products Offered

12.1.5 Hughes Brothers Recent Development

12.2 Schoeck

12.2.1 Schoeck Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schoeck Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Schoeck FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schoeck FRP Bars Products Offered

12.2.5 Schoeck Recent Development

12.3 Armastek

12.3.1 Armastek Corporation Information

12.3.2 Armastek Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Armastek FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Armastek FRP Bars Products Offered

12.3.5 Armastek Recent Development

12.4 Hebei Yulong

12.4.1 Hebei Yulong Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hebei Yulong Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hebei Yulong FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hebei Yulong FRP Bars Products Offered

12.4.5 Hebei Yulong Recent Development

12.5 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

12.5.1 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Corporation Information

12.5.2 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) FRP Bars Products Offered

12.5.5 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Recent Development

12.6 FiReP

12.6.1 FiReP Corporation Information

12.6.2 FiReP Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 FiReP FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 FiReP FRP Bars Products Offered

12.6.5 FiReP Recent Development

12.7 Dextra Group

12.7.1 Dextra Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dextra Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dextra Group FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dextra Group FRP Bars Products Offered

12.7.5 Dextra Group Recent Development

12.8 Yuxing

12.8.1 Yuxing Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yuxing Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Yuxing FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yuxing FRP Bars Products Offered

12.8.5 Yuxing Recent Development

12.9 Shanghai KNP

12.9.1 Shanghai KNP Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shanghai KNP Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Shanghai KNP FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shanghai KNP FRP Bars Products Offered

12.9.5 Shanghai KNP Recent Development

12.10 Pultrall

12.10.1 Pultrall Corporation Information

12.10.2 Pultrall Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Pultrall FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Pultrall FRP Bars Products Offered

12.10.5 Pultrall Recent Development

12.12 Fusite

12.12.1 Fusite Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fusite Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Fusite FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Fusite Products Offered

12.12.5 Fusite Recent Development

12.13 Marshall Composite Technologies

12.13.1 Marshall Composite Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 Marshall Composite Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Marshall Composite Technologies FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Marshall Composite Technologies Products Offered

12.13.5 Marshall Composite Technologies Recent Development

12.14 Composite Rebar Technologies

12.14.1 Composite Rebar Technologies Corporation Information

12.14.2 Composite Rebar Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Composite Rebar Technologies FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Composite Rebar Technologies Products Offered

12.14.5 Composite Rebar Technologies Recent Development

12.15 Sireg Geotech

12.15.1 Sireg Geotech Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sireg Geotech Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sireg Geotech FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sireg Geotech Products Offered

12.15.5 Sireg Geotech Recent Development

12.16 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar

12.16.1 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar Products Offered

12.16.5 Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar Recent Development

12.17 Fiberline

12.17.1 Fiberline Corporation Information

12.17.2 Fiberline Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Fiberline FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Fiberline Products Offered

12.17.5 Fiberline Recent Development

12.18 Tribeni Fiber

12.18.1 Tribeni Fiber Corporation Information

12.18.2 Tribeni Fiber Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Tribeni Fiber FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Tribeni Fiber Products Offered

12.18.5 Tribeni Fiber Recent Development

12.19 Captrad

12.19.1 Captrad Corporation Information

12.19.2 Captrad Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Captrad FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Captrad Products Offered

12.19.5 Captrad Recent Development

12.20 Sanskriti Composites

12.20.1 Sanskriti Composites Corporation Information

12.20.2 Sanskriti Composites Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Sanskriti Composites FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Sanskriti Composites Products Offered

12.20.5 Sanskriti Composites Recent Development

12.21 Owens Corning

12.21.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.21.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Owens Corning FRP Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Owens Corning Products Offered

12.21.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 FRP Bars Industry Trends

13.2 FRP Bars Market Drivers

13.3 FRP Bars Market Challenges

13.4 FRP Bars Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 FRP Bars Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”