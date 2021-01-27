Frozen Dumplings Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 General Mill, Sanquan Food, Ajinomoto

Dumpling is a type of traditional Chinese food, they are one of the major foods eaten during the Chinese New Year and year-round in China’s northern provinces. Though considered part of Chinese cuisine, Dumplings are popular in other parts of Asia and in Western countries. It is also called ‘Jiaozi’ in Northern Part of China; ‘Gaau ji’, ‘Wor tip’ and ‘Guotie’ in many southern provinces of China; ‘Peking ravioli’ in Boston and ‘potstickers’ in other states in USA and in many other western countries; ‘Gyōza’ in Japan; they are also known as ‘momo’ in Nepal. It typically consists of ground meat and/or vegetable filling wrapped into a thinly rolled piece of dough, which is then sealed by pressing the edges together. Finished jiaozi can be boiled, steamed, or pan-fried. Frozen Boiler Dumplings are a kind of food that can be eaten at any time by quick-freezing the wrapped dumplings to achieve refrigeration. CJ CheilJedang, General Mill, Sanquan Food, Ajinomoto and CPF are the key players in the global Frozen Dumplings market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Frozen Dumplings Market The global Frozen Dumplings market size is projected to reach US$ 9341.5 million by 2026, from US$ 5825 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Frozen Dumplings Scope and Segment Frozen Dumplings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Frozen Dumplings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, CJ CheilJedang, General Mill, Sanquan Food, Ajinomoto, Hakka Pty Ltd, Day-Lee Foods, Inc., Synear, Wei Chuan Foods, CPF, Way Fong, Yutaka, InnovAsian Cuisine

Frozen Dumplings Breakdown Data by Type

Vegetable Dumplings, Meat Dumplings, Meat dumplings hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 82.29% in 2019.

Frozen Dumplings Breakdown Data by Application

Household Consumption, Food Service Industry, In 2019, household sector hold a market share of 85.12%. Then followed by the food service Industry which account for 14.88%. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Frozen Dumplings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Frozen Dumplings market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Australia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Frozen Dumplings Market Share Analysis

