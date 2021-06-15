Frozen Desserts Market 2021 – 2027 | Growth Dynamics, Revenue Outlook and Opportunities Forecast General Mills, Nestle, Unilever

The report provides a thorough understanding of important aspects of the global Frozen Desserts market.It prepares players as well as investors to make competent decisions and plan for growth beforehand.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is a fine example of a comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Frozen Desserts market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global Frozen Desserts market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global Frozen Desserts market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of the latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.

Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global Frozen Desserts market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the Frozen Desserts industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Frozen Desserts market.

The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Frozen Desserts market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the Frozen Desserts industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services of LOS ANGELES, United States:fered by top players of the global Frozen Desserts market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Frozen Desserts Market Research Report: , General Mills, Nestle, Unilever, Wells Enterprises, China Mengniu Dairy, Bulla Dairy Foods, Meiji Co Ltd, Ezaki Glico, Lotte Confectionery, Yili Industrial Group, Dean Foods, Ciao Bella, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Edward’S (Hershey’S), Sara Lee (Hillshire Brands), Turkey Hill Dairy, Weis Frozen Foods

Global Frozen Desserts Market by Type: Gelato

Frozen Novelties

Frozen Yogurt

Sherbet and Sorbet

Frozen Custard

Other

Global Frozen Desserts Market by Application: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

On-Trade

Independent Retailers

Other

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Frozen Desserts market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Frozen Desserts market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Frozen Desserts market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Frozen Desserts market.

Key Takeaways

In-depth evaluation of regulatory landscape, import and export statistics, and supply and demand gaps in important regional markets

Market entropy

Accurate detailing of new product launches, partnerships, deals, mergers and acquisitions, and other factors that define the position and growth of leading companies operating in the global Frozen Desserts market

Deep assessment of industry supply chain with high focus on service and product augmentation that could increase value marketing essay

Powerful analysis of the global Frozen Desserts market to bring efficiency in your business, optimize costs, and plan effective business strategies

Strong analysis of sales and distribution channels to help improve your revenues

Detailed assessment of competitor performance, taking into consideration SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, financial benchmarking, market strategies, and market shares

Analyzing market potential of regional, product, and application segments using value and volume data and CAGR

Table of Contents

1 Frozen Desserts Market Overview

1.1 Frozen Desserts Product Overview

1.2 Frozen Desserts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gelato

1.2.2 Frozen Novelties

1.2.3 Frozen Yogurt

1.2.4 Sherbet and Sorbet

1.2.5 Frozen Custard

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Frozen Desserts Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Frozen Desserts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Frozen Desserts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Frozen Desserts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Frozen Desserts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Frozen Desserts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Frozen Desserts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Frozen Desserts Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Frozen Desserts Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Frozen Desserts Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Frozen Desserts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Frozen Desserts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Frozen Desserts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Frozen Desserts Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Frozen Desserts as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Frozen Desserts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Frozen Desserts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Frozen Desserts Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Frozen Desserts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Frozen Desserts Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Frozen Desserts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Frozen Desserts Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Frozen Desserts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Frozen Desserts by Application

4.1 Frozen Desserts Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

4.1.2 On-Trade

4.1.3 Independent Retailers

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Frozen Desserts Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Frozen Desserts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Frozen Desserts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Frozen Desserts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Frozen Desserts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Frozen Desserts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Frozen Desserts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Frozen Desserts by Country

5.1 North America Frozen Desserts Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Frozen Desserts Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Frozen Desserts by Country

6.1 Europe Frozen Desserts Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Frozen Desserts Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Frozen Desserts by Country

8.1 Latin America Frozen Desserts Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Frozen Desserts Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Frozen Desserts by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Frozen Desserts Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Frozen Desserts Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Frozen Desserts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Frozen Desserts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Frozen Desserts Business

10.1 General Mills

10.1.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.1.2 General Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 General Mills Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 General Mills Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.1.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.2 Nestle

10.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nestle Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 General Mills Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.2.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.3 Unilever

10.3.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.3.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Unilever Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Unilever Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.3.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.4 Wells Enterprises

10.4.1 Wells Enterprises Corporation Information

10.4.2 Wells Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Wells Enterprises Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Wells Enterprises Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.4.5 Wells Enterprises Recent Development

10.5 China Mengniu Dairy

10.5.1 China Mengniu Dairy Corporation Information

10.5.2 China Mengniu Dairy Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 China Mengniu Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 China Mengniu Dairy Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.5.5 China Mengniu Dairy Recent Development

10.6 Bulla Dairy Foods

10.6.1 Bulla Dairy Foods Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bulla Dairy Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bulla Dairy Foods Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bulla Dairy Foods Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.6.5 Bulla Dairy Foods Recent Development

10.7 Meiji Co Ltd

10.7.1 Meiji Co Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Meiji Co Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Meiji Co Ltd Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Meiji Co Ltd Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.7.5 Meiji Co Ltd Recent Development

10.8 Ezaki Glico

10.8.1 Ezaki Glico Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ezaki Glico Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ezaki Glico Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Ezaki Glico Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.8.5 Ezaki Glico Recent Development

10.9 Lotte Confectionery

10.9.1 Lotte Confectionery Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lotte Confectionery Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lotte Confectionery Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lotte Confectionery Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.9.5 Lotte Confectionery Recent Development

10.10 Yili Industrial Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Frozen Desserts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yili Industrial Group Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yili Industrial Group Recent Development

10.11 Dean Foods

10.11.1 Dean Foods Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dean Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Dean Foods Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Dean Foods Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.11.5 Dean Foods Recent Development

10.12 Ciao Bella

10.12.1 Ciao Bella Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ciao Bella Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ciao Bella Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Ciao Bella Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.12.5 Ciao Bella Recent Development

10.13 Andy’s Frozen Custard

10.13.1 Andy’s Frozen Custard Corporation Information

10.13.2 Andy’s Frozen Custard Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Andy’s Frozen Custard Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Andy’s Frozen Custard Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.13.5 Andy’s Frozen Custard Recent Development

10.14 Edward’S (Hershey’S)

10.14.1 Edward’S (Hershey’S) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Edward’S (Hershey’S) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Edward’S (Hershey’S) Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Edward’S (Hershey’S) Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.14.5 Edward’S (Hershey’S) Recent Development

10.15 Sara Lee (Hillshire Brands)

10.15.1 Sara Lee (Hillshire Brands) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sara Lee (Hillshire Brands) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sara Lee (Hillshire Brands) Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sara Lee (Hillshire Brands) Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.15.5 Sara Lee (Hillshire Brands) Recent Development

10.16 Turkey Hill Dairy

10.16.1 Turkey Hill Dairy Corporation Information

10.16.2 Turkey Hill Dairy Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Turkey Hill Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Turkey Hill Dairy Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.16.5 Turkey Hill Dairy Recent Development

10.17 Weis Frozen Foods

10.17.1 Weis Frozen Foods Corporation Information

10.17.2 Weis Frozen Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Weis Frozen Foods Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Weis Frozen Foods Frozen Desserts Products Offered

10.17.5 Weis Frozen Foods Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Frozen Desserts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Frozen Desserts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Frozen Desserts Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Frozen Desserts Distributors

12.3 Frozen Desserts Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

