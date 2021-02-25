Friction Welding Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand And Trends Forecast To 2027 | KUKA, Izumi Machine, Branson (Emerson)

“

The report titled Global Friction Welding Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Friction Welding market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Friction Welding market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Friction Welding market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Friction Welding market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Friction Welding report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Friction Welding report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Friction Welding market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Friction Welding market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Friction Welding market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Friction Welding market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Friction Welding market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: KUKA, Izumi Machine, Branson (Emerson), ESAB, MTI, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Nova-Tech Engineering, Bielomatik, Beijing FSW, FOOKE GmbH, PaR Systems, Crest Group, Symacon, General Tool Company, Dukane, ETA, Sooncable, Sakae Industries, Nitto Seiki, Gatwick, Keber, U-Jin Tech

Market Segmentation by Product: Linear Friction Welding

Rotary Friction Welding

Stir Friction Welding



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Railways

Others



The Friction Welding Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Friction Welding market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Friction Welding market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Friction Welding market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Friction Welding industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Friction Welding market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Friction Welding market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Friction Welding market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Friction Welding Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Friction Welding Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Linear Friction Welding

1.2.3 Rotary Friction Welding

1.2.4 Stir Friction Welding

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Friction Welding Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Shipbuilding

1.3.5 Railways

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Friction Welding Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Friction Welding Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Friction Welding Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Friction Welding Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Friction Welding Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Friction Welding Industry Trends

2.4.2 Friction Welding Market Drivers

2.4.3 Friction Welding Market Challenges

2.4.4 Friction Welding Market Restraints

3 Global Friction Welding Sales

3.1 Global Friction Welding Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Friction Welding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Friction Welding Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Friction Welding Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Friction Welding Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Friction Welding Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Friction Welding Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Friction Welding Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Friction Welding Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Friction Welding Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Friction Welding Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Friction Welding Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Friction Welding Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Friction Welding Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Friction Welding Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Friction Welding Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Friction Welding Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Friction Welding Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Friction Welding Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Friction Welding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Friction Welding Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Friction Welding Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Friction Welding Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Friction Welding Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Friction Welding Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Friction Welding Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Friction Welding Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Friction Welding Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Friction Welding Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Friction Welding Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Friction Welding Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Friction Welding Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Friction Welding Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Friction Welding Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Friction Welding Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Friction Welding Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Friction Welding Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Friction Welding Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Friction Welding Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Friction Welding Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Friction Welding Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Friction Welding Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Friction Welding Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Friction Welding Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Friction Welding Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Friction Welding Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Friction Welding Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Friction Welding Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Friction Welding Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Friction Welding Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Friction Welding Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Friction Welding Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Friction Welding Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Friction Welding Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Friction Welding Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Friction Welding Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Friction Welding Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Friction Welding Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Friction Welding Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Friction Welding Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Friction Welding Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Friction Welding Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Friction Welding Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Friction Welding Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Friction Welding Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Friction Welding Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Friction Welding Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Friction Welding Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Friction Welding Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Friction Welding Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Friction Welding Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Friction Welding Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Friction Welding Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 KUKA

12.1.1 KUKA Corporation Information

12.1.2 KUKA Overview

12.1.3 KUKA Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 KUKA Friction Welding Products and Services

12.1.5 KUKA Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 KUKA Recent Developments

12.2 Izumi Machine

12.2.1 Izumi Machine Corporation Information

12.2.2 Izumi Machine Overview

12.2.3 Izumi Machine Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Izumi Machine Friction Welding Products and Services

12.2.5 Izumi Machine Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Izumi Machine Recent Developments

12.3 Branson (Emerson)

12.3.1 Branson (Emerson) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Branson (Emerson) Overview

12.3.3 Branson (Emerson) Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Branson (Emerson) Friction Welding Products and Services

12.3.5 Branson (Emerson) Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Branson (Emerson) Recent Developments

12.4 ESAB

12.4.1 ESAB Corporation Information

12.4.2 ESAB Overview

12.4.3 ESAB Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ESAB Friction Welding Products and Services

12.4.5 ESAB Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 ESAB Recent Developments

12.5 MTI

12.5.1 MTI Corporation Information

12.5.2 MTI Overview

12.5.3 MTI Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 MTI Friction Welding Products and Services

12.5.5 MTI Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 MTI Recent Developments

12.6 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

12.6.1 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Corporation Information

12.6.2 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Overview

12.6.3 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Friction Welding Products and Services

12.6.5 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Recent Developments

12.7 Nova-Tech Engineering

12.7.1 Nova-Tech Engineering Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nova-Tech Engineering Overview

12.7.3 Nova-Tech Engineering Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nova-Tech Engineering Friction Welding Products and Services

12.7.5 Nova-Tech Engineering Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nova-Tech Engineering Recent Developments

12.8 Bielomatik

12.8.1 Bielomatik Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bielomatik Overview

12.8.3 Bielomatik Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bielomatik Friction Welding Products and Services

12.8.5 Bielomatik Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Bielomatik Recent Developments

12.9 Beijing FSW

12.9.1 Beijing FSW Corporation Information

12.9.2 Beijing FSW Overview

12.9.3 Beijing FSW Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Beijing FSW Friction Welding Products and Services

12.9.5 Beijing FSW Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Beijing FSW Recent Developments

12.10 FOOKE GmbH

12.10.1 FOOKE GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 FOOKE GmbH Overview

12.10.3 FOOKE GmbH Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 FOOKE GmbH Friction Welding Products and Services

12.10.5 FOOKE GmbH Friction Welding SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 FOOKE GmbH Recent Developments

12.11 PaR Systems

12.11.1 PaR Systems Corporation Information

12.11.2 PaR Systems Overview

12.11.3 PaR Systems Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 PaR Systems Friction Welding Products and Services

12.11.5 PaR Systems Recent Developments

12.12 Crest Group

12.12.1 Crest Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Crest Group Overview

12.12.3 Crest Group Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Crest Group Friction Welding Products and Services

12.12.5 Crest Group Recent Developments

12.13 Symacon

12.13.1 Symacon Corporation Information

12.13.2 Symacon Overview

12.13.3 Symacon Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Symacon Friction Welding Products and Services

12.13.5 Symacon Recent Developments

12.14 General Tool Company

12.14.1 General Tool Company Corporation Information

12.14.2 General Tool Company Overview

12.14.3 General Tool Company Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 General Tool Company Friction Welding Products and Services

12.14.5 General Tool Company Recent Developments

12.15 Dukane

12.15.1 Dukane Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dukane Overview

12.15.3 Dukane Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Dukane Friction Welding Products and Services

12.15.5 Dukane Recent Developments

12.16 ETA

12.16.1 ETA Corporation Information

12.16.2 ETA Overview

12.16.3 ETA Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 ETA Friction Welding Products and Services

12.16.5 ETA Recent Developments

12.17 Sooncable

12.17.1 Sooncable Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sooncable Overview

12.17.3 Sooncable Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sooncable Friction Welding Products and Services

12.17.5 Sooncable Recent Developments

12.18 Sakae Industries

12.18.1 Sakae Industries Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sakae Industries Overview

12.18.3 Sakae Industries Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Sakae Industries Friction Welding Products and Services

12.18.5 Sakae Industries Recent Developments

12.19 Nitto Seiki

12.19.1 Nitto Seiki Corporation Information

12.19.2 Nitto Seiki Overview

12.19.3 Nitto Seiki Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Nitto Seiki Friction Welding Products and Services

12.19.5 Nitto Seiki Recent Developments

12.20 Gatwick

12.20.1 Gatwick Corporation Information

12.20.2 Gatwick Overview

12.20.3 Gatwick Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Gatwick Friction Welding Products and Services

12.20.5 Gatwick Recent Developments

12.21 Keber

12.21.1 Keber Corporation Information

12.21.2 Keber Overview

12.21.3 Keber Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Keber Friction Welding Products and Services

12.21.5 Keber Recent Developments

12.22 U-Jin Tech

12.22.1 U-Jin Tech Corporation Information

12.22.2 U-Jin Tech Overview

12.22.3 U-Jin Tech Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 U-Jin Tech Friction Welding Products and Services

12.22.5 U-Jin Tech Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Friction Welding Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Friction Welding Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Friction Welding Production Mode & Process

13.4 Friction Welding Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Friction Welding Sales Channels

13.4.2 Friction Welding Distributors

13.5 Friction Welding Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”