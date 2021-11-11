Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Nova-Tech Engineering, Beijing FSW

“

The report titled Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Friction Stir Welding Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Friction Stir Welding Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Nova-Tech Engineering, Beijing FSW, FOOKE GmbH, PaR Systems, General Tool Company, Sooncable, Aerospace Engineering Equipment, HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH, Stirtec GmbH, Hitachi, PTG, BTI, Mazak, Jinfeng, Gatwick

Market Segmentation by Product: Desktop Equipment

Gantry Equipment

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Railways

Others



The Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Friction Stir Welding Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Friction Stir Welding Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Desktop Equipment

1.2.3 Gantry Equipment

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Shipbuilding

1.3.5 Railways

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Production

2.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Friction Stir Welding Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Stir Welding Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

12.1.1 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Corporation Information

12.1.2 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Overview

12.1.3 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Recent Developments

12.2 Nova-Tech Engineering

12.2.1 Nova-Tech Engineering Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nova-Tech Engineering Overview

12.2.3 Nova-Tech Engineering Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nova-Tech Engineering Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Nova-Tech Engineering Recent Developments

12.3 Beijing FSW

12.3.1 Beijing FSW Corporation Information

12.3.2 Beijing FSW Overview

12.3.3 Beijing FSW Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Beijing FSW Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Beijing FSW Recent Developments

12.4 FOOKE GmbH

12.4.1 FOOKE GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 FOOKE GmbH Overview

12.4.3 FOOKE GmbH Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 FOOKE GmbH Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 FOOKE GmbH Recent Developments

12.5 PaR Systems

12.5.1 PaR Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 PaR Systems Overview

12.5.3 PaR Systems Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 PaR Systems Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 PaR Systems Recent Developments

12.6 General Tool Company

12.6.1 General Tool Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 General Tool Company Overview

12.6.3 General Tool Company Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 General Tool Company Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 General Tool Company Recent Developments

12.7 Sooncable

12.7.1 Sooncable Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sooncable Overview

12.7.3 Sooncable Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sooncable Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Sooncable Recent Developments

12.8 Aerospace Engineering Equipment

12.8.1 Aerospace Engineering Equipment Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aerospace Engineering Equipment Overview

12.8.3 Aerospace Engineering Equipment Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aerospace Engineering Equipment Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Aerospace Engineering Equipment Recent Developments

12.9 HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH

12.9.1 HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH Corporation Information

12.9.2 HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH Overview

12.9.3 HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH Recent Developments

12.10 Stirtec GmbH

12.10.1 Stirtec GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 Stirtec GmbH Overview

12.10.3 Stirtec GmbH Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Stirtec GmbH Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Stirtec GmbH Recent Developments

12.11 Hitachi

12.11.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hitachi Overview

12.11.3 Hitachi Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hitachi Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.12 PTG

12.12.1 PTG Corporation Information

12.12.2 PTG Overview

12.12.3 PTG Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PTG Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 PTG Recent Developments

12.13 BTI

12.13.1 BTI Corporation Information

12.13.2 BTI Overview

12.13.3 BTI Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 BTI Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 BTI Recent Developments

12.14 Mazak

12.14.1 Mazak Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mazak Overview

12.14.3 Mazak Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Mazak Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Mazak Recent Developments

12.15 Jinfeng

12.15.1 Jinfeng Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jinfeng Overview

12.15.3 Jinfeng Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jinfeng Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Jinfeng Recent Developments

12.16 Gatwick

12.16.1 Gatwick Corporation Information

12.16.2 Gatwick Overview

12.16.3 Gatwick Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Gatwick Friction Stir Welding Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Gatwick Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Distributors

13.5 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”