Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market Size 2020-Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis 2026| Top Leaders: | Honeywell, Panasonic, Carrier

“

The report titled Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2385229/global-fresh-air-ventilation-systems-fav-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Honeywell, Panasonic, Carrier, Zehnder, Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, Trane, Ostberg, Broan, Mitsubishi Electric, FUJITSU, LG Electronics, Ziefir, Nortek, Lennox International Inc., BROAD, Dephina, Aldes, Vortice, BLLC, Dream Maker, SIEGENIA, Airdow, GOODNIGHT

Market Segmentation by Product: Ducted Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV)

Ductless Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV)



Market Segmentation by Application: Homes

Offices

Production Plants

Public Buildings and Facilities

Other



The Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2385229/global-fresh-air-ventilation-systems-fav-market

Table of Contents:

1 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV)

1.2 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Ducted Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV)

1.2.3 Ductless Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV)

1.3 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Homes

1.3.3 Offices

1.3.4 Production Plants

1.3.5 Public Buildings and Facilities

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Industry

1.7 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production

3.4.1 North America Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production

3.5.1 Europe Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production

3.6.1 China Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production

3.7.1 Japan Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Business

7.1 Honeywell

7.1.1 Honeywell Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Honeywell Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Honeywell Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Panasonic

7.2.1 Panasonic Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Panasonic Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Panasonic Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Carrier

7.3.1 Carrier Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Carrier Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Carrier Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Carrier Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Zehnder

7.4.1 Zehnder Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Zehnder Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Zehnder Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Zehnder Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Johnson Controls

7.5.1 Johnson Controls Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Johnson Controls Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Johnson Controls Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Daikin Industries

7.6.1 Daikin Industries Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Daikin Industries Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Daikin Industries Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Daikin Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Trane

7.7.1 Trane Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Trane Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Trane Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Trane Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Ostberg

7.8.1 Ostberg Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ostberg Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Ostberg Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Ostberg Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Broan

7.9.1 Broan Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Broan Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Broan Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Broan Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mitsubishi Electric

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 FUJITSU

7.11.1 FUJITSU Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 FUJITSU Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 FUJITSU Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 FUJITSU Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 LG Electronics

7.12.1 LG Electronics Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 LG Electronics Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 LG Electronics Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 LG Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Ziefir

7.13.1 Ziefir Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Ziefir Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Ziefir Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Ziefir Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Nortek

7.14.1 Nortek Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Nortek Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Nortek Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Nortek Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Lennox International Inc.

7.15.1 Lennox International Inc. Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Lennox International Inc. Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Lennox International Inc. Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Lennox International Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 BROAD

7.16.1 BROAD Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 BROAD Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 BROAD Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 BROAD Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Dephina

7.17.1 Dephina Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Dephina Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Dephina Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Dephina Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Aldes

7.18.1 Aldes Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Aldes Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Aldes Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Aldes Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Vortice

7.19.1 Vortice Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Vortice Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Vortice Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Vortice Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 BLLC

7.20.1 BLLC Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 BLLC Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 BLLC Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 BLLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Dream Maker

7.21.1 Dream Maker Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Dream Maker Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Dream Maker Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Dream Maker Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 SIEGENIA

7.22.1 SIEGENIA Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 SIEGENIA Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 SIEGENIA Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 SIEGENIA Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 Airdow

7.23.1 Airdow Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Airdow Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Airdow Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Airdow Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 GOODNIGHT

7.24.1 GOODNIGHT Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.24.2 GOODNIGHT Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.24.3 GOODNIGHT Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.24.4 GOODNIGHT Main Business and Markets Served

8 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV)

8.4 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Distributors List

9.3 Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV)

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fresh Air Ventilation Systems (FAV) by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2385229/global-fresh-air-ventilation-systems-fav-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”