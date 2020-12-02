Freight Transport Management Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2020-2026

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Freight Transport Management Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Freight Transport Management market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Freight Transport Management market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Freight Transport Management market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, CTSI, Accenture, Descartes, DSV, HighJump Software, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, SNCF Logistics Market Segment by Product Type: , Freight Transportation Cost Management, Freight Security and Monitoring System, Freight Mobility Solution, Warehouse Management System, Freight 3PL Solutions Market Segment by Application: , Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer & Retail, Energy & Power, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Freight Transport Management market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Freight Transport Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Freight Transport Management industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Freight Transport Management market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Freight Transport Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Freight Transport Management market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Freight Transport Management

1.1 Freight Transport Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Freight Transport Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Freight Transport Management Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Freight Transport Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Freight Transport Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Freight Transport Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Freight Transport Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Freight Transport Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Freight Transport Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Freight Transport Management Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Freight Transport Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Freight Transport Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Freight Transportation Cost Management

2.5 Freight Security and Monitoring System

2.6 Freight Mobility Solution

2.7 Warehouse Management System

2.8 Freight 3PL Solutions 3 Freight Transport Management Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Freight Transport Management Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Freight Transport Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Aerospace & Defense

3.5 Automotive

3.6 Oil & Gas

3.7 Consumer & Retail

3.8 Energy & Power

3.9 Other 4 Global Freight Transport Management Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Freight Transport Management as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Freight Transport Management Market

4.4 Global Top Players Freight Transport Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Freight Transport Management Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Freight Transport Management Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 JDA Software

5.1.1 JDA Software Profile

5.1.2 JDA Software Main Business

5.1.3 JDA Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 JDA Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 JDA Software Recent Developments

5.2 Manhattan Associates

5.2.1 Manhattan Associates Profile

5.2.2 Manhattan Associates Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Manhattan Associates Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 CTSI

5.5.1 CTSI Profile

5.3.2 CTSI Main Business

5.3.3 CTSI Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CTSI Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.4 Accenture

5.4.1 Accenture Profile

5.4.2 Accenture Main Business

5.4.3 Accenture Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Accenture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.5 Descartes

5.5.1 Descartes Profile

5.5.2 Descartes Main Business

5.5.3 Descartes Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Descartes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Descartes Recent Developments

5.6 DSV

5.6.1 DSV Profile

5.6.2 DSV Main Business

5.6.3 DSV Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 DSV Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 DSV Recent Developments

5.7 HighJump Software

5.7.1 HighJump Software Profile

5.7.2 HighJump Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 HighJump Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HighJump Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 HighJump Software Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 CEVA Logistics

5.8.1 CEVA Logistics Profile

5.8.2 CEVA Logistics Main Business

5.8.3 CEVA Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Developments

5.9 DB Schenker

5.9.1 DB Schenker Profile

5.9.2 DB Schenker Main Business

5.9.3 DB Schenker Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 DB Schenker Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 DB Schenker Recent Developments

5.10 SNCF Logistics

5.10.1 SNCF Logistics Profile

5.10.2 SNCF Logistics Main Business

5.10.3 SNCF Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 SNCF Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 SNCF Logistics Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Freight Transport Management Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Freight Transport Management Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Freight Transport Management Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Freight Transport Management Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Freight Transport Management Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Freight Transport Management Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

