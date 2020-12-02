Freight & Logistics Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2020-2026

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Freight & Logistics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Freight & Logistics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Freight & Logistics market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Freight & Logistics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, Maersk, Nippon Express, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Walmart, SF Express Market Segment by Product Type: , Airway, Railway, Roadway, Waterway Market Segment by Application: , Residential, Commercial, Industrial Global Freight & Logistics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Freight & Logistics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Freight & Logistics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Freight & Logistics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Freight & Logistics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Freight & Logistics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Freight & Logistics market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Freight & Logistics

1.1 Freight & Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Freight & Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Freight & Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Freight & Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Freight & Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Freight & Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Freight & Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Freight & Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Freight & Logistics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Freight & Logistics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Freight & Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Freight & Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Airway

2.5 Railway

2.6 Roadway

2.7 Waterway 3 Freight & Logistics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Freight & Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Freight & Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Residential

3.5 Commercial

3.6 Industrial 4 Global Freight & Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Freight & Logistics as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Freight & Logistics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Freight & Logistics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Freight & Logistics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Freight & Logistics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 C.H. Robinson

5.1.1 C.H. Robinson Profile

5.1.2 C.H. Robinson Main Business

5.1.3 C.H. Robinson Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Developments

5.2 DB Schenker

5.2.1 DB Schenker Profile

5.2.2 DB Schenker Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 DB Schenker Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DB Schenker Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Deutsche Post DHL

5.5.1 Deutsche Post DHL Profile

5.3.2 Deutsche Post DHL Main Business

5.3.3 Deutsche Post DHL Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Deutsche Post DHL Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 FedEx Recent Developments

5.4 FedEx

5.4.1 FedEx Profile

5.4.2 FedEx Main Business

5.4.3 FedEx Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 FedEx Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 FedEx Recent Developments

5.5 Maersk

5.5.1 Maersk Profile

5.5.2 Maersk Main Business

5.5.3 Maersk Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Maersk Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Maersk Recent Developments

5.6 Nippon Express

5.6.1 Nippon Express Profile

5.6.2 Nippon Express Main Business

5.6.3 Nippon Express Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Nippon Express Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Nippon Express Recent Developments

5.7 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

5.7.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Profile

5.7.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Walmart

5.8.1 Walmart Profile

5.8.2 Walmart Main Business

5.8.3 Walmart Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Walmart Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Walmart Recent Developments

5.9 SF Express

5.9.1 SF Express Profile

5.9.2 SF Express Main Business

5.9.3 SF Express Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SF Express Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SF Express Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Freight & Logistics Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Freight & Logistics Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Freight & Logistics Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Freight & Logistics Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Freight & Logistics Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Freight & Logistics Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

