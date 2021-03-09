Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027|FICO (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US)

The global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Research Report: IBM (US), FICO (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), BAE Systems (UK), DXC Technology (US), SAP (Germany), ACI Worldwide (US), Fiserv (US), ThreatMetrix (US), NICE Systems (Israel), Experian (US), LexisNexis (US)

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market: Segmentation:

Fraud Analytics, Authentication, GRC Solution, Others

On the basis of applications, global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market can be segmented as:

, Insurance claims, Money laundering, Electronic payment, Mobile payment, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market.

The market share of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Fraud Analytics

1.2.3 Authentication

1.2.4 GRC Solution

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Insurance claims

1.3.3 Money laundering

1.3.4 Electronic payment

1.3.5 Mobile payment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue

3.4 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM (US)

11.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

11.1.2 IBM (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

11.2 FICO (US)

11.2.1 FICO (US) Company Details

11.2.2 FICO (US) Business Overview

11.2.3 FICO (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.2.4 FICO (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 FICO (US) Recent Development

11.3 Oracle (US)

11.3.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

11.3.2 Oracle (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 Oracle (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.3.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

11.4 SAS Institute (US)

11.4.1 SAS Institute (US) Company Details

11.4.2 SAS Institute (US) Business Overview

11.4.3 SAS Institute (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.4.4 SAS Institute (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 SAS Institute (US) Recent Development

11.5 BAE Systems (UK)

11.5.1 BAE Systems (UK) Company Details

11.5.2 BAE Systems (UK) Business Overview

11.5.3 BAE Systems (UK) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.5.4 BAE Systems (UK) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 BAE Systems (UK) Recent Development

11.6 DXC Technology (US)

11.6.1 DXC Technology (US) Company Details

11.6.2 DXC Technology (US) Business Overview

11.6.3 DXC Technology (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.6.4 DXC Technology (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 DXC Technology (US) Recent Development

11.7 SAP (Germany)

11.7.1 SAP (Germany) Company Details

11.7.2 SAP (Germany) Business Overview

11.7.3 SAP (Germany) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.7.4 SAP (Germany) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 SAP (Germany) Recent Development

11.8 ACI Worldwide (US)

11.8.1 ACI Worldwide (US) Company Details

11.8.2 ACI Worldwide (US) Business Overview

11.8.3 ACI Worldwide (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.8.4 ACI Worldwide (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 ACI Worldwide (US) Recent Development

11.9 Fiserv (US)

11.9.1 Fiserv (US) Company Details

11.9.2 Fiserv (US) Business Overview

11.9.3 Fiserv (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.9.4 Fiserv (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Fiserv (US) Recent Development

11.10 ThreatMetrix (US)

11.10.1 ThreatMetrix (US) Company Details

11.10.2 ThreatMetrix (US) Business Overview

11.10.3 ThreatMetrix (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.10.4 ThreatMetrix (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 ThreatMetrix (US) Recent Development

11.11 NICE Systems (Israel)

10.11.1 NICE Systems (Israel) Company Details

10.11.2 NICE Systems (Israel) Business Overview

10.11.3 NICE Systems (Israel) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

10.11.4 NICE Systems (Israel) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 NICE Systems (Israel) Recent Development

11.12 Experian (US)

10.12.1 Experian (US) Company Details

10.12.2 Experian (US) Business Overview

10.12.3 Experian (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

10.12.4 Experian (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Experian (US) Recent Development

11.13 LexisNexis (US)

10.13.1 LexisNexis (US) Company Details

10.13.2 LexisNexis (US) Business Overview

10.13.3 LexisNexis (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

10.13.4 LexisNexis (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 LexisNexis (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

