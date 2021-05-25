Fragrance Mist Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2027| Este Lauder, L Brands, LOral

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Fragrance Mist market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Fragrance Mist market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Fragrance Mist market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Fragrance Mist market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Fragrance Mist Market are: Este Lauder, L Brands, LOral, LVMH, Shiseido, Amway, Avon Products, Burberry, Chatters Canada, Coty, Edgewell Personal Care, Henkel, Johnson & Johnson, Kao, Marchesa, Mary Kay, O Boticrio, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Unilever, Parfums de Coeur, Calvin Klein, Jovan, Dolce & Gabana, Curve, Drakkar, Nike, Adidas, Axe, Impulse
Global Fragrance Mist Market by Product Type: Moisturizing Mist, Kill Odor Mist, Others
Global Fragrance Mist Market by Application: For Men, For Women
This section of the Fragrance Mist report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Fragrance Mist market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Fragrance Mist market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fragrance Mist market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fragrance Mist industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fragrance Mist market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fragrance Mist market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fragrance Mist market?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Fragrance Mist Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Moisturizing Mist
1.2.3 Kill Odor Mist
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Fragrance Mist Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 For Men
1.3.3 For Women
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Fragrance Mist Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Fragrance Mist Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Fragrance Mist Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Fragrance Mist Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Fragrance Mist Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Fragrance Mist Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Fragrance Mist Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Fragrance Mist Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Fragrance Mist Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Fragrance Mist Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Fragrance Mist Industry Trends
2.5.1 Fragrance Mist Market Trends
2.5.2 Fragrance Mist Market Drivers
2.5.3 Fragrance Mist Market Challenges
2.5.4 Fragrance Mist Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Fragrance Mist Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Fragrance Mist Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Fragrance Mist Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fragrance Mist Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Fragrance Mist by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Fragrance Mist Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Fragrance Mist Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Fragrance Mist Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Fragrance Mist Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fragrance Mist as of 2020)
3.4 Global Fragrance Mist Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Fragrance Mist Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fragrance Mist Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Fragrance Mist Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Fragrance Mist Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Fragrance Mist Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Fragrance Mist Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Fragrance Mist Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Fragrance Mist Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Fragrance Mist Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Fragrance Mist Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Fragrance Mist Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Fragrance Mist Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Fragrance Mist Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Fragrance Mist Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Fragrance Mist Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Fragrance Mist Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Fragrance Mist Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Fragrance Mist Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Fragrance Mist Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Fragrance Mist Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Fragrance Mist Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Fragrance Mist Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Fragrance Mist Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Fragrance Mist Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Fragrance Mist Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Fragrance Mist Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Fragrance Mist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Fragrance Mist Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Fragrance Mist Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Fragrance Mist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Fragrance Mist Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Fragrance Mist Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Fragrance Mist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fragrance Mist Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Fragrance Mist Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Fragrance Mist Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Fragrance Mist Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Fragrance Mist Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Fragrance Mist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Fragrance Mist Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Fragrance Mist Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Fragrance Mist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Fragrance Mist Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Fragrance Mist Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Fragrance Mist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Fragrance Mist Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Fragrance Mist Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Fragrance Mist Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Fragrance Mist Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Fragrance Mist Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Fragrance Mist Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Fragrance Mist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Fragrance Mist Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Fragrance Mist Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Fragrance Mist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Fragrance Mist Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Fragrance Mist Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Fragrance Mist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Mist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Este Lauder
11.1.1 Este Lauder Corporation Information
11.1.2 Este Lauder Overview
11.1.3 Este Lauder Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Este Lauder Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.1.5 Este Lauder Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Este Lauder Recent Developments
11.2 L Brands
11.2.1 L Brands Corporation Information
11.2.2 L Brands Overview
11.2.3 L Brands Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 L Brands Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.2.5 L Brands Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 L Brands Recent Developments
11.3 LOral
11.3.1 LOral Corporation Information
11.3.2 LOral Overview
11.3.3 LOral Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 LOral Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.3.5 LOral Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 LOral Recent Developments
11.4 LVMH
11.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information
11.4.2 LVMH Overview
11.4.3 LVMH Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 LVMH Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.4.5 LVMH Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 LVMH Recent Developments
11.5 Shiseido
11.5.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
11.5.2 Shiseido Overview
11.5.3 Shiseido Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Shiseido Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.5.5 Shiseido Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Shiseido Recent Developments
11.6 Amway
11.6.1 Amway Corporation Information
11.6.2 Amway Overview
11.6.3 Amway Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Amway Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.6.5 Amway Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Amway Recent Developments
11.7 Avon Products
11.7.1 Avon Products Corporation Information
11.7.2 Avon Products Overview
11.7.3 Avon Products Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Avon Products Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.7.5 Avon Products Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Avon Products Recent Developments
11.8 Burberry
11.8.1 Burberry Corporation Information
11.8.2 Burberry Overview
11.8.3 Burberry Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Burberry Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.8.5 Burberry Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Burberry Recent Developments
11.9 Chatters Canada
11.9.1 Chatters Canada Corporation Information
11.9.2 Chatters Canada Overview
11.9.3 Chatters Canada Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Chatters Canada Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.9.5 Chatters Canada Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Chatters Canada Recent Developments
11.10 Coty
11.10.1 Coty Corporation Information
11.10.2 Coty Overview
11.10.3 Coty Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Coty Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.10.5 Coty Fragrance Mist SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Coty Recent Developments
11.11 Edgewell Personal Care
11.11.1 Edgewell Personal Care Corporation Information
11.11.2 Edgewell Personal Care Overview
11.11.3 Edgewell Personal Care Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Edgewell Personal Care Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.11.5 Edgewell Personal Care Recent Developments
11.12 Henkel
11.12.1 Henkel Corporation Information
11.12.2 Henkel Overview
11.12.3 Henkel Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Henkel Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.12.5 Henkel Recent Developments
11.13 Johnson & Johnson
11.13.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
11.13.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview
11.13.3 Johnson & Johnson Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Johnson & Johnson Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.13.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments
11.14 Kao
11.14.1 Kao Corporation Information
11.14.2 Kao Overview
11.14.3 Kao Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Kao Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.14.5 Kao Recent Developments
11.15 Marchesa
11.15.1 Marchesa Corporation Information
11.15.2 Marchesa Overview
11.15.3 Marchesa Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Marchesa Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.15.5 Marchesa Recent Developments
11.16 Mary Kay
11.16.1 Mary Kay Corporation Information
11.16.2 Mary Kay Overview
11.16.3 Mary Kay Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Mary Kay Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.16.5 Mary Kay Recent Developments
11.17 O Boticrio
11.17.1 O Boticrio Corporation Information
11.17.2 O Boticrio Overview
11.17.3 O Boticrio Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 O Boticrio Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.17.5 O Boticrio Recent Developments
11.18 Procter & Gamble
11.18.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
11.18.2 Procter & Gamble Overview
11.18.3 Procter & Gamble Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Procter & Gamble Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.18.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments
11.19 Revlon
11.19.1 Revlon Corporation Information
11.19.2 Revlon Overview
11.19.3 Revlon Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Revlon Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.19.5 Revlon Recent Developments
11.20 Unilever
11.20.1 Unilever Corporation Information
11.20.2 Unilever Overview
11.20.3 Unilever Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Unilever Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.20.5 Unilever Recent Developments
11.21 Parfums de Coeur
11.21.1 Parfums de Coeur Corporation Information
11.21.2 Parfums de Coeur Overview
11.21.3 Parfums de Coeur Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Parfums de Coeur Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.21.5 Parfums de Coeur Recent Developments
11.22 Calvin Klein
11.22.1 Calvin Klein Corporation Information
11.22.2 Calvin Klein Overview
11.22.3 Calvin Klein Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Calvin Klein Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.22.5 Calvin Klein Recent Developments
11.23 Jovan
11.23.1 Jovan Corporation Information
11.23.2 Jovan Overview
11.23.3 Jovan Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Jovan Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.23.5 Jovan Recent Developments
11.24 Dolce & Gabana
11.24.1 Dolce & Gabana Corporation Information
11.24.2 Dolce & Gabana Overview
11.24.3 Dolce & Gabana Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Dolce & Gabana Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.24.5 Dolce & Gabana Recent Developments
11.25 Curve
11.25.1 Curve Corporation Information
11.25.2 Curve Overview
11.25.3 Curve Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.25.4 Curve Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.25.5 Curve Recent Developments
11.26 Drakkar
11.26.1 Drakkar Corporation Information
11.26.2 Drakkar Overview
11.26.3 Drakkar Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.26.4 Drakkar Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.26.5 Drakkar Recent Developments
11.27 Nike
11.27.1 Nike Corporation Information
11.27.2 Nike Overview
11.27.3 Nike Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.27.4 Nike Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.27.5 Nike Recent Developments
11.28 Adidas
11.28.1 Adidas Corporation Information
11.28.2 Adidas Overview
11.28.3 Adidas Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.28.4 Adidas Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.28.5 Adidas Recent Developments
11.29 Axe
11.29.1 Axe Corporation Information
11.29.2 Axe Overview
11.29.3 Axe Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.29.4 Axe Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.29.5 Axe Recent Developments
11.30 Impulse
11.30.1 Impulse Corporation Information
11.30.2 Impulse Overview
11.30.3 Impulse Fragrance Mist Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.30.4 Impulse Fragrance Mist Products and Services
11.30.5 Impulse Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Fragrance Mist Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Fragrance Mist Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Fragrance Mist Production Mode & Process
12.4 Fragrance Mist Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Fragrance Mist Sales Channels
12.4.2 Fragrance Mist Distributors
12.5 Fragrance Mist Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
