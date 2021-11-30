Foundry Machinery Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Inductotherm Group, Buhler, Norican Group, L.K Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Foundry Machinery Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Foundry Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Foundry Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Foundry Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Foundry Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Foundry Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Foundry Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Inductotherm Group, Buhler, Norican Group, L.K Group, Loramendi, Sinto, Laempe, ABM, Toshiba, Yizumi, Frech, ABP Induction Systems, UBE Machinery

Market Segmentation by Product:

Metal Casting Machine

Metal Molding Machine

Continuous Coating Machine

Die Casting Machine

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Agricultural

Power Systems

Home & Kitchen

Infrastructure

Machinery and Engineering



The Foundry Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Foundry Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Foundry Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Foundry Machinery market expansion?

What will be the global Foundry Machinery market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Foundry Machinery market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Foundry Machinery market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Foundry Machinery market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Foundry Machinery market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Foundry Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foundry Machinery

1.2 Foundry Machinery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Foundry Machinery Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Metal Casting Machine

1.2.3 Metal Molding Machine

1.2.4 Continuous Coating Machine

1.2.5 Die Casting Machine

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Foundry Machinery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Agricultural

1.3.4 Power Systems

1.3.5 Home & Kitchen

1.3.6 Infrastructure

1.3.7 Machinery and Engineering

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Foundry Machinery Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Foundry Machinery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Foundry Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Foundry Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Foundry Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Foundry Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Foundry Machinery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Foundry Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Foundry Machinery Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Foundry Machinery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Foundry Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Foundry Machinery Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Foundry Machinery Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Foundry Machinery Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Foundry Machinery Production

3.4.1 North America Foundry Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Foundry Machinery Production

3.5.1 Europe Foundry Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Foundry Machinery Production

3.6.1 China Foundry Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Foundry Machinery Production

3.7.1 Japan Foundry Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Foundry Machinery Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Foundry Machinery Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Machinery Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Foundry Machinery Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Foundry Machinery Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Foundry Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Foundry Machinery Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Foundry Machinery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Inductotherm Group

7.1.1 Inductotherm Group Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.1.2 Inductotherm Group Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Inductotherm Group Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Inductotherm Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Inductotherm Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Buhler

7.2.1 Buhler Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.2.2 Buhler Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Buhler Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Buhler Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Buhler Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Norican Group

7.3.1 Norican Group Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.3.2 Norican Group Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Norican Group Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Norican Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Norican Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 L.K Group

7.4.1 L.K Group Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.4.2 L.K Group Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.4.3 L.K Group Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 L.K Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 L.K Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Loramendi

7.5.1 Loramendi Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.5.2 Loramendi Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Loramendi Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Loramendi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Loramendi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sinto

7.6.1 Sinto Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sinto Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sinto Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sinto Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sinto Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Laempe

7.7.1 Laempe Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.7.2 Laempe Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Laempe Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Laempe Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Laempe Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ABM

7.8.1 ABM Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.8.2 ABM Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ABM Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ABM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ABM Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Toshiba

7.9.1 Toshiba Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toshiba Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Toshiba Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Yizumi

7.10.1 Yizumi Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.10.2 Yizumi Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Yizumi Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Yizumi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Yizumi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Frech

7.11.1 Frech Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.11.2 Frech Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Frech Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Frech Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Frech Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ABP Induction Systems

7.12.1 ABP Induction Systems Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.12.2 ABP Induction Systems Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ABP Induction Systems Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 ABP Induction Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ABP Induction Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 UBE Machinery

7.13.1 UBE Machinery Foundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 UBE Machinery Foundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.13.3 UBE Machinery Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 UBE Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 UBE Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

8 Foundry Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Foundry Machinery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Foundry Machinery

8.4 Foundry Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Foundry Machinery Distributors List

9.3 Foundry Machinery Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Foundry Machinery Industry Trends

10.2 Foundry Machinery Growth Drivers

10.3 Foundry Machinery Market Challenges

10.4 Foundry Machinery Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Foundry Machinery by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Foundry Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Foundry Machinery

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Foundry Machinery by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Foundry Machinery by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Foundry Machinery by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Foundry Machinery by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Foundry Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Foundry Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Foundry Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Foundry Machinery by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”