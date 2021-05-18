Forged Roll Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Kennametal, Lehigh Heavy Forge, Sinosteel

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Forged Roll Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Forged Roll market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Forged Roll report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Forged Roll report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Forged Roll market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Forged Roll market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Forged Roll market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Forged Roll market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Forged Roll market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Forged Roll Market Research Report: Kennametal, Lehigh Heavy Forge, Sinosteel, XTMMC WHEMCO, Nippon Steel＆Sumitomo Metal, Kay Jay Chill Rolls, Xtek, Leon Roll China, Camet Metallurgical Technologies, KS Carbide, Sorbit Valji Doo, Hitachi

Forged Roll Market Types: Alloy Material

Stainless Steel

Other



Forged Roll Market Applications: Car

Aviation

Machinery And Equipment

Other



The Forged Roll Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Forged Roll market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Forged Roll market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Forged Roll market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Forged Roll industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Forged Roll market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Forged Roll market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Forged Roll market?

Table of Contents:

1 Forged Roll Market Overview

1.1 Forged Roll Product Overview

1.2 Forged Roll Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alloy Material

1.2.2 Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Forged Roll Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Forged Roll Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Forged Roll Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Forged Roll Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Forged Roll Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Forged Roll Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Forged Roll Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Forged Roll Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Forged Roll Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Forged Roll Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Forged Roll Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Forged Roll Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Forged Roll Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Forged Roll Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Forged Roll Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Forged Roll Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Forged Roll Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Forged Roll Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Forged Roll as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Forged Roll Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Forged Roll Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Forged Roll Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Forged Roll Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Forged Roll Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Forged Roll Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Forged Roll Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Forged Roll Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Forged Roll Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Forged Roll Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Forged Roll by Application

4.1 Forged Roll Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Car

4.1.2 Aviation

4.1.3 Machinery And Equipment

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Forged Roll Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Forged Roll Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Forged Roll Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Forged Roll Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Forged Roll Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Forged Roll Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Forged Roll Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Forged Roll Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Forged Roll Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Forged Roll Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Forged Roll Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Forged Roll by Country

5.1 North America Forged Roll Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Forged Roll Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Forged Roll Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Forged Roll Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Forged Roll by Country

6.1 Europe Forged Roll Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Forged Roll Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Forged Roll Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Forged Roll Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Forged Roll by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Forged Roll Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Forged Roll Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Forged Roll Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Forged Roll Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Forged Roll by Country

8.1 Latin America Forged Roll Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Forged Roll Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Forged Roll Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Forged Roll Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Forged Roll by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Forged Roll Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Forged Roll Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Forged Roll Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Forged Roll Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Forged Roll Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Forged Roll Business

10.1 Kennametal

10.1.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kennametal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kennametal Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kennametal Forged Roll Products Offered

10.1.5 Kennametal Recent Development

10.2 Lehigh Heavy Forge

10.2.1 Lehigh Heavy Forge Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lehigh Heavy Forge Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lehigh Heavy Forge Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kennametal Forged Roll Products Offered

10.2.5 Lehigh Heavy Forge Recent Development

10.3 Sinosteel

10.3.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sinosteel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sinosteel Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sinosteel Forged Roll Products Offered

10.3.5 Sinosteel Recent Development

10.4 XTMMC WHEMCO

10.4.1 XTMMC WHEMCO Corporation Information

10.4.2 XTMMC WHEMCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 XTMMC WHEMCO Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 XTMMC WHEMCO Forged Roll Products Offered

10.4.5 XTMMC WHEMCO Recent Development

10.5 Nippon Steel＆Sumitomo Metal

10.5.1 Nippon Steel＆Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nippon Steel＆Sumitomo Metal Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nippon Steel＆Sumitomo Metal Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nippon Steel＆Sumitomo Metal Forged Roll Products Offered

10.5.5 Nippon Steel＆Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

10.6 Kay Jay Chill Rolls

10.6.1 Kay Jay Chill Rolls Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kay Jay Chill Rolls Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kay Jay Chill Rolls Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kay Jay Chill Rolls Forged Roll Products Offered

10.6.5 Kay Jay Chill Rolls Recent Development

10.7 Xtek

10.7.1 Xtek Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xtek Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Xtek Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Xtek Forged Roll Products Offered

10.7.5 Xtek Recent Development

10.8 Leon Roll China

10.8.1 Leon Roll China Corporation Information

10.8.2 Leon Roll China Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Leon Roll China Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Leon Roll China Forged Roll Products Offered

10.8.5 Leon Roll China Recent Development

10.9 Camet Metallurgical Technologies

10.9.1 Camet Metallurgical Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Camet Metallurgical Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Camet Metallurgical Technologies Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Camet Metallurgical Technologies Forged Roll Products Offered

10.9.5 Camet Metallurgical Technologies Recent Development

10.10 KS Carbide

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Forged Roll Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 KS Carbide Forged Roll Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 KS Carbide Recent Development

10.11 Sorbit Valji Doo

10.11.1 Sorbit Valji Doo Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sorbit Valji Doo Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sorbit Valji Doo Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sorbit Valji Doo Forged Roll Products Offered

10.11.5 Sorbit Valji Doo Recent Development

10.12 Hitachi

10.12.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hitachi Forged Roll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hitachi Forged Roll Products Offered

10.12.5 Hitachi Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Forged Roll Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Forged Roll Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Forged Roll Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Forged Roll Distributors

12.3 Forged Roll Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

