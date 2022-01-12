Forged Crankshaft Market Outlook 2022, Business Development, Research Report 2028 | DENSO, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Forged Crankshaft Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Forged Crankshaft report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Forged Crankshaft market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Forged Crankshaft market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Forged Crankshaft market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Forged Crankshaft market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Forged Crankshaft market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DENSO, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki, Bosch Group, JTEKT, Delphi Automotive PLC, Mitsubishi Electric, Visteon, ThyssenKrupp, Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler, FEUER Powertrain, Neue Halberg-Guss, Darcast, Arrow Precision, CIE Automotive, Teksid, Ellwood Crankshaft, Atlas Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Integral

Assembled



Market Segmentation by Application:

Motorcycle

Automotive

Machine

Others



The Forged Crankshaft Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Forged Crankshaft market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Forged Crankshaft market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Forged Crankshaft market expansion?

What will be the global Forged Crankshaft market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Forged Crankshaft market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Forged Crankshaft market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Forged Crankshaft market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Forged Crankshaft market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Forged Crankshaft Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Forged Crankshaft

1.2 Forged Crankshaft Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Forged Crankshaft Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Integral

1.2.3 Assembled

1.3 Forged Crankshaft Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Forged Crankshaft Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Motorcycle

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Machine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Forged Crankshaft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Forged Crankshaft Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Forged Crankshaft Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Forged Crankshaft Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Forged Crankshaft Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Forged Crankshaft Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Forged Crankshaft Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Forged Crankshaft Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Forged Crankshaft Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Forged Crankshaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Forged Crankshaft Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Forged Crankshaft Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Forged Crankshaft Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Forged Crankshaft Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Forged Crankshaft Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Forged Crankshaft Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Forged Crankshaft Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Forged Crankshaft Production

3.4.1 North America Forged Crankshaft Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Forged Crankshaft Production

3.5.1 Europe Forged Crankshaft Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Forged Crankshaft Production

3.6.1 China Forged Crankshaft Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Forged Crankshaft Production

3.7.1 Japan Forged Crankshaft Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Forged Crankshaft Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Forged Crankshaft Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Forged Crankshaft Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Forged Crankshaft Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Forged Crankshaft Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Forged Crankshaft Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Forged Crankshaft Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Forged Crankshaft Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Forged Crankshaft Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Forged Crankshaft Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Forged Crankshaft Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Forged Crankshaft Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Forged Crankshaft Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Forged Crankshaft Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DENSO

7.1.1 DENSO Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.1.2 DENSO Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DENSO Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DENSO Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DENSO Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Continental AG

7.2.1 Continental AG Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.2.2 Continental AG Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Continental AG Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Continental AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Continental AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Aisin Seiki

7.3.1 Aisin Seiki Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.3.2 Aisin Seiki Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Aisin Seiki Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Aisin Seiki Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Bosch Group

7.4.1 Bosch Group Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bosch Group Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Bosch Group Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bosch Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Bosch Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 JTEKT

7.5.1 JTEKT Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.5.2 JTEKT Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.5.3 JTEKT Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 JTEKT Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 JTEKT Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Delphi Automotive PLC

7.6.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.6.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mitsubishi Electric

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Electric Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Visteon

7.8.1 Visteon Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.8.2 Visteon Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Visteon Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Visteon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Visteon Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ThyssenKrupp

7.9.1 ThyssenKrupp Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.9.2 ThyssenKrupp Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ThyssenKrupp Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ThyssenKrupp Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler

7.10.1 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.10.2 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 FEUER Powertrain

7.11.1 FEUER Powertrain Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.11.2 FEUER Powertrain Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.11.3 FEUER Powertrain Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 FEUER Powertrain Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 FEUER Powertrain Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Neue Halberg-Guss

7.12.1 Neue Halberg-Guss Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.12.2 Neue Halberg-Guss Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Neue Halberg-Guss Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Neue Halberg-Guss Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Neue Halberg-Guss Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Darcast

7.13.1 Darcast Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.13.2 Darcast Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Darcast Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Darcast Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Darcast Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Arrow Precision

7.14.1 Arrow Precision Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.14.2 Arrow Precision Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Arrow Precision Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Arrow Precision Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Arrow Precision Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 CIE Automotive

7.15.1 CIE Automotive Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.15.2 CIE Automotive Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.15.3 CIE Automotive Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 CIE Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 CIE Automotive Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Teksid

7.16.1 Teksid Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.16.2 Teksid Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Teksid Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Teksid Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Teksid Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Ellwood Crankshaft

7.17.1 Ellwood Crankshaft Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.17.2 Ellwood Crankshaft Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Ellwood Crankshaft Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Ellwood Crankshaft Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Ellwood Crankshaft Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Atlas Industries

7.18.1 Atlas Industries Forged Crankshaft Corporation Information

7.18.2 Atlas Industries Forged Crankshaft Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Atlas Industries Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Atlas Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Atlas Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Forged Crankshaft Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Forged Crankshaft Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Forged Crankshaft

8.4 Forged Crankshaft Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Forged Crankshaft Distributors List

9.3 Forged Crankshaft Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Forged Crankshaft Industry Trends

10.2 Forged Crankshaft Market Drivers

10.3 Forged Crankshaft Market Challenges

10.4 Forged Crankshaft Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Forged Crankshaft by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Forged Crankshaft Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Forged Crankshaft

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Forged Crankshaft by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Forged Crankshaft by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Forged Crankshaft by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Forged Crankshaft by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Forged Crankshaft by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Forged Crankshaft by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Forged Crankshaft by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Forged Crankshaft by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Forged Crankshaft by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Forged Crankshaft by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Forged Crankshaft by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”