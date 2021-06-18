Forged And Stamped Goods Market Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Thyssenkrupp AG, Arcelor Mittal AG, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Thyssenkrupp AG, Arcelor Mittal AG, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Precision Castparts, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

By Types:

Metal Stamping

Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing

Custom Roll Forming

Iron and Steel Forging

Nonferrous Forging



By Applications:

Automotive

Construction

Food and Beverage Packaging

Machinery

Metal Products

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Forged And Stamped Goods Market Overview

1.1 Forged And Stamped Goods Product Overview

1.2 Forged And Stamped Goods Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metal Stamping

1.2.2 Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing

1.2.3 Custom Roll Forming

1.2.4 Iron and Steel Forging

1.2.5 Nonferrous Forging

1.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Forged And Stamped Goods Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Forged And Stamped Goods Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Forged And Stamped Goods Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Forged And Stamped Goods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Forged And Stamped Goods Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Forged And Stamped Goods Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Forged And Stamped Goods Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Forged And Stamped Goods as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Forged And Stamped Goods Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Forged And Stamped Goods Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Forged And Stamped Goods Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Forged And Stamped Goods by Application

4.1 Forged And Stamped Goods Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Food and Beverage Packaging

4.1.4 Machinery

4.1.5 Metal Products

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Forged And Stamped Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Forged And Stamped Goods Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Forged And Stamped Goods by Country

5.1 North America Forged And Stamped Goods Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Forged And Stamped Goods Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Forged And Stamped Goods by Country

6.1 Europe Forged And Stamped Goods Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Forged And Stamped Goods Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Forged And Stamped Goods by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Forged And Stamped Goods Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Forged And Stamped Goods Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Forged And Stamped Goods by Country

8.1 Latin America Forged And Stamped Goods Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Forged And Stamped Goods Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Forged And Stamped Goods by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Forged And Stamped Goods Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Forged And Stamped Goods Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Forged And Stamped Goods Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Forged And Stamped Goods Business

10.1 Thyssenkrupp AG

10.1.1 Thyssenkrupp AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 Thyssenkrupp AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Thyssenkrupp AG Forged And Stamped Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Thyssenkrupp AG Forged And Stamped Goods Products Offered

10.1.5 Thyssenkrupp AG Recent Development

10.2 Arcelor Mittal AG

10.2.1 Arcelor Mittal AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arcelor Mittal AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Arcelor Mittal AG Forged And Stamped Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Thyssenkrupp AG Forged And Stamped Goods Products Offered

10.2.5 Arcelor Mittal AG Recent Development

10.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

10.3.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Corporation Information

10.3.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Forged And Stamped Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Forged And Stamped Goods Products Offered

10.3.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Recent Development

10.4 Precision Castparts

10.4.1 Precision Castparts Corporation Information

10.4.2 Precision Castparts Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Precision Castparts Forged And Stamped Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Precision Castparts Forged And Stamped Goods Products Offered

10.4.5 Precision Castparts Recent Development

10.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

10.5.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Forged And Stamped Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Forged And Stamped Goods Products Offered

10.5.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Forged And Stamped Goods Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Forged And Stamped Goods Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Forged And Stamped Goods Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Forged And Stamped Goods Distributors

12.3 Forged And Stamped Goods Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”