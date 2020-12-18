Forensic Imaging Market Major Manufacturers, Key Countries & Their Year-Over-Year Growth To 2026 | Canon Medical Systems Corporation(Canon), Bruker Corporation, Neusoft Corporation

“

The report titled Global Forensic Imaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Forensic Imaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Forensic Imaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Forensic Imaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Forensic Imaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Forensic Imaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Forensic Imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Forensic Imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Forensic Imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Forensic Imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Forensic Imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Forensic Imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Canon Medical Systems Corporation(Canon), Bruker Corporation, Neusoft Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Fujifilm(Fujifilm Holdings Corporation), Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba America Medical Systems, Nuix, ADF Solution, MSAB, Oxygen Forensics, Magnet Forensics

Market Segmentation by Product: X-ray

CT

MRI

Ultrasound



Market Segmentation by Application: Forensic Institutes

Hospitals

Others



The Forensic Imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Forensic Imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Forensic Imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Forensic Imaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Forensic Imaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Forensic Imaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Forensic Imaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Forensic Imaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Forensic Imaging

1.1 Forensic Imaging Market Overview

1.1.1 Forensic Imaging Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Forensic Imaging Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Forensic Imaging Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Forensic Imaging Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Forensic Imaging Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Forensic Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Forensic Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Forensic Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Forensic Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Forensic Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Forensic Imaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Forensic Imaging Market Overview by Modality

2.1 Global Forensic Imaging Market Size by Modality: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Forensic Imaging Historic Market Size by Modality (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Forensic Imaging Forecasted Market Size by Modality (2021-2026)

2.4 X-ray

2.5 CT

2.6 MRI

2.7 Ultrasound

3 Forensic Imaging Market Overview by End Users

3.1 Global Forensic Imaging Market Size by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Forensic Imaging Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Forensic Imaging Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

3.4 Forensic Institutes

3.5 Hospitals

3.6 Others

4 Global Forensic Imaging Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Forensic Imaging Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Forensic Imaging as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Forensic Imaging Market

4.4 Global Top Players Forensic Imaging Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Forensic Imaging Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Forensic Imaging Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation(Canon)

5.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation(Canon) Profile

5.1.2 Canon Medical Systems Corporation(Canon) Main Business

5.1.3 Canon Medical Systems Corporation(Canon) Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation(Canon) Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation(Canon) Recent Developments

5.2 Bruker Corporation

5.2.1 Bruker Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Bruker Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Bruker Corporation Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Bruker Corporation Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Bruker Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Neusoft Corporation

5.5.1 Neusoft Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Neusoft Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Neusoft Corporation Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Neusoft Corporation Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 Shimadzu Corporation

5.4.1 Shimadzu Corporation Profile

5.4.2 Shimadzu Corporation Main Business

5.4.3 Shimadzu Corporation Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Shimadzu Corporation Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 Fujifilm(Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)

5.5.1 Fujifilm(Fujifilm Holdings Corporation) Profile

5.5.2 Fujifilm(Fujifilm Holdings Corporation) Main Business

5.5.3 Fujifilm(Fujifilm Holdings Corporation) Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Fujifilm(Fujifilm Holdings Corporation) Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Fujifilm(Fujifilm Holdings Corporation) Recent Developments

5.6 Hitachi Ltd

5.6.1 Hitachi Ltd Profile

5.6.2 Hitachi Ltd Main Business

5.6.3 Hitachi Ltd Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Hitachi Ltd Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Hitachi Ltd Recent Developments

5.7 Toshiba America Medical Systems

5.7.1 Toshiba America Medical Systems Profile

5.7.2 Toshiba America Medical Systems Main Business

5.7.3 Toshiba America Medical Systems Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Toshiba America Medical Systems Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Toshiba America Medical Systems Recent Developments

5.8 Nuix

5.8.1 Nuix Profile

5.8.2 Nuix Main Business

5.8.3 Nuix Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Nuix Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Nuix Recent Developments

5.9 ADF Solution

5.9.1 ADF Solution Profile

5.9.2 ADF Solution Main Business

5.9.3 ADF Solution Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 ADF Solution Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 ADF Solution Recent Developments

5.10 MSAB

5.10.1 MSAB Profile

5.10.2 MSAB Main Business

5.10.3 MSAB Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 MSAB Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 MSAB Recent Developments

5.11 Oxygen Forensics

5.11.1 Oxygen Forensics Profile

5.11.2 Oxygen Forensics Main Business

5.11.3 Oxygen Forensics Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Oxygen Forensics Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Oxygen Forensics Recent Developments

5.12 Magnet Forensics

5.12.1 Magnet Forensics Profile

5.12.2 Magnet Forensics Main Business

5.12.3 Magnet Forensics Forensic Imaging Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Magnet Forensics Forensic Imaging Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Magnet Forensics Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Forensic Imaging Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Forensic Imaging Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Forensic Imaging Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Forensic Imaging Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Forensic Imaging Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Forensic Imaging Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

