QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Forensic Audit Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Forensic Audit market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Forensic Audit market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Forensic Audit market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

PwC, Ernst and Young, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, KPMG International, BDO Global, FTI Consulting, RSM International, Duff and Phelps, AlixPartners, Carter Backer Winter, MDD Forensic Accountants, Baker Tilly International, Froese Forensic Partners, BMR Advisors, Grant Thornton, Mazars, Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk, PKF International, Pinkerton, Parker Randall, Crowe Market Segment by Product Type: Event and Data Analytics, Regulatory Investigations, Cross Border Investigations, Corruption and Bribery Investigation, Accounting Malpractice, Securities Investigations, Others Forensic Audit Market Segment by Application: , Financial Services, Mining, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others Based on

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Forensic Audit market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Forensic Audit market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Forensic Audit industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Forensic Audit market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Forensic Audit market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Forensic Audit market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Event and Data Analytics

1.2.3 Regulatory Investigations

1.2.4 Cross Border Investigations

1.2.5 Corruption and Bribery Investigation

1.2.6 Accounting Malpractice

1.2.7 Securities Investigations

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Financial Services

1.3.3 Mining, Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Forensic Audit Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Forensic Audit Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Forensic Audit Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Forensic Audit Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Forensic Audit Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Forensic Audit Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Forensic Audit Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Forensic Audit Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Forensic Audit Revenue

3.4 Global Forensic Audit Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Forensic Audit Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Forensic Audit Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Forensic Audit Area Served

3.6 Key Players Forensic Audit Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Forensic Audit Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Forensic Audit Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Forensic Audit Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Forensic Audit Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Forensic Audit Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Forensic Audit Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Forensic Audit Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Forensic Audit Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Forensic Audit Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Forensic Audit Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Forensic Audit Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Forensic Audit Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Forensic Audit Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Forensic Audit Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Forensic Audit Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Forensic Audit Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Forensic Audit Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Forensic Audit Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Forensic Audit Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Forensic Audit Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Forensic Audit Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Forensic Audit Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Forensic Audit Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Forensic Audit Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Forensic Audit Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Forensic Audit Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Forensic Audit Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 PwC

11.1.1 PwC Company Details

11.1.2 PwC Business Overview

11.1.3 PwC Forensic Audit Introduction

11.1.4 PwC Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 PwC Recent Development

11.2 Ernst and Young

11.2.1 Ernst and Young Company Details

11.2.2 Ernst and Young Business Overview

11.2.3 Ernst and Young Forensic Audit Introduction

11.2.4 Ernst and Young Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Ernst and Young Recent Development

11.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

11.3.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Company Details

11.3.2 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Business Overview

11.3.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Forensic Audit Introduction

11.3.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Recent Development

11.4 KPMG International

11.4.1 KPMG International Company Details

11.4.2 KPMG International Business Overview

11.4.3 KPMG International Forensic Audit Introduction

11.4.4 KPMG International Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 KPMG International Recent Development

11.5 BDO Global

11.5.1 BDO Global Company Details

11.5.2 BDO Global Business Overview

11.5.3 BDO Global Forensic Audit Introduction

11.5.4 BDO Global Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 BDO Global Recent Development

11.6 FTI Consulting

11.6.1 FTI Consulting Company Details

11.6.2 FTI Consulting Business Overview

11.6.3 FTI Consulting Forensic Audit Introduction

11.6.4 FTI Consulting Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 FTI Consulting Recent Development

11.7 RSM International

11.7.1 RSM International Company Details

11.7.2 RSM International Business Overview

11.7.3 RSM International Forensic Audit Introduction

11.7.4 RSM International Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 RSM International Recent Development

11.8 Duff and Phelps

11.8.1 Duff and Phelps Company Details

11.8.2 Duff and Phelps Business Overview

11.8.3 Duff and Phelps Forensic Audit Introduction

11.8.4 Duff and Phelps Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Duff and Phelps Recent Development

11.9 AlixPartners

11.9.1 AlixPartners Company Details

11.9.2 AlixPartners Business Overview

11.9.3 AlixPartners Forensic Audit Introduction

11.9.4 AlixPartners Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 AlixPartners Recent Development

11.10 Carter Backer Winter

11.10.1 Carter Backer Winter Company Details

11.10.2 Carter Backer Winter Business Overview

11.10.3 Carter Backer Winter Forensic Audit Introduction

11.10.4 Carter Backer Winter Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Carter Backer Winter Recent Development

11.11 MDD Forensic Accountants

10.11.1 MDD Forensic Accountants Company Details

10.11.2 MDD Forensic Accountants Business Overview

10.11.3 MDD Forensic Accountants Forensic Audit Introduction

10.11.4 MDD Forensic Accountants Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 MDD Forensic Accountants Recent Development

11.12 Baker Tilly International

10.12.1 Baker Tilly International Company Details

10.12.2 Baker Tilly International Business Overview

10.12.3 Baker Tilly International Forensic Audit Introduction

10.12.4 Baker Tilly International Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Baker Tilly International Recent Development

11.13 Froese Forensic Partners

10.13.1 Froese Forensic Partners Company Details

10.13.2 Froese Forensic Partners Business Overview

10.13.3 Froese Forensic Partners Forensic Audit Introduction

10.13.4 Froese Forensic Partners Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Froese Forensic Partners Recent Development

11.14 BMR Advisors

10.14.1 BMR Advisors Company Details

10.14.2 BMR Advisors Business Overview

10.14.3 BMR Advisors Forensic Audit Introduction

10.14.4 BMR Advisors Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 BMR Advisors Recent Development

11.15 Grant Thornton

10.15.1 Grant Thornton Company Details

10.15.2 Grant Thornton Business Overview

10.15.3 Grant Thornton Forensic Audit Introduction

10.15.4 Grant Thornton Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Grant Thornton Recent Development

11.16 Mazars

10.16.1 Mazars Company Details

10.16.2 Mazars Business Overview

10.16.3 Mazars Forensic Audit Introduction

10.16.4 Mazars Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Mazars Recent Development

11.17 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk

10.17.1 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Company Details

10.17.2 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Business Overview

10.17.3 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Forensic Audit Introduction

10.17.4 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Marcum Bernstein and Pinchuk Recent Development

11.18 PKF International

10.18.1 PKF International Company Details

10.18.2 PKF International Business Overview

10.18.3 PKF International Forensic Audit Introduction

10.18.4 PKF International Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 PKF International Recent Development

11.19 Pinkerton

10.19.1 Pinkerton Company Details

10.19.2 Pinkerton Business Overview

10.19.3 Pinkerton Forensic Audit Introduction

10.19.4 Pinkerton Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Pinkerton Recent Development

11.20 Parker Randall

10.20.1 Parker Randall Company Details

10.20.2 Parker Randall Business Overview

10.20.3 Parker Randall Forensic Audit Introduction

10.20.4 Parker Randall Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Parker Randall Recent Development

11.21 Crowe

10.21.1 Crowe Company Details

10.21.2 Crowe Business Overview

10.21.3 Crowe Forensic Audit Introduction

10.21.4 Crowe Revenue in Forensic Audit Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Crowe Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

