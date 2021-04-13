Footwear Market 2027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects | Nike, Adidas, Skechers

“

The report titled Global Footwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Footwear market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Footwear market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Footwear market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Footwear market.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the IOS Tank Container report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the IOS Tank Container report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Footwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Footwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Footwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Footwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Footwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Footwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nike, Adidas, Skechers, New Balance, Asics, Belle, Kering Group, Puma, Authentic Brands Group, Clarks, Wolverine Worldwide, VF Corp, ECCO, Anta, Crocs Inc, Under Armour, Geox, LI-NING, Salvatore Ferragamo, Daphne, Xtep, Mizuno, C.banner, Red Dragonfly, 361, BasicNet, Peak

The Footwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Footwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Footwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Footwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Footwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Footwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Footwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Footwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Footwear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Footwear

1.2 Footwear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Footwear Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Leather Footwear

1.2.3 Non leather Footwear

1.3 Footwear Segment by End User

1.3.1 Footwear Sales Comparison by End User: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Women’s Footwear

1.3.3 Men’s Footwear

1.3.4 Kid’s Footwear

1.4 Global Footwear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Footwear Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Footwear Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Footwear Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Footwear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Footwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Footwear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Footwear Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Footwear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Footwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Footwear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Footwear Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Footwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Footwear Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Footwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Footwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Footwear Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Footwear Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Footwear Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Footwear Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Footwear Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Footwear Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Footwear Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Footwear Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Footwear Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Footwear Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Footwear Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Footwear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Footwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Footwear Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Footwear Historic Market Analysis by End User

5.1 Global Footwear Sales Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Footwear Revenue Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Footwear Price by End User (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Nike

6.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Nike Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Nike Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Nike Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Adidas

6.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

6.2.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Adidas Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Adidas Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Adidas Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Skechers

6.3.1 Skechers Corporation Information

6.3.2 Skechers Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Skechers Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Skechers Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Skechers Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 New Balance

6.4.1 New Balance Corporation Information

6.4.2 New Balance Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 New Balance Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 New Balance Product Portfolio

6.4.5 New Balance Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Asics

6.5.1 Asics Corporation Information

6.5.2 Asics Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Asics Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Asics Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Asics Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Belle

6.6.1 Belle Corporation Information

6.6.2 Belle Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Belle Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Belle Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Belle Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Kering Group

6.6.1 Kering Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Kering Group Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Kering Group Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Kering Group Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Kering Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Puma

6.8.1 Puma Corporation Information

6.8.2 Puma Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Puma Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Puma Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Puma Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Authentic Brands Group

6.9.1 Authentic Brands Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Authentic Brands Group Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Authentic Brands Group Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Authentic Brands Group Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Authentic Brands Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Clarks

6.10.1 Clarks Corporation Information

6.10.2 Clarks Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Clarks Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Clarks Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Clarks Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Wolverine Worldwide

6.11.1 Wolverine Worldwide Corporation Information

6.11.2 Wolverine Worldwide Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Wolverine Worldwide Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Wolverine Worldwide Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Wolverine Worldwide Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 VF Corp

6.12.1 VF Corp Corporation Information

6.12.2 VF Corp Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 VF Corp Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 VF Corp Product Portfolio

6.12.5 VF Corp Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 ECCO

6.13.1 ECCO Corporation Information

6.13.2 ECCO Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 ECCO Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 ECCO Product Portfolio

6.13.5 ECCO Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Anta

6.14.1 Anta Corporation Information

6.14.2 Anta Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Anta Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Anta Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Anta Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Crocs Inc

6.15.1 Crocs Inc Corporation Information

6.15.2 Crocs Inc Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Crocs Inc Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Crocs Inc Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Crocs Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Under Armour

6.16.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

6.16.2 Under Armour Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Under Armour Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Under Armour Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Under Armour Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Geox

6.17.1 Geox Corporation Information

6.17.2 Geox Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Geox Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Geox Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Geox Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 LI-NING

6.18.1 LI-NING Corporation Information

6.18.2 LI-NING Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 LI-NING Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 LI-NING Product Portfolio

6.18.5 LI-NING Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Salvatore Ferragamo

6.19.1 Salvatore Ferragamo Corporation Information

6.19.2 Salvatore Ferragamo Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Salvatore Ferragamo Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Salvatore Ferragamo Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Salvatore Ferragamo Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Daphne

6.20.1 Daphne Corporation Information

6.20.2 Daphne Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Daphne Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Daphne Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Daphne Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Xtep

6.21.1 Xtep Corporation Information

6.21.2 Xtep Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Xtep Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Xtep Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Xtep Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Mizuno

6.22.1 Mizuno Corporation Information

6.22.2 Mizuno Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Mizuno Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Mizuno Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Mizuno Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 C.banner

6.23.1 C.banner Corporation Information

6.23.2 C.banner Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 C.banner Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 C.banner Product Portfolio

6.23.5 C.banner Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Red Dragonfly

6.24.1 Red Dragonfly Corporation Information

6.24.2 Red Dragonfly Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Red Dragonfly Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Red Dragonfly Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Red Dragonfly Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 361

6.25.1 361 Corporation Information

6.25.2 361 Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 361 Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 361 Product Portfolio

6.25.5 361 Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 BasicNet

6.26.1 BasicNet Corporation Information

6.26.2 BasicNet Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 BasicNet Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 BasicNet Product Portfolio

6.26.5 BasicNet Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 Peak

6.27.1 Peak Corporation Information

6.27.2 Peak Footwear Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 Peak Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Peak Product Portfolio

6.27.5 Peak Recent Developments/Updates 7 Footwear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Footwear Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Footwear

7.4 Footwear Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Footwear Distributors List

8.3 Footwear Customers 9 Footwear Market Dynamics

9.1 Footwear Industry Trends

9.2 Footwear Growth Drivers

9.3 Footwear Market Challenges

9.4 Footwear Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Footwear Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Footwear by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Footwear by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Footwear Market Estimates and Projections by End User

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Footwear by End User (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Footwear by End User (2022-2027)

10.3 Footwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Footwear by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Footwear by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

