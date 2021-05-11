Foodservice Market Overview and Outlook Report by 2027| Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Compass Group

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Foodservice Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Foodservice market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Foodservice market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Foodservice market.

The research report on the global Foodservice market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Foodservice market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Foodservice research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Foodservice market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Foodservice market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Foodservice market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Foodservice Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Foodservice market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Foodservice market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Foodservice Market Leading Players

Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Compass Group, Guest Services, Centerplate

Foodservice Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Foodservice market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Foodservice market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Foodservice Segmentation by Product

Conventional Foodservice System, Centralized Food Service System, Ready-Prepared Foodservice System, Assembly Serve Foodservice System

Foodservice Segmentation by Application

, Colleges, Schools, Restaurants, Universities, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Foodservice market?

How will the global Foodservice market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Foodservice market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Foodservice market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Foodservice market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Foodservice 1.1 Foodservice Market Overview

1.1.1 Foodservice Product Scope

1.1.2 Foodservice Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Foodservice Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Foodservice Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Foodservice Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Foodservice Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Foodservice Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Foodservice Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Foodservice Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Foodservice Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Foodservice Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Foodservice Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Foodservice Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Foodservice Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Foodservice Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Foodservice Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Conventional Foodservice System 2.5 Centralized Food Service System 2.6 Ready-Prepared Foodservice System 2.7 Assembly Serve Foodservice System 3 Foodservice Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Foodservice Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Foodservice Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Foodservice Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Colleges 3.5 Schools 3.6 Restaurants 3.7 Universities 3.8 Others 4 Foodservice Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Foodservice Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Foodservice as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Foodservice Market 4.4 Global Top Players Foodservice Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Foodservice Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Foodservice Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Sodexo

5.1.1 Sodexo Profile

5.1.2 Sodexo Main Business

5.1.3 Sodexo Foodservice Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Sodexo Foodservice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Sodexo Recent Developments 5.2 Aramark Corporation

5.2.1 Aramark Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Aramark Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Aramark Corporation Foodservice Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Aramark Corporation Foodservice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Aramark Corporation Recent Developments 5.3 Compass Group

5.3.1 Compass Group Profile

5.3.2 Compass Group Main Business

5.3.3 Compass Group Foodservice Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Compass Group Foodservice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Guest Services Recent Developments 5.4 Guest Services

5.4.1 Guest Services Profile

5.4.2 Guest Services Main Business

5.4.3 Guest Services Foodservice Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Guest Services Foodservice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Guest Services Recent Developments 5.5 Centerplate

5.5.1 Centerplate Profile

5.5.2 Centerplate Main Business

5.5.3 Centerplate Foodservice Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Centerplate Foodservice Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Centerplate Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Foodservice Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Foodservice Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Foodservice Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Foodservice Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Foodservice Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Foodservice Market Dynamics 11.1 Foodservice Industry Trends 11.2 Foodservice Market Drivers 11.3 Foodservice Market Challenges 11.4 Foodservice Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

