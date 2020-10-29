LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Food Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Food Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Food Service market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Food Service market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, KFC, Mcdonald’s, Burger King Holdings, Top Catering, China Yum Brands, Inner Mongolia Little Sheep Catering, Inner Mongolia Small Tail Sheep Catering, Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotel Development, Hebei Sanhe City Fucheng Catering Management, Chongqing Dezhuang Industry (Group), Tianjin Dexi Food Development, Chongqing Cygnet Investment Holding (Group), China Quanjude (Group) Shares, Zhongshan Harbor Food And Entertainment Management Food Service Market Segment by Product Type: , Restaurant, Fast Food Restaurant, Snack Bar, Liquor Stores, The Dining Room, Group Meal Distribution Unit, Central Kitchen, Other Food Service Market Segment by Application: , Residential, Office Buildings, School, Transportation Hub, Mall, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Food Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Food Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Service market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Food Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Restaurant

1.4.3 Fast Food Restaurant

1.4.4 Snack Bar

1.4.5 Liquor Stores

1.4.6 The Dining Room

1.4.7 Group Meal Distribution Unit

1.4.8 Central Kitchen

1.4.9 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Office Buildings

1.5.4 School

1.5.5 Transportation Hub

1.5.6 Mall

1.5.7 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Food Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Food Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Food Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Food Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Food Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Food Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Food Service Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Food Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Food Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Food Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Food Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Food Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Food Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Food Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Food Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Food Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Food Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Food Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Food Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Food Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Food Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Food Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Food Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Food Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Food Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Food Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Food Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Food Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Food Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Food Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Food Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Food Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Food Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Food Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Food Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Food Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10Key Players Profiles

10.1 KFC

10.1.1 KFC Company Details

10.1.2 KFC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.1.3 KFC Food Service Introduction

10.1.4 KFC Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020))

10.1.5 KFC Recent Development

10.2 Mcdonald’s

10.2.1 Mcdonald’s Company Details

10.2.2 Mcdonald’s Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.2.3 Mcdonald’s Food Service Introduction

10.2.4 Mcdonald’s Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Mcdonald’s Recent Development

10.3 Burger King Holdings

10.3.1 Burger King Holdings Company Details

10.3.2 Burger King Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.3.3 Burger King Holdings Food Service Introduction

10.3.4 Burger King Holdings Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.3.5 Burger King Holdings Recent Development

10.4 Top Catering

10.4.1 Top Catering Company Details

10.4.2 Top Catering Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.4.3 Top Catering Food Service Introduction

10.4.4 Top Catering Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.4.5 Top Catering Recent Development

10.5 China Yum Brands

10.5.1 China Yum Brands Company Details

10.5.2 China Yum Brands Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.5.3 China Yum Brands Food Service Introduction

10.5.4 China Yum Brands Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.5.5 China Yum Brands Recent Development

10.6 Inner Mongolia Little Sheep Catering

10.6.1 Inner Mongolia Little Sheep Catering Company Details

10.6.2 Inner Mongolia Little Sheep Catering Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.6.3 Inner Mongolia Little Sheep Catering Food Service Introduction

10.6.4 Inner Mongolia Little Sheep Catering Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.6.5 Inner Mongolia Little Sheep Catering Recent Development

10.7 Inner Mongolia Small Tail Sheep Catering

10.7.1 Inner Mongolia Small Tail Sheep Catering Company Details

10.7.2 Inner Mongolia Small Tail Sheep Catering Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.7.3 Inner Mongolia Small Tail Sheep Catering Food Service Introduction

10.7.4 Inner Mongolia Small Tail Sheep Catering Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.7.5 Inner Mongolia Small Tail Sheep Catering Recent Development

10.8 Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotel Development

10.8.1 Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotel Development Company Details

10.8.2 Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotel Development Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.8.3 Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotel Development Food Service Introduction

10.8.4 Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotel Development Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.8.5 Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotel Development Recent Development

10.9 Hebei Sanhe City Fucheng Catering Management

10.9.1 Hebei Sanhe City Fucheng Catering Management Company Details

10.9.2 Hebei Sanhe City Fucheng Catering Management Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.9.3 Hebei Sanhe City Fucheng Catering Management Food Service Introduction

10.9.4 Hebei Sanhe City Fucheng Catering Management Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.9.5 Hebei Sanhe City Fucheng Catering Management Recent Development

10.10 Chongqing Dezhuang Industry (Group)

10.10.1 Chongqing Dezhuang Industry (Group) Company Details

10.10.2 Chongqing Dezhuang Industry (Group) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.10.3 Chongqing Dezhuang Industry (Group) Food Service Introduction

10.10.4 Chongqing Dezhuang Industry (Group) Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.10.5 Chongqing Dezhuang Industry (Group) Recent Development

10.11 Tianjin Dexi Food Development

10.11.1 Tianjin Dexi Food Development Company Details

10.11.2 Tianjin Dexi Food Development Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Tianjin Dexi Food Development Food Service Introduction

10.11.4 Tianjin Dexi Food Development Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Tianjin Dexi Food Development Recent Development

10.12 Chongqing Cygnet Investment Holding (Group)

10.12.1 Chongqing Cygnet Investment Holding (Group) Company Details

10.12.2 Chongqing Cygnet Investment Holding (Group) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Chongqing Cygnet Investment Holding (Group) Food Service Introduction

10.12.4 Chongqing Cygnet Investment Holding (Group) Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Chongqing Cygnet Investment Holding (Group) Recent Development

10.13 China Quanjude (Group) Shares

10.13.1 China Quanjude (Group) Shares Company Details

10.13.2 China Quanjude (Group) Shares Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 China Quanjude (Group) Shares Food Service Introduction

10.13.4 China Quanjude (Group) Shares Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 China Quanjude (Group) Shares Recent Development

10.14 Zhongshan Harbor Food And Entertainment Management

10.14.1 Zhongshan Harbor Food And Entertainment Management Company Details

10.14.2 Zhongshan Harbor Food And Entertainment Management Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Zhongshan Harbor Food And Entertainment Management Food Service Introduction

10.14.4 Zhongshan Harbor Food And Entertainment Management Revenue in Food Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Zhongshan Harbor Food And Entertainment Management Recent Development 11Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 12Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

