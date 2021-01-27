Food Grade Bentonite Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Clariant, Wyo-Ben Inc

Bentonite is a clay mineral with montmorillonite as the main component. The clay has good cohesiveness, swelling, adsorption, plasticity, dispersibility, lubricity, and cation exchange. After being exchanged with other bases and lithium bases, it has quite strong suspensibility, and has excellent decolorization after acidification. Therefore, it can be made into various suspending agents, adsorbents, decolorizing agents, and purifying agents, which are widely used in the food industry. US is the largest producer of food grade bentonite. Key players in US include Minerals Technologies (Amcol) and Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM). Minerals Technologies (Amcol) is the largest manufacturer of Bentonite and the food grade bentonite in the world.In the food grade bentonite, this company has a share about nearly 30 % of global market. Other key players include Clariant, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Bentonite Company LLC, Laviosa Minerals SpA, Wyo-Ben Inc, Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite. China is also an important player, with several small companies in this industry. Chinese players hold a share about 10% of all food grade bentonite market. Europe is the largest consumer of food grade bentonite, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, with 33% 19 % share, respectively. The key applications of food grade bentonite are wine and juice clarification agent, edible oil purification agent, food desiccant and other applications, Other areas include white vinegar, soy sauce, monosodium glutamate, etc. The share of food-grade bentonite as a wine and juice clarifier has a share over 60 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Food Grade Bentonite Market The global Food Grade Bentonite market size is projected to reach US$ 95 million by 2026, from US$ 64 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2590503/global-food-grade-bentonite-market

:

Global Food Grade Bentonite Scope and Segment Food Grade Bentonite market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Grade Bentonite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Minerals Technologies, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Clariant, Wyo-Ben Inc, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals Srl, G & W Mineral Resources, Hojun, Ningcheng Tianyu, Huawei Bentonite, China Jianping Cuican, Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite

Food Grade Bentonite Breakdown Data by Type

Sodium Bentonite, Calcium Bentonite

Food Grade Bentonite Breakdown Data by Application

Wine and Juice, Edible Oil Purification, Food Desiccant, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Food Grade Bentonite market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Food Grade Bentonite market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and Middle East & Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Food Grade Bentonite Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/7921997e279df863bde79eb572b79f1b,0,1,global-food-grade-bentonite-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Food Grade Bentonite Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sodium Bentonite

1.4.3 Calcium Bentonite 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wine and Juice

1.3.3 Edible Oil Purification

1.3.4 Food Desiccant

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Grade Bentonite Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Food Grade Bentonite Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Grade Bentonite Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Food Grade Bentonite Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Food Grade Bentonite Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Food Grade Bentonite Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Bentonite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Minerals Technologies

11.1.1 Minerals Technologies Corporation Information

11.1.2 Minerals Technologies Overview

11.1.3 Minerals Technologies Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Minerals Technologies Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.1.5 Minerals Technologies Related Developments 11.2 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM)

11.2.1 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Overview

11.2.3 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.2.5 Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM) Related Developments 11.3 Clariant

11.3.1 Clariant Corporation Information

11.3.2 Clariant Overview

11.3.3 Clariant Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Clariant Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.3.5 Clariant Related Developments 11.4 Wyo-Ben Inc

11.4.1 Wyo-Ben Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 Wyo-Ben Inc Overview

11.4.3 Wyo-Ben Inc Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Wyo-Ben Inc Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.4.5 Wyo-Ben Inc Related Developments 11.5 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

11.5.1 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Overview

11.5.3 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.5.5 Bentonite Company LLC (Russia) Related Developments 11.6 Laviosa Minerals Srl

11.6.1 Laviosa Minerals Srl Corporation Information

11.6.2 Laviosa Minerals Srl Overview

11.6.3 Laviosa Minerals Srl Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Laviosa Minerals Srl Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.6.5 Laviosa Minerals Srl Related Developments 11.7 G & W Mineral Resources

11.7.1 G & W Mineral Resources Corporation Information

11.7.2 G & W Mineral Resources Overview

11.7.3 G & W Mineral Resources Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 G & W Mineral Resources Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.7.5 G & W Mineral Resources Related Developments 11.8 Hojun

11.8.1 Hojun Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hojun Overview

11.8.3 Hojun Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hojun Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.8.5 Hojun Related Developments 11.9 Ningcheng Tianyu

11.9.1 Ningcheng Tianyu Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ningcheng Tianyu Overview

11.9.3 Ningcheng Tianyu Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ningcheng Tianyu Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.9.5 Ningcheng Tianyu Related Developments 11.10 Huawei Bentonite

11.10.1 Huawei Bentonite Corporation Information

11.10.2 Huawei Bentonite Overview

11.10.3 Huawei Bentonite Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Huawei Bentonite Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.10.5 Huawei Bentonite Related Developments 11.1 Minerals Technologies

11.1.1 Minerals Technologies Corporation Information

11.1.2 Minerals Technologies Overview

11.1.3 Minerals Technologies Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Minerals Technologies Food Grade Bentonite Product Description

11.1.5 Minerals Technologies Related Developments 11.12 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite

11.12.1 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Corporation Information

11.12.2 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Overview

11.12.3 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Food Grade Bentonite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Product Description

11.12.5 Xinjiang Nonmetallic Minerals Xiazijie Bentonite Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Food Grade Bentonite Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Food Grade Bentonite Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Food Grade Bentonite Production Mode & Process 12.4 Food Grade Bentonite Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Food Grade Bentonite Sales Channels

12.4.2 Food Grade Bentonite Distributors 12.5 Food Grade Bentonite Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Food Grade Bentonite Industry Trends 13.2 Food Grade Bentonite Market Drivers 13.3 Food Grade Bentonite Market Challenges 13.4 Food Grade Bentonite Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Food Grade Bentonite Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us