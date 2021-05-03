Food Contact Paper and Board Market – Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2027|Anchor Packaging, Ball Corporation, Bischof + Klein|Latest Research Report By QYR

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Food Contact Paper and Board market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Food Contact Paper and Board market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Food Contact Paper and Board market.

The research report on the global Food Contact Paper and Board market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Food Contact Paper and Board market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Food Contact Paper and Board research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Food Contact Paper and Board market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Food Contact Paper and Board market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Food Contact Paper and Board market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Food Contact Paper and Board Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Food Contact Paper and Board market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Food Contact Paper and Board market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Food Contact Paper and Board Market Leading Players

Anchor Packaging, Ball Corporation, Bischof + Klein, Sharp Packaging, Mondi Group, International Paper Co, Burrows Paper, Nordic Paper Holding AB, Huntsman, Georgia-Pacific, DuPont, SGS SA, Intertek Group

Food Contact Paper and Board Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Food Contact Paper and Board market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Food Contact Paper and Board Segmentation by Product

Poly Coated Paper and Board

Non-Poly Coated Paper and Board

Food Contact Paper and Board Segmentation by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Pasta

and Noodles

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat

Fish

and Poultry

Snacks and Side Dishes

Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market?

How will the global Food Contact Paper and Board market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Overview

1.1 Food Contact Paper and Board Product Overview

1.2 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Poly Coated Paper and Board

1.2.2 Non-Poly Coated Paper and Board

1.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Food Contact Paper and Board Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Food Contact Paper and Board Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Food Contact Paper and Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Food Contact Paper and Board Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Food Contact Paper and Board as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Contact Paper and Board Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Food Contact Paper and Board Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Food Contact Paper and Board Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Food Contact Paper and Board by Application

4.1 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bakery, Confectionery, Pasta, and Noodles

4.1.2 Dairy Products

4.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables

4.1.4 Meat, Fish, and Poultry

4.1.5 Snacks and Side Dishes

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Food Contact Paper and Board by Country

5.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board by Country

6.1 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Food Contact Paper and Board by Country

8.1 Latin America Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Food Contact Paper and Board Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Food Contact Paper and Board by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Food Contact Paper and Board Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Contact Paper and Board Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Food Contact Paper and Board Business

10.1 Anchor Packaging

10.1.1 Anchor Packaging Corporation Information

10.1.2 Anchor Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Anchor Packaging Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Anchor Packaging Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.1.5 Anchor Packaging Recent Development

10.2 Ball Corporation

10.2.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ball Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ball Corporation Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Anchor Packaging Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.2.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Bischof + Klein

10.3.1 Bischof + Klein Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bischof + Klein Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Bischof + Klein Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Bischof + Klein Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.3.5 Bischof + Klein Recent Development

10.4 Sharp Packaging

10.4.1 Sharp Packaging Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sharp Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sharp Packaging Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sharp Packaging Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.4.5 Sharp Packaging Recent Development

10.5 Mondi Group

10.5.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mondi Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mondi Group Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mondi Group Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.5.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

10.6 International Paper Co

10.6.1 International Paper Co Corporation Information

10.6.2 International Paper Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 International Paper Co Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 International Paper Co Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.6.5 International Paper Co Recent Development

10.7 Burrows Paper

10.7.1 Burrows Paper Corporation Information

10.7.2 Burrows Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Burrows Paper Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Burrows Paper Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.7.5 Burrows Paper Recent Development

10.8 Nordic Paper Holding AB

10.8.1 Nordic Paper Holding AB Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nordic Paper Holding AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nordic Paper Holding AB Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nordic Paper Holding AB Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.8.5 Nordic Paper Holding AB Recent Development

10.9 Huntsman

10.9.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.9.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Huntsman Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Huntsman Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.9.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.10 Georgia-Pacific

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Food Contact Paper and Board Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Georgia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

10.11 DuPont

10.11.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.11.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 DuPont Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 DuPont Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.11.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.12 SGS SA

10.12.1 SGS SA Corporation Information

10.12.2 SGS SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SGS SA Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SGS SA Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.12.5 SGS SA Recent Development

10.13 Intertek Group

10.13.1 Intertek Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Intertek Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Intertek Group Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Intertek Group Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

10.13.5 Intertek Group Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Food Contact Paper and Board Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Food Contact Paper and Board Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Food Contact Paper and Board Distributors

12.3 Food Contact Paper and Board Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

