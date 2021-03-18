Food Contact Paper and Board Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | Anchor Packaging, Ball Corporation, Bischof + Klein

The report titled Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Food Contact Paper and Board report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Food Contact Paper and Board report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Food Contact Paper and Board market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Anchor Packaging

Ball Corporation

Bischof + Klein

Sharp Packaging

Mondi Group

International Paper Co

Burrows Paper

Nordic Paper Holding AB

Huntsman

Georgia-Pacific

DuPont

SGS SA

Intertek Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Poly Coated Paper and Board

Non-Poly Coated Paper and Board



Market Segmentation by Application: Bakery

Confectionery

Pasta

and Noodles

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat

Fish

and Poultry

Snacks and Side Dishes

Other



The Food Contact Paper and Board Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Food Contact Paper and Board market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Food Contact Paper and Board market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Contact Paper and Board market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Food Contact Paper and Board industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Contact Paper and Board market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Contact Paper and Board market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Contact Paper and Board market?

Table of Contents:

1 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Overview

1.1 Food Contact Paper and Board Product Scope

1.2 Food Contact Paper and Board Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Poly Coated Paper and Board

1.2.3 Non-Poly Coated Paper and Board

1.3 Food Contact Paper and Board Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Bakery, Confectionery, Pasta, and Noodles

1.3.3 Dairy Products

1.3.4 Fruits and Vegetables

1.3.5 Meat, Fish, and Poultry

1.3.6 Snacks and Side Dishes

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Food Contact Paper and Board Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Food Contact Paper and Board Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Food Contact Paper and Board Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Food Contact Paper and Board Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Food Contact Paper and Board Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Food Contact Paper and Board Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Food Contact Paper and Board Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Food Contact Paper and Board as of 2020)

3.4 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Food Contact Paper and Board Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 127 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 127 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Food Contact Paper and Board Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 150 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 150 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Food Contact Paper and Board Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Food Contact Paper and Board Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Food Contact Paper and Board Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Food Contact Paper and Board Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Food Contact Paper and Board Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Food Contact Paper and Board Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Food Contact Paper and Board Business

12.1 Anchor Packaging

12.1.1 Anchor Packaging Corporation Information

12.1.2 Anchor Packaging Business Overview

12.1.3 Anchor Packaging Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Anchor Packaging Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.1.5 Anchor Packaging Recent Development

12.2 Ball Corporation

12.2.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ball Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Ball Corporation Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ball Corporation Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.2.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Bischof + Klein

12.3.1 Bischof + Klein Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bischof + Klein Business Overview

12.3.3 Bischof + Klein Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bischof + Klein Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.3.5 Bischof + Klein Recent Development

12.4 Sharp Packaging

12.4.1 Sharp Packaging Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sharp Packaging Business Overview

12.4.3 Sharp Packaging Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sharp Packaging Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.4.5 Sharp Packaging Recent Development

12.5 Mondi Group

12.5.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mondi Group Business Overview

12.5.3 Mondi Group Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mondi Group Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.5.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

12.6 International Paper Co

12.6.1 International Paper Co Corporation Information

12.6.2 International Paper Co Business Overview

12.6.3 International Paper Co Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 International Paper Co Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.6.5 International Paper Co Recent Development

12.7 Burrows Paper

12.7.1 Burrows Paper Corporation Information

12.7.2 Burrows Paper Business Overview

12.7.3 Burrows Paper Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Burrows Paper Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.7.5 Burrows Paper Recent Development

12.8 Nordic Paper Holding AB

12.8.1 Nordic Paper Holding AB Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nordic Paper Holding AB Business Overview

12.8.3 Nordic Paper Holding AB Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nordic Paper Holding AB Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.8.5 Nordic Paper Holding AB Recent Development

12.9 Huntsman

12.9.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huntsman Business Overview

12.9.3 Huntsman Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Huntsman Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.9.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.10 Georgia-Pacific

12.10.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

12.10.2 Georgia-Pacific Business Overview

12.10.3 Georgia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Georgia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.10.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

12.11 DuPont

12.11.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.11.2 DuPont Business Overview

12.11.3 DuPont Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 DuPont Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.11.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.12 SGS SA

12.12.1 SGS SA Corporation Information

12.12.2 SGS SA Business Overview

12.12.3 SGS SA Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SGS SA Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.12.5 SGS SA Recent Development

12.13 Intertek Group

12.13.1 Intertek Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Intertek Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Intertek Group Food Contact Paper and Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Intertek Group Food Contact Paper and Board Products Offered

12.13.5 Intertek Group Recent Development 13 Food Contact Paper and Board Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Food Contact Paper and Board Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Food Contact Paper and Board

13.4 Food Contact Paper and Board Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Food Contact Paper and Board Distributors List

14.3 Food Contact Paper and Board Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Trends

15.2 Food Contact Paper and Board Drivers

15.3 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Challenges

15.4 Food Contact Paper and Board Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

