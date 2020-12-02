Food Cold Chain Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2020-2026

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Food Cold Chain Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Food Cold Chain market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Food Cold Chain market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Food Cold Chain market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer Services, Swift Transportation, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, XPO Logistics, CWT Limited, Kloosterboer, NewCold Cooperatief, DHL, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, AIT, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, Best Cold Chain Co., A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, Assa Abloy, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Chase Doors, ColdEX, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Market Segment by Product Type: , Refrigerated Storage, Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment by Application: , Fruits and Vegetables, Meat/Seafood, Dairy and Frozen Dessert, Bakery & Confectionery, Ready-to Eat Meal, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Food Cold Chain market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Cold Chain market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Food Cold Chain industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Cold Chain market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Cold Chain market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Cold Chain market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Food Cold Chain

1.1 Food Cold Chain Market Overview

1.1.1 Food Cold Chain Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Food Cold Chain Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Food Cold Chain Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Food Cold Chain Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Food Cold Chain Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Food Cold Chain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Food Cold Chain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Food Cold Chain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Food Cold Chain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Food Cold Chain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Food Cold Chain Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Food Cold Chain Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Food Cold Chain Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Food Cold Chain Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Food Cold Chain Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Refrigerated Storage

2.5 Cold Chain Logistics 3 Food Cold Chain Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Food Cold Chain Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Food Cold Chain Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Food Cold Chain Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Fruits and Vegetables

3.5 Meat/Seafood

3.6 Dairy and Frozen Dessert

3.7 Bakery & Confectionery

3.8 Ready-to Eat Meal

3.9 Other 4 Global Food Cold Chain Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Food Cold Chain Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Food Cold Chain as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Cold Chain Market

4.4 Global Top Players Food Cold Chain Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Food Cold Chain Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Food Cold Chain Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AmeriCold Logistics

5.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics Profile

5.1.2 AmeriCold Logistics Main Business

5.1.3 AmeriCold Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Developments

5.2 Nichirei Logistics Group

5.2.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Profile

5.2.2 Nichirei Logistics Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Lineage Logistics

5.5.1 Lineage Logistics Profile

5.3.2 Lineage Logistics Main Business

5.3.3 Lineage Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Developments

5.4 OOCL Logistics

5.4.1 OOCL Logistics Profile

5.4.2 OOCL Logistics Main Business

5.4.3 OOCL Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Developments

5.5 Burris Logistics

5.5.1 Burris Logistics Profile

5.5.2 Burris Logistics Main Business

5.5.3 Burris Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Burris Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Burris Logistics Recent Developments

5.6 VersaCold Logistics Services

5.6.1 VersaCold Logistics Services Profile

5.6.2 VersaCold Logistics Services Main Business

5.6.3 VersaCold Logistics Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 VersaCold Logistics Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 VersaCold Logistics Services Recent Developments

5.7 JWD Group

5.7.1 JWD Group Profile

5.7.2 JWD Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 JWD Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 JWD Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 JWD Group Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Swire Group

5.8.1 Swire Group Profile

5.8.2 Swire Group Main Business

5.8.3 Swire Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Swire Group Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Swire Group Recent Developments

5.9 Preferred Freezer Services

5.9.1 Preferred Freezer Services Profile

5.9.2 Preferred Freezer Services Main Business

5.9.3 Preferred Freezer Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Developments

5.10 Swift Transportation

5.10.1 Swift Transportation Profile

5.10.2 Swift Transportation Main Business

5.10.3 Swift Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Swift Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Swift Transportation Recent Developments

5.11 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

5.11.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Profile

5.11.2 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Main Business

5.11.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Developments

5.12 XPO Logistics

5.12.1 XPO Logistics Profile

5.12.2 XPO Logistics Main Business

5.12.3 XPO Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 XPO Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 XPO Logistics Recent Developments

5.13 CWT Limited

5.13.1 CWT Limited Profile

5.13.2 CWT Limited Main Business

5.13.3 CWT Limited Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 CWT Limited Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 CWT Limited Recent Developments

5.14 Kloosterboer

5.14.1 Kloosterboer Profile

5.14.2 Kloosterboer Main Business

5.14.3 Kloosterboer Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Kloosterboer Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Kloosterboer Recent Developments

5.15 NewCold Cooperatief

5.15.1 NewCold Cooperatief Profile

5.15.2 NewCold Cooperatief Main Business

5.15.3 NewCold Cooperatief Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 NewCold Cooperatief Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 NewCold Cooperatief Recent Developments

5.16 DHL

5.16.1 DHL Profile

5.16.2 DHL Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 DHL Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 DHL Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 DHL Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 SCG Logistics

5.17.1 SCG Logistics Profile

5.17.2 SCG Logistics Main Business

5.17.3 SCG Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 SCG Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 SCG Logistics Recent Developments

5.18 X2 Group

5.18.1 X2 Group Profile

5.18.2 X2 Group Main Business

5.18.3 X2 Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 X2 Group Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 X2 Group Recent Developments

5.19 AIT

5.19.1 AIT Profile

5.19.2 AIT Main Business

5.19.3 AIT Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 AIT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 AIT Recent Developments

5.20 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

5.20.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Profile

5.20.2 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Main Business

5.20.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Developments

5.21 Best Cold Chain Co.

5.21.1 Best Cold Chain Co. Profile

5.21.2 Best Cold Chain Co. Main Business

5.21.3 Best Cold Chain Co. Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Best Cold Chain Co. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Best Cold Chain Co. Recent Developments

5.22 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

5.22.1 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Profile

5.22.2 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Main Business

5.22.3 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Recent Developments

5.23 Interstate Cold Storage

5.23.1 Interstate Cold Storage Profile

5.23.2 Interstate Cold Storage Main Business

5.23.3 Interstate Cold Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Interstate Cold Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Interstate Cold Storage Recent Developments

5.24 Assa Abloy

5.24.1 Assa Abloy Profile

5.24.2 Assa Abloy Main Business

5.24.3 Assa Abloy Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Assa Abloy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Assa Abloy Recent Developments

5.25 Cloverleaf Cold Storage

5.25.1 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Profile

5.25.2 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Main Business

5.25.3 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Recent Developments

5.26 Chase Doors

5.26.1 Chase Doors Profile

5.26.2 Chase Doors Main Business

5.26.3 Chase Doors Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Chase Doors Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Chase Doors Recent Developments

5.27 ColdEX

5.27.1 ColdEX Profile

5.27.2 ColdEX Main Business

5.27.3 ColdEX Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 ColdEX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.27.5 ColdEX Recent Developments

5.28 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

5.28.1 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Profile

5.28.2 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Main Business

5.28.3 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.28.5 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Food Cold Chain Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food Cold Chain Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Food Cold Chain Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Food Cold Chain Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Food Cold Chain Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Food Cold Chain Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

