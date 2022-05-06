Food Blender & Mixer Market 2022: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2028 | GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Tetra Laval International S.A., Krones AG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Food Blender & Mixer market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Food Blender & Mixer market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Food Blender & Mixer market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Food Blender & Mixer market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Food Blender & Mixer market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Food Blender & Mixer market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Food Blender & Mixer report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Food Blender & Mixer Market Research Report: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Tetra Laval International S.A., Krones AG, SPX Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., Buhler Holding AG, John Bean Technologies Corporation, KHS GmbH, Marel HF, Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Global Food Blender & Mixer Market Segmentation by Product: High Shear Mixers

Shaft Mixers

Planetary Mixers

Screw Mixers & Food Blenders



Global Food Blender & Mixer Market Segmentation by Application: Beverage

Confectionery



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Food Blender & Mixer market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Food Blender & Mixer research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Food Blender & Mixer market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Food Blender & Mixer market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Food Blender & Mixer report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Food Blender & Mixer Market Overview

1.1 Food Blender & Mixer Product Overview

1.2 Food Blender & Mixer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High Shear Mixers

1.2.2 Shaft Mixers

1.2.3 Planetary Mixers

1.2.4 Screw Mixers & Food Blenders

1.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Food Blender & Mixer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Food Blender & Mixer Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Food Blender & Mixer Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Food Blender & Mixer Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Food Blender & Mixer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Food Blender & Mixer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Food Blender & Mixer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Food Blender & Mixer Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Food Blender & Mixer as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Blender & Mixer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Food Blender & Mixer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Food Blender & Mixer Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Food Blender & Mixer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Food Blender & Mixer by Application

4.1 Food Blender & Mixer Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Beverage

4.1.2 Confectionery

4.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Food Blender & Mixer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Food Blender & Mixer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Food Blender & Mixer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Food Blender & Mixer by Country

5.1 North America Food Blender & Mixer Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Food Blender & Mixer Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Food Blender & Mixer by Country

6.1 Europe Food Blender & Mixer Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Food Blender & Mixer Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Food Blender & Mixer by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Food Blender & Mixer Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Food Blender & Mixer Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Food Blender & Mixer by Country

8.1 Latin America Food Blender & Mixer Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Food Blender & Mixer Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Food Blender & Mixer by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Food Blender & Mixer Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Food Blender & Mixer Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Blender & Mixer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Food Blender & Mixer Business

10.1 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

10.1.1 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Corporation Information

10.1.2 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Food Blender & Mixer Products Offered

10.1.5 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Recent Development

10.2 Tetra Laval International S.A.

10.2.1 Tetra Laval International S.A. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tetra Laval International S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tetra Laval International S.A. Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Food Blender & Mixer Products Offered

10.2.5 Tetra Laval International S.A. Recent Development

10.3 Krones AG

10.3.1 Krones AG Corporation Information

10.3.2 Krones AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Krones AG Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Krones AG Food Blender & Mixer Products Offered

10.3.5 Krones AG Recent Development

10.4 SPX Corporation

10.4.1 SPX Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 SPX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SPX Corporation Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SPX Corporation Food Blender & Mixer Products Offered

10.4.5 SPX Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Sulzer Ltd.

10.5.1 Sulzer Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sulzer Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sulzer Ltd. Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sulzer Ltd. Food Blender & Mixer Products Offered

10.5.5 Sulzer Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 Buhler Holding AG

10.6.1 Buhler Holding AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Buhler Holding AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Buhler Holding AG Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Buhler Holding AG Food Blender & Mixer Products Offered

10.6.5 Buhler Holding AG Recent Development

10.7 John Bean Technologies Corporation

10.7.1 John Bean Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 John Bean Technologies Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 John Bean Technologies Corporation Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 John Bean Technologies Corporation Food Blender & Mixer Products Offered

10.7.5 John Bean Technologies Corporation Recent Development

10.8 KHS GmbH

10.8.1 KHS GmbH Corporation Information

10.8.2 KHS GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 KHS GmbH Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 KHS GmbH Food Blender & Mixer Products Offered

10.8.5 KHS GmbH Recent Development

10.9 Marel HF

10.9.1 Marel HF Corporation Information

10.9.2 Marel HF Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Marel HF Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Marel HF Food Blender & Mixer Products Offered

10.9.5 Marel HF Recent Development

10.10 Hosokawa Micron Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Food Blender & Mixer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hosokawa Micron Corporation Food Blender & Mixer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hosokawa Micron Corporation Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Food Blender & Mixer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Food Blender & Mixer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Food Blender & Mixer Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Food Blender & Mixer Distributors

12.3 Food Blender & Mixer Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

