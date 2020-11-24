Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Research Report: Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group, Toyo Seikan, Silgan Holdings Inc, Can Pack Group, BWAY Corporation, ORG Technology, CPMC Holdings, Hokkan Holdings, Baosteel Packaging, Showa Aluminum Can Corporation, ShengXing Group
Types: Three-Piece Can
Two-piece Can
Applications: Food Industry
Beverage Industry
The Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Three-Piece Can
1.4.3 Two-piece Can
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food Industry
1.5.3 Beverage Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Ball Corporation
12.1.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information
12.1.2 Ball Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ball Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Ball Corporation Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.1.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Crown Holdings
12.2.1 Crown Holdings Corporation Information
12.2.2 Crown Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Crown Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Crown Holdings Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.2.5 Crown Holdings Recent Development
12.3 Ardagh Group
12.3.1 Ardagh Group Corporation Information
12.3.2 Ardagh Group Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ardagh Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Ardagh Group Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.3.5 Ardagh Group Recent Development
12.4 Toyo Seikan
12.4.1 Toyo Seikan Corporation Information
12.4.2 Toyo Seikan Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Toyo Seikan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Toyo Seikan Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.4.5 Toyo Seikan Recent Development
12.5 Silgan Holdings Inc
12.5.1 Silgan Holdings Inc Corporation Information
12.5.2 Silgan Holdings Inc Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Silgan Holdings Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Silgan Holdings Inc Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.5.5 Silgan Holdings Inc Recent Development
12.6 Can Pack Group
12.6.1 Can Pack Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Can Pack Group Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Can Pack Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Can Pack Group Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.6.5 Can Pack Group Recent Development
12.7 BWAY Corporation
12.7.1 BWAY Corporation Corporation Information
12.7.2 BWAY Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 BWAY Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 BWAY Corporation Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.7.5 BWAY Corporation Recent Development
12.8 ORG Technology
12.8.1 ORG Technology Corporation Information
12.8.2 ORG Technology Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ORG Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 ORG Technology Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.8.5 ORG Technology Recent Development
12.9 CPMC Holdings
12.9.1 CPMC Holdings Corporation Information
12.9.2 CPMC Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 CPMC Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 CPMC Holdings Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.9.5 CPMC Holdings Recent Development
12.10 Hokkan Holdings
12.10.1 Hokkan Holdings Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hokkan Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hokkan Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Hokkan Holdings Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Products Offered
12.10.5 Hokkan Holdings Recent Development
12.12 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation
12.12.1 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Corporation Information
12.12.2 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Products Offered
12.12.5 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Recent Development
12.13 ShengXing Group
12.13.1 ShengXing Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 ShengXing Group Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 ShengXing Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 ShengXing Group Products Offered
12.13.5 ShengXing Group Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Food & Beverage Metal Packaging Container Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
