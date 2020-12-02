Food Authentication Testing Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2020-2026

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Food Authentication Testing Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Food Authentication Testing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Food Authentication Testing market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Food Authentication Testing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Eurofins, Intertek, SGS, Merieux NutriSciences, EMSL Analytical, NSF, SCIEX, Thermo Fischer Scientific, LGC, RSSL, Campden BRI Market Segment by Product Type: , PCR Technique, DNA Sequencing/barcoding, Next Generation Sequencing, ELISA, NMR Technique/Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry Market Segment by Application: , Laboratary, Food inspection agency Global Food Authentication Testing

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Food Authentication Testing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Authentication Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Food Authentication Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Authentication Testing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Authentication Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Authentication Testing market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Food Authentication Testing

1.1 Food Authentication Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Food Authentication Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Food Authentication Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Food Authentication Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Food Authentication Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Food Authentication Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Food Authentication Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Food Authentication Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Food Authentication Testing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Food Authentication Testing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Food Authentication Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Food Authentication Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 PCR Technique

2.5 DNA Sequencing/barcoding

2.6 Next Generation Sequencing

2.7 ELISA

2.8 NMR Technique/Molecular Spectrometry

2.9 Mass Spectrometry 3 Food Authentication Testing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Food Authentication Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Food Authentication Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Laboratary

3.5 Food inspection agency 4 Global Food Authentication Testing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Food Authentication Testing as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Authentication Testing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Food Authentication Testing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Food Authentication Testing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Food Authentication Testing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Eurofins

5.1.1 Eurofins Profile

5.1.2 Eurofins Main Business

5.1.3 Eurofins Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Eurofins Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Eurofins Recent Developments

5.2 Intertek

5.2.1 Intertek Profile

5.2.2 Intertek Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Intertek Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intertek Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Intertek Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 SGS

5.5.1 SGS Profile

5.3.2 SGS Main Business

5.3.3 SGS Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 SGS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Merieux NutriSciences Recent Developments

5.4 Merieux NutriSciences

5.4.1 Merieux NutriSciences Profile

5.4.2 Merieux NutriSciences Main Business

5.4.3 Merieux NutriSciences Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Merieux NutriSciences Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Merieux NutriSciences Recent Developments

5.5 EMSL Analytical

5.5.1 EMSL Analytical Profile

5.5.2 EMSL Analytical Main Business

5.5.3 EMSL Analytical Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 EMSL Analytical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 EMSL Analytical Recent Developments

5.6 NSF

5.6.1 NSF Profile

5.6.2 NSF Main Business

5.6.3 NSF Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 NSF Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 NSF Recent Developments

5.7 SCIEX

5.7.1 SCIEX Profile

5.7.2 SCIEX Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 SCIEX Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 SCIEX Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 SCIEX Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Thermo Fischer Scientific

5.8.1 Thermo Fischer Scientific Profile

5.8.2 Thermo Fischer Scientific Main Business

5.8.3 Thermo Fischer Scientific Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Thermo Fischer Scientific Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Thermo Fischer Scientific Recent Developments

5.9 LGC

5.9.1 LGC Profile

5.9.2 LGC Main Business

5.9.3 LGC Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 LGC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 LGC Recent Developments

5.10 RSSL

5.10.1 RSSL Profile

5.10.2 RSSL Main Business

5.10.3 RSSL Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 RSSL Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 RSSL Recent Developments

5.11 Campden BRI

5.11.1 Campden BRI Profile

5.11.2 Campden BRI Main Business

5.11.3 Campden BRI Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Campden BRI Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Campden BRI Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Food Authentication Testing Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

