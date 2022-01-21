Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2028 | DSM, BASF, Xinfa Pharmaceutical

“

A newly published report titled “(Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Folic Acid (D-Isomer) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DSM, BASF, Xinfa Pharmaceutical, Niutang, Zhejiang Shengda, Changzhou Xinhong, Jiheng Pharmaceutical, Changzhou Kangrui, Jiangxi Tianxin

Market Segmentation by Product:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Animal Feeding

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine



The Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Feed Grade

2.1.2 Food Grade

2.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

2.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Animal Feeding

3.1.2 Food and Beverage

3.1.3 Cosmetic, Health Supplements and Medicine

3.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Folic Acid (D-Isomer) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DSM

7.1.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.1.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DSM Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DSM Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Products Offered

7.1.5 DSM Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 Xinfa Pharmaceutical

7.3.1 Xinfa Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Xinfa Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Xinfa Pharmaceutical Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Xinfa Pharmaceutical Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Products Offered

7.3.5 Xinfa Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.4 Niutang

7.4.1 Niutang Corporation Information

7.4.2 Niutang Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Niutang Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Niutang Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Products Offered

7.4.5 Niutang Recent Development

7.5 Zhejiang Shengda

7.5.1 Zhejiang Shengda Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zhejiang Shengda Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Zhejiang Shengda Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Zhejiang Shengda Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Products Offered

7.5.5 Zhejiang Shengda Recent Development

7.6 Changzhou Xinhong

7.6.1 Changzhou Xinhong Corporation Information

7.6.2 Changzhou Xinhong Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Changzhou Xinhong Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Changzhou Xinhong Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Products Offered

7.6.5 Changzhou Xinhong Recent Development

7.7 Jiheng Pharmaceutical

7.7.1 Jiheng Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiheng Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jiheng Pharmaceutical Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiheng Pharmaceutical Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Products Offered

7.7.5 Jiheng Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.8 Changzhou Kangrui

7.8.1 Changzhou Kangrui Corporation Information

7.8.2 Changzhou Kangrui Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Changzhou Kangrui Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Changzhou Kangrui Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Products Offered

7.8.5 Changzhou Kangrui Recent Development

7.9 Jiangxi Tianxin

7.9.1 Jiangxi Tianxin Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jiangxi Tianxin Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jiangxi Tianxin Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jiangxi Tianxin Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Products Offered

7.9.5 Jiangxi Tianxin Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Distributors

8.3 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Distributors

8.5 Folic Acid (D-Isomer) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

