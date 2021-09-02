Folding Drone(UAV) Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | DJI, RIEGL LMS, Intellisystem Technologies

“

The report titled Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Folding Drone(UAV) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Folding Drone(UAV) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Folding Drone(UAV) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DJI, RIEGL LMS, Intellisystem Technologies, Parrot, Heliceo, EMBENTION, Diodon, ALPSdrone, ONYXSTAR

Market Segmentation by Product:

Four-Wing Drone

Six-Wing Drone

Eight-Wing Drone



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerial Photography

Agriculture

Media

Industrial Inspection



The Folding Drone(UAV) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Folding Drone(UAV) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Folding Drone(UAV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Folding Drone(UAV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Folding Drone(UAV) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Folding Drone(UAV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Folding Drone(UAV) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Folding Drone(UAV) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Four-Wing Drone

1.2.3 Six-Wing Drone

1.2.4 Eight-Wing Drone

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerial Photography

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Media

1.3.5 Industrial Inspection

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Folding Drone(UAV) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Folding Drone(UAV) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Folding Drone(UAV) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Folding Drone(UAV) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Folding Drone(UAV) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Folding Drone(UAV) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Folding Drone(UAV) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Folding Drone(UAV) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Folding Drone(UAV) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DJI

12.1.1 DJI Corporation Information

12.1.2 DJI Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 DJI Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DJI Folding Drone(UAV) Products Offered

12.1.5 DJI Recent Development

12.2 RIEGL LMS

12.2.1 RIEGL LMS Corporation Information

12.2.2 RIEGL LMS Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 RIEGL LMS Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 RIEGL LMS Folding Drone(UAV) Products Offered

12.2.5 RIEGL LMS Recent Development

12.3 Intellisystem Technologies

12.3.1 Intellisystem Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intellisystem Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intellisystem Technologies Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Intellisystem Technologies Folding Drone(UAV) Products Offered

12.3.5 Intellisystem Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Parrot

12.4.1 Parrot Corporation Information

12.4.2 Parrot Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Parrot Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Parrot Folding Drone(UAV) Products Offered

12.4.5 Parrot Recent Development

12.5 Heliceo

12.5.1 Heliceo Corporation Information

12.5.2 Heliceo Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Heliceo Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Heliceo Folding Drone(UAV) Products Offered

12.5.5 Heliceo Recent Development

12.6 EMBENTION

12.6.1 EMBENTION Corporation Information

12.6.2 EMBENTION Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 EMBENTION Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 EMBENTION Folding Drone(UAV) Products Offered

12.6.5 EMBENTION Recent Development

12.7 Diodon

12.7.1 Diodon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Diodon Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Diodon Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Diodon Folding Drone(UAV) Products Offered

12.7.5 Diodon Recent Development

12.8 ALPSdrone

12.8.1 ALPSdrone Corporation Information

12.8.2 ALPSdrone Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ALPSdrone Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ALPSdrone Folding Drone(UAV) Products Offered

12.8.5 ALPSdrone Recent Development

12.9 ONYXSTAR

12.9.1 ONYXSTAR Corporation Information

12.9.2 ONYXSTAR Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ONYXSTAR Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ONYXSTAR Folding Drone(UAV) Products Offered

12.9.5 ONYXSTAR Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Folding Drone(UAV) Industry Trends

13.2 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Drivers

13.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Challenges

13.4 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Folding Drone(UAV) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”