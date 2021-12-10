Folding Doors Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027| Masco Corporation (US), Assa Abloy (Sweden), Allegion Plc (Ireland)

Los Angeles, United State: The global Folding Doors market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Folding Doors market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Folding Doors market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Folding Doors market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Folding Doors market.

Leading players of the global Folding Doors market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Folding Doors market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Folding Doors market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Folding Doors market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Folding Doors Market Research Report: Masco Corporation (US), Assa Abloy (Sweden), Allegion Plc (Ireland), Dorma Kaba (Switzerland), Masonite International Corporation (US), Andersen, Simpsons Door Company, JELD-WE, PGT, Fancy Doors & Mouldings, Ply Gem Holdings

Global Folding Doors Market Segmentation by Product: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite

Global Folding Doors Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Non-residential

The global Folding Doors market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Folding Doors market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Folding Doors market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Folding Doors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Folding Doors market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Folding Doors industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Folding Doors market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Folding Doors market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Folding Doors market?

Table od Content

1 Folding Doors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Folding Doors

1.2 Folding Doors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Wood

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Plastic

1.2.5 Glass

1.2.6 Composite

1.3 Folding Doors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 Global Folding Doors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Folding Doors Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Folding Doors Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Folding Doors Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Folding Doors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Folding Doors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Folding Doors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Folding Doors Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Folding Doors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Folding Doors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Folding Doors Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Folding Doors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Folding Doors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Folding Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Folding Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Folding Doors Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Folding Doors Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Folding Doors Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Folding Doors Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Folding Doors Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Folding Doors Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Folding Doors Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Folding Doors Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Doors Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Doors Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Folding Doors Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Folding Doors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Folding Doors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Folding Doors Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Folding Doors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Folding Doors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Masco Corporation (US)

6.1.1 Masco Corporation (US) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Masco Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Masco Corporation (US) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Masco Corporation (US) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Masco Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Assa Abloy (Sweden)

6.2.1 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Allegion Plc (Ireland)

6.3.1 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland)

6.4.1 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Masonite International Corporation (US)

6.5.1 Masonite International Corporation (US) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Masonite International Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Masonite International Corporation (US) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Masonite International Corporation (US) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Masonite International Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Andersen

6.6.1 Andersen Corporation Information

6.6.2 Andersen Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Andersen Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Andersen Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Andersen Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Simpsons Door Company

6.6.1 Simpsons Door Company Corporation Information

6.6.2 Simpsons Door Company Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Simpsons Door Company Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Simpsons Door Company Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Simpsons Door Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 JELD-WE

6.8.1 JELD-WE Corporation Information

6.8.2 JELD-WE Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 JELD-WE Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 JELD-WE Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.8.5 JELD-WE Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 PGT

6.9.1 PGT Corporation Information

6.9.2 PGT Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 PGT Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 PGT Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.9.5 PGT Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Fancy Doors & Mouldings

6.10.1 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Corporation Information

6.10.2 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Ply Gem Holdings

6.11.1 Ply Gem Holdings Corporation Information

6.11.2 Ply Gem Holdings Folding Doors Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Ply Gem Holdings Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Ply Gem Holdings Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Ply Gem Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7 Folding Doors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Folding Doors Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Folding Doors

7.4 Folding Doors Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Folding Doors Distributors List

8.3 Folding Doors Customers

9 Folding Doors Market Dynamics

9.1 Folding Doors Industry Trends

9.2 Folding Doors Growth Drivers

9.3 Folding Doors Market Challenges

9.4 Folding Doors Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Folding Doors Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Folding Doors by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Folding Doors by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Folding Doors Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Folding Doors by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Folding Doors by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Folding Doors Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Folding Doors by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Folding Doors by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

