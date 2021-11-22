Folding Doors Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | Masco Corporation (US), Assa Abloy (Sweden), Allegion Plc (Ireland), Dorma Kaba (Switzerland)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Folding Doors Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Folding Doors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Folding Doors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Folding Doors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Folding Doors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Folding Doors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Folding Doors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Masco Corporation (US), Assa Abloy (Sweden), Allegion Plc (Ireland), Dorma Kaba (Switzerland), Masonite International Corporation (US), Andersen, Simpsons Door Company, JELD-WE, PGT, Fancy Doors & Mouldings, Ply Gem Holdings

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Composite



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-residential



The Folding Doors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Folding Doors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Folding Doors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Folding Doors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Folding Doors

1.2 Folding Doors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Wood

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Plastic

1.2.5 Glass

1.2.6 Composite

1.3 Folding Doors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 Global Folding Doors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Folding Doors Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Folding Doors Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Folding Doors Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Folding Doors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Folding Doors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Folding Doors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Folding Doors Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Folding Doors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Folding Doors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Folding Doors Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Folding Doors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Folding Doors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Folding Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Folding Doors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Folding Doors Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Folding Doors Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Folding Doors Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Folding Doors Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Folding Doors Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Folding Doors Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Folding Doors Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Folding Doors Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Folding Doors Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Doors Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Doors Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Folding Doors Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Folding Doors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Folding Doors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Folding Doors Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Folding Doors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Folding Doors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Folding Doors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Masco Corporation (US)

6.1.1 Masco Corporation (US) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Masco Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Masco Corporation (US) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Masco Corporation (US) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Masco Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Assa Abloy (Sweden)

6.2.1 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Assa Abloy (Sweden) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Allegion Plc (Ireland)

6.3.1 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Allegion Plc (Ireland) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland)

6.4.1 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Dorma Kaba (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Masonite International Corporation (US)

6.5.1 Masonite International Corporation (US) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Masonite International Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Masonite International Corporation (US) Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Masonite International Corporation (US) Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Masonite International Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Andersen

6.6.1 Andersen Corporation Information

6.6.2 Andersen Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Andersen Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Andersen Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Andersen Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Simpsons Door Company

6.6.1 Simpsons Door Company Corporation Information

6.6.2 Simpsons Door Company Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Simpsons Door Company Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Simpsons Door Company Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Simpsons Door Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 JELD-WE

6.8.1 JELD-WE Corporation Information

6.8.2 JELD-WE Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 JELD-WE Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 JELD-WE Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.8.5 JELD-WE Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 PGT

6.9.1 PGT Corporation Information

6.9.2 PGT Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 PGT Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 PGT Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.9.5 PGT Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Fancy Doors & Mouldings

6.10.1 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Corporation Information

6.10.2 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Fancy Doors & Mouldings Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Ply Gem Holdings

6.11.1 Ply Gem Holdings Corporation Information

6.11.2 Ply Gem Holdings Folding Doors Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Ply Gem Holdings Folding Doors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Ply Gem Holdings Folding Doors Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Ply Gem Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7 Folding Doors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Folding Doors Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Folding Doors

7.4 Folding Doors Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Folding Doors Distributors List

8.3 Folding Doors Customers

9 Folding Doors Market Dynamics

9.1 Folding Doors Industry Trends

9.2 Folding Doors Growth Drivers

9.3 Folding Doors Market Challenges

9.4 Folding Doors Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Folding Doors Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Folding Doors by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Folding Doors by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Folding Doors Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Folding Doors by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Folding Doors by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Folding Doors Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Folding Doors by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Folding Doors by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

