Folding Carton Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Graphic Packaging International, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Folding Carton market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Folding Carton market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Folding Carton market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Folding Carton market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Folding Carton market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Folding Carton market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Folding Carton Market Research Report: Graphic Packaging International, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco, WestRock, All Packaging Company, Amcor, Bell Incorporated, Delta Packaging, International Paper, Mayr Melnhof Karton

Global Folding Carton Market by Type: Rectangular Sleeve, Standard Reverse Tuck, Standard Straight Tuck, Mailer Lock, Bellows (Gusset) Tuck, Others

Global Folding Carton Market by Application: Food Products, Healthcare, Household Care, Personal Care, Tobacco, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Folding Carton market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Folding Carton market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Folding Carton market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global Folding Carton market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global Folding Carton market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Folding Carton market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Folding Carton market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Folding Carton market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global Folding Carton market?

Table of Contents

1 Folding Carton Market Overview

1.1 Folding Carton Product Overview

1.2 Folding Carton Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rectangular Sleeve

1.2.2 Standard Reverse Tuck

1.2.3 Standard Straight Tuck

1.2.4 Mailer Lock

1.2.5 Bellows (Gusset) Tuck

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Folding Carton Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Folding Carton Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Folding Carton Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Folding Carton Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Folding Carton Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Folding Carton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Folding Carton Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Folding Carton Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Folding Carton Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Folding Carton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Folding Carton Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Folding Carton Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Folding Carton Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Folding Carton Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Folding Carton Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Folding Carton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Folding Carton Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Folding Carton Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Folding Carton as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Folding Carton Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Folding Carton Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Folding Carton Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Folding Carton Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Folding Carton Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Folding Carton Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Folding Carton Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Folding Carton Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Folding Carton Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Folding Carton Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Folding Carton by Application

4.1 Folding Carton Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Products

4.1.2 Healthcare

4.1.3 Household Care

4.1.4 Personal Care

4.1.5 Tobacco

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Folding Carton Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Folding Carton Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Folding Carton Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Folding Carton Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Folding Carton Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Folding Carton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Folding Carton Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Folding Carton Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Folding Carton Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Folding Carton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Folding Carton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Folding Carton by Country

5.1 North America Folding Carton Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Folding Carton Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Folding Carton Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Folding Carton Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Folding Carton by Country

6.1 Europe Folding Carton Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Folding Carton Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Folding Carton Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Folding Carton Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Folding Carton by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Folding Carton Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Folding Carton Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Folding Carton Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Folding Carton Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Folding Carton by Country

8.1 Latin America Folding Carton Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Folding Carton Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Folding Carton Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Folding Carton Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Folding Carton by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Carton Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Carton Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Carton Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Carton Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Carton Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Folding Carton Business

10.1 Graphic Packaging International

10.1.1 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Information

10.1.2 Graphic Packaging International Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Graphic Packaging International Folding Carton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Graphic Packaging International Folding Carton Products Offered

10.1.5 Graphic Packaging International Recent Development

10.2 Smurfit Kappa

10.2.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

10.2.2 Smurfit Kappa Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Smurfit Kappa Folding Carton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Graphic Packaging International Folding Carton Products Offered

10.2.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

10.3 Sonoco

10.3.1 Sonoco Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sonoco Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sonoco Folding Carton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sonoco Folding Carton Products Offered

10.3.5 Sonoco Recent Development

10.4 WestRock

10.4.1 WestRock Corporation Information

10.4.2 WestRock Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 WestRock Folding Carton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 WestRock Folding Carton Products Offered

10.4.5 WestRock Recent Development

10.5 All Packaging Company

10.5.1 All Packaging Company Corporation Information

10.5.2 All Packaging Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 All Packaging Company Folding Carton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 All Packaging Company Folding Carton Products Offered

10.5.5 All Packaging Company Recent Development

10.6 Amcor

10.6.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Amcor Folding Carton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Amcor Folding Carton Products Offered

10.6.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.7 Bell Incorporated

10.7.1 Bell Incorporated Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bell Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bell Incorporated Folding Carton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bell Incorporated Folding Carton Products Offered

10.7.5 Bell Incorporated Recent Development

10.8 Delta Packaging

10.8.1 Delta Packaging Corporation Information

10.8.2 Delta Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Delta Packaging Folding Carton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Delta Packaging Folding Carton Products Offered

10.8.5 Delta Packaging Recent Development

10.9 International Paper

10.9.1 International Paper Corporation Information

10.9.2 International Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 International Paper Folding Carton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 International Paper Folding Carton Products Offered

10.9.5 International Paper Recent Development

10.10 Mayr Melnhof Karton

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Folding Carton Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mayr Melnhof Karton Folding Carton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mayr Melnhof Karton Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Folding Carton Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Folding Carton Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Folding Carton Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Folding Carton Distributors

12.3 Folding Carton Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

