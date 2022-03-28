Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2028 | KOVA Helmet, Overade, Park and Diamond

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Foldable Riding Helmet market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Foldable Riding Helmet market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Foldable Riding Helmet market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Foldable Riding Helmet report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Research Report: KOVA Helmet, Overade, Park and Diamond, BioLogic Pango, Morpher, FEND, Carrera, Closca, Hedkayse, Cairbull

Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Segmentation by Product: Stack Folding Helmet

Flat Folding Helmet

Others



Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Segmentation by Application: Road Cycling

Mountain Cycling

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Foldable Riding Helmet research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Foldable Riding Helmet market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Foldable Riding Helmet report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Product Introduction

1.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Foldable Riding Helmet in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Industry Trends

1.5.2 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Drivers

1.5.3 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Challenges

1.5.4 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Stack Folding Helmet

2.1.2 Flat Folding Helmet

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Road Cycling

3.1.2 Mountain Cycling

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Foldable Riding Helmet Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Foldable Riding Helmet in 2021

4.2.3 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Foldable Riding Helmet Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Foldable Riding Helmet Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Foldable Riding Helmet Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 KOVA Helmet

7.1.1 KOVA Helmet Corporation Information

7.1.2 KOVA Helmet Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 KOVA Helmet Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 KOVA Helmet Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.1.5 KOVA Helmet Recent Development

7.2 Overade

7.2.1 Overade Corporation Information

7.2.2 Overade Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Overade Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Overade Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.2.5 Overade Recent Development

7.3 Park and Diamond

7.3.1 Park and Diamond Corporation Information

7.3.2 Park and Diamond Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Park and Diamond Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Park and Diamond Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.3.5 Park and Diamond Recent Development

7.4 BioLogic Pango

7.4.1 BioLogic Pango Corporation Information

7.4.2 BioLogic Pango Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BioLogic Pango Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BioLogic Pango Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.4.5 BioLogic Pango Recent Development

7.5 Morpher

7.5.1 Morpher Corporation Information

7.5.2 Morpher Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Morpher Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Morpher Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.5.5 Morpher Recent Development

7.6 FEND

7.6.1 FEND Corporation Information

7.6.2 FEND Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 FEND Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 FEND Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.6.5 FEND Recent Development

7.7 Carrera

7.7.1 Carrera Corporation Information

7.7.2 Carrera Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Carrera Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Carrera Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.7.5 Carrera Recent Development

7.8 Closca

7.8.1 Closca Corporation Information

7.8.2 Closca Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Closca Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Closca Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.8.5 Closca Recent Development

7.9 Hedkayse

7.9.1 Hedkayse Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hedkayse Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hedkayse Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hedkayse Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.9.5 Hedkayse Recent Development

7.10 Cairbull

7.10.1 Cairbull Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cairbull Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Cairbull Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cairbull Foldable Riding Helmet Products Offered

7.10.5 Cairbull Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Foldable Riding Helmet Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Foldable Riding Helmet Distributors

8.3 Foldable Riding Helmet Production Mode & Process

8.4 Foldable Riding Helmet Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Channels

8.4.2 Foldable Riding Helmet Distributors

8.5 Foldable Riding Helmet Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

