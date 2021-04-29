Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2021-2027 | KOVA Helmet, Overade, Park and Diamond

“

The report titled Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Foldable Riding Helmet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Foldable Riding Helmet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Foldable Riding Helmet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: KOVA Helmet, Overade, Park and Diamond, BioLogic Pango, Morpher, FEND, Carrera, Closca, Hedkayse, Cairbull

Market Segmentation by Product: Stack Folding Helmet

Flat Folding Helmet

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Road Cycling

Mountain Cycling

Others



The Foldable Riding Helmet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Foldable Riding Helmet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Foldable Riding Helmet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Foldable Riding Helmet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Foldable Riding Helmet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Foldable Riding Helmet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Foldable Riding Helmet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Foldable Riding Helmet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Stack Folding Helmet

1.2.3 Flat Folding Helmet

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Road Cycling

1.3.3 Mountain Cycling

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Foldable Riding Helmet Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Foldable Riding Helmet Industry Trends

2.5.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Trends

2.5.2 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Drivers

2.5.3 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Challenges

2.5.4 Foldable Riding Helmet Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Foldable Riding Helmet Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Foldable Riding Helmet Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Foldable Riding Helmet by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Foldable Riding Helmet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Foldable Riding Helmet as of 2020)

3.4 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Foldable Riding Helmet Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Foldable Riding Helmet Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Foldable Riding Helmet Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Foldable Riding Helmet Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Foldable Riding Helmet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Foldable Riding Helmet Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Foldable Riding Helmet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Foldable Riding Helmet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 KOVA Helmet

11.1.1 KOVA Helmet Corporation Information

11.1.2 KOVA Helmet Overview

11.1.3 KOVA Helmet Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 KOVA Helmet Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.1.5 KOVA Helmet Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 KOVA Helmet Recent Developments

11.2 Overade

11.2.1 Overade Corporation Information

11.2.2 Overade Overview

11.2.3 Overade Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Overade Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.2.5 Overade Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Overade Recent Developments

11.3 Park and Diamond

11.3.1 Park and Diamond Corporation Information

11.3.2 Park and Diamond Overview

11.3.3 Park and Diamond Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Park and Diamond Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.3.5 Park and Diamond Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Park and Diamond Recent Developments

11.4 BioLogic Pango

11.4.1 BioLogic Pango Corporation Information

11.4.2 BioLogic Pango Overview

11.4.3 BioLogic Pango Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 BioLogic Pango Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.4.5 BioLogic Pango Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 BioLogic Pango Recent Developments

11.5 Morpher

11.5.1 Morpher Corporation Information

11.5.2 Morpher Overview

11.5.3 Morpher Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Morpher Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.5.5 Morpher Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Morpher Recent Developments

11.6 FEND

11.6.1 FEND Corporation Information

11.6.2 FEND Overview

11.6.3 FEND Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 FEND Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.6.5 FEND Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 FEND Recent Developments

11.7 Carrera

11.7.1 Carrera Corporation Information

11.7.2 Carrera Overview

11.7.3 Carrera Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Carrera Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.7.5 Carrera Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Carrera Recent Developments

11.8 Closca

11.8.1 Closca Corporation Information

11.8.2 Closca Overview

11.8.3 Closca Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Closca Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.8.5 Closca Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Closca Recent Developments

11.9 Hedkayse

11.9.1 Hedkayse Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hedkayse Overview

11.9.3 Hedkayse Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hedkayse Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.9.5 Hedkayse Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Hedkayse Recent Developments

11.10 Cairbull

11.10.1 Cairbull Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cairbull Overview

11.10.3 Cairbull Foldable Riding Helmet Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Cairbull Foldable Riding Helmet Products and Services

11.10.5 Cairbull Foldable Riding Helmet SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Cairbull Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Foldable Riding Helmet Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Foldable Riding Helmet Production Mode & Process

12.4 Foldable Riding Helmet Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Foldable Riding Helmet Sales Channels

12.4.2 Foldable Riding Helmet Distributors

12.5 Foldable Riding Helmet Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”