Fog Computing Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2021-2027 | ARM Holdings, Cisco Systems, Cradlepoint

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Fog Computing Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Fog Computing market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Fog Computing market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Fog Computing market.
The research report on the global Fog Computing market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Fog Computing market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Fog Computing research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Fog Computing market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Fog Computing market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Fog Computing market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Fog Computing Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Fog Computing market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Fog Computing market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Fog Computing Market Leading Players
ARM Holdings, Cisco Systems, Cradlepoint, Dell, FogHorn Systems, Fujitsu, GE Digital, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Nebbiolo Technologies, Oracle, Prismtech, Schneider Electric Software, Toshiba
Fog Computing Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Fog Computing market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Fog Computing market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Fog Computing Segmentation by Product
Software, Hardware Fog Computing
Fog Computing Segmentation by Application
, Security, Intelligent Energy, Intelligent Manufacturing, Traffic, Logistics, Other
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Fog Computing market?
- How will the global Fog Computing market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Fog Computing market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Fog Computing market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Fog Computing market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Fog Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Hardware
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fog Computing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Security
1.3.3 Intelligent Energy
1.3.4 Intelligent Manufacturing
1.3.5 Traffic
1.3.6 Logistics
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Fog Computing Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Fog Computing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fog Computing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Fog Computing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Fog Computing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Fog Computing Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Fog Computing Market Trends
2.3.2 Fog Computing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Fog Computing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Fog Computing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Fog Computing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Fog Computing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Fog Computing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Fog Computing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fog Computing Revenue
3.4 Global Fog Computing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Fog Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fog Computing Revenue in 2020
3.5 Fog Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Fog Computing Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Fog Computing Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Fog Computing Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Fog Computing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Fog Computing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Fog Computing Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Fog Computing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Fog Computing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Fog Computing Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Fog Computing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fog Computing Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Fog Computing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Fog Computing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Fog Computing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Fog Computing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 ARM Holdings
11.1.1 ARM Holdings Company Details
11.1.2 ARM Holdings Business Overview
11.1.3 ARM Holdings Fog Computing Introduction
11.1.4 ARM Holdings Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 ARM Holdings Recent Development
11.2 Cisco Systems
11.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
11.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview
11.2.3 Cisco Systems Fog Computing Introduction
11.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
11.3 Cradlepoint
11.3.1 Cradlepoint Company Details
11.3.2 Cradlepoint Business Overview
11.3.3 Cradlepoint Fog Computing Introduction
11.3.4 Cradlepoint Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Cradlepoint Recent Development
11.4 Dell
11.4.1 Dell Company Details
11.4.2 Dell Business Overview
11.4.3 Dell Fog Computing Introduction
11.4.4 Dell Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Dell Recent Development
11.5 FogHorn Systems
11.5.1 FogHorn Systems Company Details
11.5.2 FogHorn Systems Business Overview
11.5.3 FogHorn Systems Fog Computing Introduction
11.5.4 FogHorn Systems Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 FogHorn Systems Recent Development
11.6 Fujitsu
11.6.1 Fujitsu Company Details
11.6.2 Fujitsu Business Overview
11.6.3 Fujitsu Fog Computing Introduction
11.6.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
11.7 GE Digital
11.7.1 GE Digital Company Details
11.7.2 GE Digital Business Overview
11.7.3 GE Digital Fog Computing Introduction
11.7.4 GE Digital Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 GE Digital Recent Development
11.8 Hitachi Data Systems
11.8.1 Hitachi Data Systems Company Details
11.8.2 Hitachi Data Systems Business Overview
11.8.3 Hitachi Data Systems Fog Computing Introduction
11.8.4 Hitachi Data Systems Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Hitachi Data Systems Recent Development
11.9 IBM
11.9.1 IBM Company Details
11.9.2 IBM Business Overview
11.9.3 IBM Fog Computing Introduction
11.9.4 IBM Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 IBM Recent Development
11.10 Intel
11.10.1 Intel Company Details
11.10.2 Intel Business Overview
11.10.3 Intel Fog Computing Introduction
11.10.4 Intel Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Intel Recent Development
11.11 Microsoft
11.11.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.11.2 Microsoft Business Overview
11.11.3 Microsoft Fog Computing Introduction
11.11.4 Microsoft Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Microsoft Recent Development
11.12 Nebbiolo Technologies
11.12.1 Nebbiolo Technologies Company Details
11.12.2 Nebbiolo Technologies Business Overview
11.12.3 Nebbiolo Technologies Fog Computing Introduction
11.12.4 Nebbiolo Technologies Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Nebbiolo Technologies Recent Development
11.13 Oracle
11.13.1 Oracle Company Details
11.13.2 Oracle Business Overview
11.13.3 Oracle Fog Computing Introduction
11.13.4 Oracle Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Oracle Recent Development
11.14 Prismtech
11.14.1 Prismtech Company Details
11.14.2 Prismtech Business Overview
11.14.3 Prismtech Fog Computing Introduction
11.14.4 Prismtech Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Prismtech Recent Development
11.15 Schneider Electric Software
11.15.1 Schneider Electric Software Company Details
11.15.2 Schneider Electric Software Business Overview
11.15.3 Schneider Electric Software Fog Computing Introduction
11.15.4 Schneider Electric Software Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Schneider Electric Software Recent Development
11.16 Toshiba
11.16.1 Toshiba Company Details
11.16.2 Toshiba Business Overview
11.16.3 Toshiba Fog Computing Introduction
11.16.4 Toshiba Revenue in Fog Computing Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Toshiba Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
