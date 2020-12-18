Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026 | Beacon Power, Active Power, Siemens

“

The report titled Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Beacon Power, Active Power, Siemens, Calnetix Technologies, Alstom Transport, POWERTHRU, AFS Trinity Power, Amber Kinetics, CCM, GKN Hybrid Power, Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC, Kinetic Traction Systems, Piller Group, STORNETIC, Temporal Power

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Rims

Composite Rims

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation

UPS

Wind Turbines

Automobile

Others



The Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Flywheel Energy Storage (FES)

1.1 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Overview

1.1.1 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Steel Rims

2.5 Composite Rims

2.6 Others

3 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Transportation

3.5 UPS

3.6 Wind Turbines

3.7 Automobile

3.8 Others

4 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Beacon Power

5.1.1 Beacon Power Profile

5.1.2 Beacon Power Main Business

5.1.3 Beacon Power Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Beacon Power Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Beacon Power Recent Developments

5.2 Active Power

5.2.1 Active Power Profile

5.2.2 Active Power Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Active Power Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Active Power Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Active Power Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Siemens

5.5.1 Siemens Profile

5.3.2 Siemens Main Business

5.3.3 Siemens Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Siemens Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Calnetix Technologies Recent Developments

5.4 Calnetix Technologies

5.4.1 Calnetix Technologies Profile

5.4.2 Calnetix Technologies Main Business

5.4.3 Calnetix Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Calnetix Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Calnetix Technologies Recent Developments

5.5 Alstom Transport

5.5.1 Alstom Transport Profile

5.5.2 Alstom Transport Main Business

5.5.3 Alstom Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Alstom Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Alstom Transport Recent Developments

5.6 POWERTHRU

5.6.1 POWERTHRU Profile

5.6.2 POWERTHRU Main Business

5.6.3 POWERTHRU Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 POWERTHRU Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 POWERTHRU Recent Developments

5.7 AFS Trinity Power

5.7.1 AFS Trinity Power Profile

5.7.2 AFS Trinity Power Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 AFS Trinity Power Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 AFS Trinity Power Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 AFS Trinity Power Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Amber Kinetics

5.8.1 Amber Kinetics Profile

5.8.2 Amber Kinetics Main Business

5.8.3 Amber Kinetics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Amber Kinetics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Amber Kinetics Recent Developments

5.9 CCM

5.9.1 CCM Profile

5.9.2 CCM Main Business

5.9.3 CCM Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CCM Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 CCM Recent Developments

5.10 GKN Hybrid Power

5.10.1 GKN Hybrid Power Profile

5.10.2 GKN Hybrid Power Main Business

5.10.3 GKN Hybrid Power Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 GKN Hybrid Power Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 GKN Hybrid Power Recent Developments

5.11 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC

5.11.1 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Profile

5.11.2 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Main Business

5.11.3 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC Recent Developments

5.12 Kinetic Traction Systems

5.12.1 Kinetic Traction Systems Profile

5.12.2 Kinetic Traction Systems Main Business

5.12.3 Kinetic Traction Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Kinetic Traction Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Kinetic Traction Systems Recent Developments

5.13 Piller Group

5.13.1 Piller Group Profile

5.13.2 Piller Group Main Business

5.13.3 Piller Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Piller Group Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Piller Group Recent Developments

5.14 STORNETIC

5.14.1 STORNETIC Profile

5.14.2 STORNETIC Main Business

5.14.3 STORNETIC Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 STORNETIC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 STORNETIC Recent Developments

5.15 Temporal Power

5.15.1 Temporal Power Profile

5.15.2 Temporal Power Main Business

5.15.3 Temporal Power Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Temporal Power Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Temporal Power Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

