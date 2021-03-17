Flying Probe Testers Market 2021 CAGR Status, Share, Industry Size, Top Key Players, Traders and Dealers, Marketing Channel, Future Trend & Size Prediction to 2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Flying Probe Testers market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Flying Probe Testers market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Flying Probe Testers market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Flying Probe Testers market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Flying Probe Testers market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Flying Probe Testers market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Flying Probe Testers market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flying Probe Testers Market Research Report: Flying Probe Tester is a kind of equipment, which is commonly used for test of analog components, analog signature analysis, and short/open circuits. Flying probe testers provide many advantages over other forms of automated test equipment for particular applications. The Flying Probe Tester market has several key players like Takaya Corporation, ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH, MicroCraft K.K., with a market share nearly 70% of the global total. Global giant manufacturers are mainly distributed in Japan and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Flying Probe Tester, with a consumption market share nearly 78%. The second place is Europe; following Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share about 10%. Based on type, dual sided probing tester will be a mainstream product in the future, occupying more and more market shares, with a consumption market share over 50%. And it is widely used in PCB Manufacturers and Electronic Manufacturing Service(EMS). Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flying Probe Testers Market The global Flying Probe Testers market size is projected to reach US$ 176.4 million by 2027, from US$ 149 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027. Global Flying Probe Testers Scope and Segment The global Flying Probe Testers market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flying Probe Testers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including United States, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2016 to 2021. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years. By the product type, the market is primarily split into, Single Sided Probing Tester, Dual Sided Probing Tester By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments, PCB Manufacturers, Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS)

The global Flying Probe Testers market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Flying Probe Testers market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Flying Probe Testers market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Flying Probe Testers market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Flying Probe Testers market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Flying Probe Testers market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Flying Probe Testers market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Flying Probe Testers market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Flying Probe Testers market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Flying Probe Testers market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Flying Probe Testers market?

TOC

1 Flying Probe Testers Market Overview

1.1 Flying Probe Testers Product Overview

1.2 Flying Probe Testers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Sided Probing Tester

1.2.2 Dual Sided Probing Tester

1.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Flying Probe Testers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Flying Probe Testers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flying Probe Testers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flying Probe Testers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Flying Probe Testers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flying Probe Testers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flying Probe Testers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flying Probe Testers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flying Probe Testers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flying Probe Testers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flying Probe Testers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flying Probe Testers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Flying Probe Testers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Flying Probe Testers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Flying Probe Testers by Application

4.1 Flying Probe Testers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 PCB Manufacturers

4.1.2 Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS)

4.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Flying Probe Testers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Flying Probe Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Flying Probe Testers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Flying Probe Testers by Country

5.1 North America Flying Probe Testers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Flying Probe Testers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Flying Probe Testers by Country

6.1 Europe Flying Probe Testers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Flying Probe Testers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Flying Probe Testers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Flying Probe Testers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Flying Probe Testers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Flying Probe Testers by Country

8.1 Latin America Flying Probe Testers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Flying Probe Testers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Flying Probe Testers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Flying Probe Testers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Flying Probe Testers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flying Probe Testers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flying Probe Testers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flying Probe Testers Business

10.1 Takaya Corporation

10.1.1 Takaya Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Takaya Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Takaya Corporation Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Takaya Corporation Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.1.5 Takaya Corporation Recent Development

10.2 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu)

10.2.1 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) Corporation Information

10.2.2 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Takaya Corporation Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.2.5 ATG Luther & Maelzer GmbH (Cohu) Recent Development

10.3 MicroCraft K.K.

10.3.1 MicroCraft K.K. Corporation Information

10.3.2 MicroCraft K.K. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 MicroCraft K.K. Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 MicroCraft K.K. Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.3.5 MicroCraft K.K. Recent Development

10.4 SPEA S.p.A.

10.4.1 SPEA S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.4.2 SPEA S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SPEA S.p.A. Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SPEA S.p.A. Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.4.5 SPEA S.p.A. Recent Development

10.5 Seica S.p.a

10.5.1 Seica S.p.a Corporation Information

10.5.2 Seica S.p.a Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Seica S.p.a Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Seica S.p.a Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.5.5 Seica S.p.a Recent Development

10.6 Hioki E.E. Corporation

10.6.1 Hioki E.E. Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hioki E.E. Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hioki E.E. Corporation Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hioki E.E. Corporation Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.6.5 Hioki E.E. Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Acculogic Inc.

10.7.1 Acculogic Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Acculogic Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Acculogic Inc. Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Acculogic Inc. Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.7.5 Acculogic Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Shenzhen Micronic Technology

10.8.1 Shenzhen Micronic Technology Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shenzhen Micronic Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shenzhen Micronic Technology Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Shenzhen Micronic Technology Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.8.5 Shenzhen Micronic Technology Recent Development

10.9 Joint Stars technology

10.9.1 Joint Stars technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Joint Stars technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Joint Stars technology Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Joint Stars technology Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.9.5 Joint Stars technology Recent Development

10.10 MicroCraft K.K.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flying Probe Testers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 MicroCraft K.K. Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 MicroCraft K.K. Recent Development

10.11 Shenzhen East Space LightTechnology

10.11.1 Shenzhen East Space LightTechnology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shenzhen East Space LightTechnology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shenzhen East Space LightTechnology Flying Probe Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shenzhen East Space LightTechnology Flying Probe Testers Products Offered

10.11.5 Shenzhen East Space LightTechnology Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flying Probe Testers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flying Probe Testers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Flying Probe Testers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Flying Probe Testers Distributors

12.3 Flying Probe Testers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

