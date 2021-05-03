Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Siemens, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips

“

The report titled Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fluoroscopy Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fluoroscopy Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Siemens, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Shimadzu, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems(Canon), Hitachi, Carestream Health, Hologic, Lepu Medical Technology, Agfa-Gevaert, Adani Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: Fluoroscopy Devices

C-arms



Market Segmentation by Application: Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Pain Management & Trauma

Neurology

Gastrointestinal

Urology

General Surgery

Others



The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fluoroscopy Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fluoroscopy Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fluoroscopy Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Fluoroscopy Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Fluoroscopy Devices

1.3.3 C-arms

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Orthopedic

1.4.3 Cardiovascular

1.4.4 Pain Management & Trauma

1.4.5 Neurology

1.4.6 Gastrointestinal

1.4.7 Urology

1.4.8 General Surgery

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Trends

2.3.2 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fluoroscopy Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Fluoroscopy Equipment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fluoroscopy Equipment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Fluoroscopy Equipment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Fluoroscopy Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Fluoroscopy Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fluoroscopy Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Fluoroscopy Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Fluoroscopy Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Fluoroscopy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Fluoroscopy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Fluoroscopy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Fluoroscopy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Fluoroscopy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Fluoroscopy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Fluoroscopy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Fluoroscopy Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Siemens

8.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.1.2 Siemens Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Siemens Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.1.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.2 GE Healthcare

8.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 GE Healthcare Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.2.5 GE Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

8.3 Koninklijke Philips

8.3.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

8.3.2 Koninklijke Philips Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Koninklijke Philips Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.3.5 Koninklijke Philips SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments

8.4 Shimadzu

8.4.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

8.4.2 Shimadzu Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Shimadzu Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.4.5 Shimadzu SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Shimadzu Recent Developments

8.5 Ziehm Imaging GmbH

8.5.1 Ziehm Imaging GmbH Corporation Information

8.5.2 Ziehm Imaging GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Ziehm Imaging GmbH Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.5.5 Ziehm Imaging GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Ziehm Imaging GmbH Recent Developments

8.6 Toshiba Medical Systems(Canon)

8.6.1 Toshiba Medical Systems(Canon) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Toshiba Medical Systems(Canon) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Toshiba Medical Systems(Canon) Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.6.5 Toshiba Medical Systems(Canon) SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Toshiba Medical Systems(Canon) Recent Developments

8.7 Hitachi

8.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hitachi Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Hitachi Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.7.5 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

8.8 Carestream Health

8.8.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

8.8.2 Carestream Health Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Carestream Health Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.8.5 Carestream Health SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Carestream Health Recent Developments

8.9 Hologic

8.9.1 Hologic Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hologic Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Hologic Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.9.5 Hologic SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Hologic Recent Developments

8.10 Lepu Medical Technology

8.10.1 Lepu Medical Technology Corporation Information

8.10.2 Lepu Medical Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Lepu Medical Technology Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.10.5 Lepu Medical Technology SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Lepu Medical Technology Recent Developments

8.11 Agfa-Gevaert

8.11.1 Agfa-Gevaert Corporation Information

8.11.2 Agfa-Gevaert Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Agfa-Gevaert Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.11.5 Agfa-Gevaert SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Agfa-Gevaert Recent Developments

8.12 Adani Systems

8.12.1 Adani Systems Corporation Information

8.12.2 Adani Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Adani Systems Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Fluoroscopy Equipment Products and Services

8.12.5 Adani Systems SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Adani Systems Recent Developments

9 Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Fluoroscopy Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Fluoroscopy Equipment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Fluoroscopy Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Fluoroscopy Equipment Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Fluoroscopy Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Fluoroscopy Equipment Distributors

11.3 Fluoroscopy Equipment Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”