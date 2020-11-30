Fluorescent Pigment Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | DayGlo(RPM International), Radiant (RPM International), UKSEUNG

“

The report titled Global Fluorescent Pigment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fluorescent Pigment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fluorescent Pigment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fluorescent Pigment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fluorescent Pigment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fluorescent Pigment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fluorescent Pigment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fluorescent Pigment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fluorescent Pigment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fluorescent Pigment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fluorescent Pigment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fluorescent Pigment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DayGlo(RPM International), Radiant (RPM International), UKSEUNG, SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO), Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD, Wan long chemical co. LTD, Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD, J Color Technologies, Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD, Huikang fluorescence technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints and Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Others



The Fluorescent Pigment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fluorescent Pigment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fluorescent Pigment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fluorescent Pigment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fluorescent Pigment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fluorescent Pigment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fluorescent Pigment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fluorescent Pigment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fluorescent Pigment Market Overview

1.1 Fluorescent Pigment Product Overview

1.2 Fluorescent Pigment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermoset Type

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Type

1.2.3 Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

1.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Fluorescent Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Fluorescent Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Fluorescent Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fluorescent Pigment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fluorescent Pigment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Fluorescent Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fluorescent Pigment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fluorescent Pigment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fluorescent Pigment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fluorescent Pigment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fluorescent Pigment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fluorescent Pigment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fluorescent Pigment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fluorescent Pigment by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Fluorescent Pigment by Application

4.1 Fluorescent Pigment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paints and Coatings Industry

4.1.2 Printing Inks Industry

4.1.3 Plastics Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fluorescent Pigment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Fluorescent Pigment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Fluorescent Pigment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Fluorescent Pigment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Fluorescent Pigment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigment by Application

5 North America Fluorescent Pigment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Fluorescent Pigment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Fluorescent Pigment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fluorescent Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fluorescent Pigment Business

10.1 DayGlo(RPM International)

10.1.1 DayGlo(RPM International) Corporation Information

10.1.2 DayGlo(RPM International) Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 DayGlo(RPM International) Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DayGlo(RPM International) Fluorescent Pigment Products Offered

10.1.5 DayGlo(RPM International) Recent Developments

10.2 Radiant (RPM International)

10.2.1 Radiant (RPM International) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Radiant (RPM International) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Radiant (RPM International) Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DayGlo(RPM International) Fluorescent Pigment Products Offered

10.2.5 Radiant (RPM International) Recent Developments

10.3 UKSEUNG

10.3.1 UKSEUNG Corporation Information

10.3.2 UKSEUNG Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 UKSEUNG Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 UKSEUNG Fluorescent Pigment Products Offered

10.3.5 UKSEUNG Recent Developments

10.4 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

10.4.1 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Corporation Information

10.4.2 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Fluorescent Pigment Products Offered

10.4.5 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Recent Developments

10.5 Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD

10.5.1 Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD Corporation Information

10.5.2 Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD Fluorescent Pigment Products Offered

10.5.5 Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD Recent Developments

10.6 Wan long chemical co. LTD

10.6.1 Wan long chemical co. LTD Corporation Information

10.6.2 Wan long chemical co. LTD Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Wan long chemical co. LTD Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Wan long chemical co. LTD Fluorescent Pigment Products Offered

10.6.5 Wan long chemical co. LTD Recent Developments

10.7 Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD

10.7.1 Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD Fluorescent Pigment Products Offered

10.7.5 Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD Recent Developments

10.8 J Color Technologies

10.8.1 J Color Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 J Color Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 J Color Technologies Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 J Color Technologies Fluorescent Pigment Products Offered

10.8.5 J Color Technologies Recent Developments

10.9 Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD

10.9.1 Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD Fluorescent Pigment Products Offered

10.9.5 Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD Recent Developments

10.10 Huikang fluorescence technology

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fluorescent Pigment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Huikang fluorescence technology Fluorescent Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Huikang fluorescence technology Recent Developments

11 Fluorescent Pigment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fluorescent Pigment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fluorescent Pigment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Fluorescent Pigment Industry Trends

11.4.2 Fluorescent Pigment Market Drivers

11.4.3 Fluorescent Pigment Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

