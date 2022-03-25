Floorstanding Speakers Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2028 | Axiom Audio, Yamaha, Triangle

“
A newly published report titled “Floorstanding Speakers Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floorstanding Speakers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floorstanding Speakers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floorstanding Speakers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floorstanding Speakers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floorstanding Speakers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floorstanding Speakers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Axiom Audio
Yamaha
Triangle
ProAc Limited
Spendor
Dali Oberon
Q Acoustics Limited
Fyne Audio
HECO Audio
Dynaudio
Bowers & Wilkins
Paradigm
Opera Loudspeakers
RBH Sound
Sherwood Pty Ltd.
Focal
Klipsch
Magnat
Quad HiFi
Polk Audio
Harman Audio
Tone Winner
Castle Acoustics
JAMO
HiVi-Swans
PSB Speakers
Market Segmentation by Product:
Active Speakers
Passive Speakers
Market Segmentation by Application:
Home Entertainment
Business Setting
Others
The Floorstanding Speakers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floorstanding Speakers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floorstanding Speakers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Floorstanding Speakers Market Overview
1.1 Floorstanding Speakers Product Overview
1.2 Floorstanding Speakers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Active Speakers
1.2.2 Passive Speakers
1.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Floorstanding Speakers Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)
1.3.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.1 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.1 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.2 Europe Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.4 Latin America Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Floorstanding Speakers Sales (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Top Players by Floorstanding Speakers Revenue (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Top Players Floorstanding Speakers Price (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floorstanding Speakers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Floorstanding Speakers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Floorstanding Speakers Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floorstanding Speakers Sales and Revenue in 2021
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Floorstanding Speakers as of 2021)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floorstanding Speakers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Floorstanding Speakers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Floorstanding Speakers Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Floorstanding Speakers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)
4 Global Floorstanding Speakers by Application
4.1 Floorstanding Speakers Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Home Entertainment
4.1.2 Business Setting
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Floorstanding Speakers Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)
4.2.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.1 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.1 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.2 Global Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.3 Global Floorstanding Speakers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Europe Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.4 Latin America Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Floorstanding Speakers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
5 North America Floorstanding Speakers by Country
5.1 North America Floorstanding Speakers Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
5.1.2 North America Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
5.2 North America Floorstanding Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
5.2.2 North America Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
6 Europe Floorstanding Speakers by Country
6.1 Europe Floorstanding Speakers Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Europe Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
6.2 Europe Floorstanding Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
6.2.2 Europe Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
7 Asia-Pacific Floorstanding Speakers by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Floorstanding Speakers Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Floorstanding Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
8 Latin America Floorstanding Speakers by Country
8.1 Latin America Floorstanding Speakers Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
8.1.2 Latin America Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
8.2 Latin America Floorstanding Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
8.2.2 Latin America Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
9 Middle East and Africa Floorstanding Speakers by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Floorstanding Speakers Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Floorstanding Speakers Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floorstanding Speakers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floorstanding Speakers Business
10.1 Axiom Audio
10.1.1 Axiom Audio Corporation Information
10.1.2 Axiom Audio Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Axiom Audio Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.1.4 Axiom Audio Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.1.5 Axiom Audio Recent Development
10.2 Yamaha
10.2.1 Yamaha Corporation Information
10.2.2 Yamaha Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Yamaha Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.2.4 Yamaha Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.2.5 Yamaha Recent Development
10.3 Triangle
10.3.1 Triangle Corporation Information
10.3.2 Triangle Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Triangle Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.3.4 Triangle Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.3.5 Triangle Recent Development
10.4 ProAc Limited
10.4.1 ProAc Limited Corporation Information
10.4.2 ProAc Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 ProAc Limited Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.4.4 ProAc Limited Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.4.5 ProAc Limited Recent Development
10.5 Spendor
10.5.1 Spendor Corporation Information
10.5.2 Spendor Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Spendor Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.5.4 Spendor Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.5.5 Spendor Recent Development
10.6 Dali Oberon
10.6.1 Dali Oberon Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dali Oberon Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dali Oberon Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.6.4 Dali Oberon Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.6.5 Dali Oberon Recent Development
10.7 Q Acoustics Limited
10.7.1 Q Acoustics Limited Corporation Information
10.7.2 Q Acoustics Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Q Acoustics Limited Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.7.4 Q Acoustics Limited Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.7.5 Q Acoustics Limited Recent Development
10.8 Fyne Audio
10.8.1 Fyne Audio Corporation Information
10.8.2 Fyne Audio Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Fyne Audio Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.8.4 Fyne Audio Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.8.5 Fyne Audio Recent Development
10.9 HECO Audio
10.9.1 HECO Audio Corporation Information
10.9.2 HECO Audio Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 HECO Audio Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.9.4 HECO Audio Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.9.5 HECO Audio Recent Development
10.10 Dynaudio
10.10.1 Dynaudio Corporation Information
10.10.2 Dynaudio Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Dynaudio Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.10.4 Dynaudio Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.10.5 Dynaudio Recent Development
10.11 Bowers & Wilkins
10.11.1 Bowers & Wilkins Corporation Information
10.11.2 Bowers & Wilkins Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Bowers & Wilkins Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.11.4 Bowers & Wilkins Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.11.5 Bowers & Wilkins Recent Development
10.12 Paradigm
10.12.1 Paradigm Corporation Information
10.12.2 Paradigm Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Paradigm Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.12.4 Paradigm Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.12.5 Paradigm Recent Development
10.13 Opera Loudspeakers
10.13.1 Opera Loudspeakers Corporation Information
10.13.2 Opera Loudspeakers Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Opera Loudspeakers Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.13.4 Opera Loudspeakers Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.13.5 Opera Loudspeakers Recent Development
10.14 RBH Sound
10.14.1 RBH Sound Corporation Information
10.14.2 RBH Sound Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 RBH Sound Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.14.4 RBH Sound Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.14.5 RBH Sound Recent Development
10.15 Sherwood Pty Ltd.
10.15.1 Sherwood Pty Ltd. Corporation Information
10.15.2 Sherwood Pty Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Sherwood Pty Ltd. Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.15.4 Sherwood Pty Ltd. Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.15.5 Sherwood Pty Ltd. Recent Development
10.16 Focal
10.16.1 Focal Corporation Information
10.16.2 Focal Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Focal Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.16.4 Focal Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.16.5 Focal Recent Development
10.17 Klipsch
10.17.1 Klipsch Corporation Information
10.17.2 Klipsch Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.17.4 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.17.5 Klipsch Recent Development
10.18 Magnat
10.18.1 Magnat Corporation Information
10.18.2 Magnat Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Magnat Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.18.4 Magnat Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.18.5 Magnat Recent Development
10.19 Quad HiFi
10.19.1 Quad HiFi Corporation Information
10.19.2 Quad HiFi Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Quad HiFi Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.19.4 Quad HiFi Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.19.5 Quad HiFi Recent Development
10.20 Polk Audio
10.20.1 Polk Audio Corporation Information
10.20.2 Polk Audio Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Polk Audio Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.20.4 Polk Audio Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.20.5 Polk Audio Recent Development
10.21 Harman Audio
10.21.1 Harman Audio Corporation Information
10.21.2 Harman Audio Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Harman Audio Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.21.4 Harman Audio Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.21.5 Harman Audio Recent Development
10.22 Tone Winner
10.22.1 Tone Winner Corporation Information
10.22.2 Tone Winner Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Tone Winner Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.22.4 Tone Winner Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.22.5 Tone Winner Recent Development
10.23 Castle Acoustics
10.23.1 Castle Acoustics Corporation Information
10.23.2 Castle Acoustics Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Castle Acoustics Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.23.4 Castle Acoustics Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.23.5 Castle Acoustics Recent Development
10.24 JAMO
10.24.1 JAMO Corporation Information
10.24.2 JAMO Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 JAMO Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.24.4 JAMO Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.24.5 JAMO Recent Development
10.25 HiVi-Swans
10.25.1 HiVi-Swans Corporation Information
10.25.2 HiVi-Swans Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 HiVi-Swans Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.25.4 HiVi-Swans Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.25.5 HiVi-Swans Recent Development
10.26 PSB Speakers
10.26.1 PSB Speakers Corporation Information
10.26.2 PSB Speakers Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 PSB Speakers Floorstanding Speakers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.26.4 PSB Speakers Floorstanding Speakers Products Offered
10.26.5 PSB Speakers Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Floorstanding Speakers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Floorstanding Speakers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Floorstanding Speakers Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Floorstanding Speakers Industry Trends
11.4.2 Floorstanding Speakers Market Drivers
11.4.3 Floorstanding Speakers Market Challenges
11.4.4 Floorstanding Speakers Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Floorstanding Speakers Distributors
12.3 Floorstanding Speakers Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
