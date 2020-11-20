Flooring Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026 | Mohawk Industries (US), Shaw Industries (US), Tarkett (France)

“

The report titled Global Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2244312/global-flooring-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mohawk Industries (US), Shaw Industries (US), Tarkett (France), Armstrong Flooring (US), Forbo (Switzerland), Gerflor (France), Interface (US), Beaulieu International (Belgium), TOLI Corporation (Japan), Milliken & Company (US)

Market Segmentation by Product: Carpets & Rugs

Resilient (Vinyl, Cork, Linoleum, Rubber, Resin)

Non-resilient (Ceramic, Stone, Wood, Laminate)



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Non-residential



The Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flooring market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2244312/global-flooring-market

Table of Contents:

1 Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Flooring Product Overview

1.2 Flooring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carpets & Rugs

1.2.2 Resilient (Vinyl, Cork, Linoleum, Rubber, Resin)

1.2.3 Non-resilient (Ceramic, Stone, Wood, Laminate)

1.3 Global Flooring Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Flooring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Flooring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Flooring Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Flooring Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Flooring Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Flooring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flooring Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flooring Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flooring as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flooring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flooring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flooring by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flooring Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Flooring Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Flooring by Application

4.1 Flooring Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Non-residential

4.2 Global Flooring Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Flooring Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Flooring Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Flooring by Application

4.5.2 Europe Flooring by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Flooring by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Flooring by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Flooring by Application

5 North America Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Flooring Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Flooring Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flooring Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flooring Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flooring Business

10.1 Mohawk Industries (US)

10.1.1 Mohawk Industries (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mohawk Industries (US) Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Mohawk Industries (US) Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Mohawk Industries (US) Flooring Products Offered

10.1.5 Mohawk Industries (US) Recent Developments

10.2 Shaw Industries (US)

10.2.1 Shaw Industries (US) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shaw Industries (US) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Shaw Industries (US) Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Mohawk Industries (US) Flooring Products Offered

10.2.5 Shaw Industries (US) Recent Developments

10.3 Tarkett (France)

10.3.1 Tarkett (France) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tarkett (France) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Tarkett (France) Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Tarkett (France) Flooring Products Offered

10.3.5 Tarkett (France) Recent Developments

10.4 Armstrong Flooring (US)

10.4.1 Armstrong Flooring (US) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Armstrong Flooring (US) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Armstrong Flooring (US) Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Armstrong Flooring (US) Flooring Products Offered

10.4.5 Armstrong Flooring (US) Recent Developments

10.5 Forbo (Switzerland)

10.5.1 Forbo (Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Forbo (Switzerland) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Forbo (Switzerland) Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Forbo (Switzerland) Flooring Products Offered

10.5.5 Forbo (Switzerland) Recent Developments

10.6 Gerflor (France)

10.6.1 Gerflor (France) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gerflor (France) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Gerflor (France) Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gerflor (France) Flooring Products Offered

10.6.5 Gerflor (France) Recent Developments

10.7 Interface (US)

10.7.1 Interface (US) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Interface (US) Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Interface (US) Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Interface (US) Flooring Products Offered

10.7.5 Interface (US) Recent Developments

10.8 Beaulieu International (Belgium)

10.8.1 Beaulieu International (Belgium) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Beaulieu International (Belgium) Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Beaulieu International (Belgium) Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Beaulieu International (Belgium) Flooring Products Offered

10.8.5 Beaulieu International (Belgium) Recent Developments

10.9 TOLI Corporation (Japan)

10.9.1 TOLI Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

10.9.2 TOLI Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 TOLI Corporation (Japan) Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TOLI Corporation (Japan) Flooring Products Offered

10.9.5 TOLI Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

10.10 Milliken & Company (US)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Milliken & Company (US) Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Milliken & Company (US) Recent Developments

11 Flooring Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flooring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Flooring Industry Trends

11.4.2 Flooring Market Drivers

11.4.3 Flooring Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”