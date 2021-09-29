Floor Underlayment Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | USG, James Hardie, Leggett & Platt

“

The report titled Global Floor Underlayment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Floor Underlayment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Floor Underlayment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Floor Underlayment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floor Underlayment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floor Underlayment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floor Underlayment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floor Underlayment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floor Underlayment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floor Underlayment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floor Underlayment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floor Underlayment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

USG, James Hardie, Leggett & Platt, National Gypsum, Custom Building, QEP, MP Global, Swiss Krono, Amorim Cork Composites, Manton, Pak-Lite, Sealed-Air, Foam Products, Ultimate Rb, Patriot Timber, Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material, Schluter Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cement Board Underlayment

Foam Laminate Underlayment

Cork Underlayment

Rubber Underlayment

Plywood Underlayment

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Carpet Flooring

Hardwood Flooring

Others



The Floor Underlayment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floor Underlayment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floor Underlayment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floor Underlayment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floor Underlayment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Floor Underlayment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Floor Underlayment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floor Underlayment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Floor Underlayment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Floor Underlayment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cement Board Underlayment

1.2.3 Foam Laminate Underlayment

1.2.4 Cork Underlayment

1.2.5 Rubber Underlayment

1.2.6 Plywood Underlayment

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Floor Underlayment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tile Flooring

1.3.3 Laminate Flooring

1.3.4 Vinyl Flooring

1.3.5 Carpet Flooring

1.3.6 Hardwood Flooring

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Floor Underlayment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Floor Underlayment Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Floor Underlayment Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Floor Underlayment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Floor Underlayment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Floor Underlayment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Floor Underlayment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Floor Underlayment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Floor Underlayment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Floor Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Floor Underlayment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Floor Underlayment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Floor Underlayment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Floor Underlayment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Floor Underlayment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Floor Underlayment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Floor Underlayment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Floor Underlayment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Floor Underlayment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Floor Underlayment Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Floor Underlayment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Floor Underlayment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Floor Underlayment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Floor Underlayment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Floor Underlayment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Floor Underlayment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Floor Underlayment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Floor Underlayment Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Floor Underlayment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Floor Underlayment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Floor Underlayment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Floor Underlayment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Floor Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Floor Underlayment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Floor Underlayment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Floor Underlayment Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Floor Underlayment Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Floor Underlayment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Floor Underlayment Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Floor Underlayment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Floor Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Floor Underlayment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Floor Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Floor Underlayment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Floor Underlayment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Floor Underlayment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Floor Underlayment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Floor Underlayment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Floor Underlayment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Floor Underlayment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Floor Underlayment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Floor Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Floor Underlayment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Floor Underlayment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Floor Underlayment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Floor Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Floor Underlayment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Floor Underlayment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Floor Underlayment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Floor Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Floor Underlayment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Floor Underlayment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Floor Underlayment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Floor Underlayment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Floor Underlayment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Floor Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Floor Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Floor Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Floor Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Floor Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Floor Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Floor Underlayment Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Floor Underlayment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Floor Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Floor Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Floor Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Floor Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Floor Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Floor Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Floor Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Floor Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Underlayment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Underlayment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Underlayment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Underlayment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 USG

12.1.1 USG Corporation Information

12.1.2 USG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 USG Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 USG Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.1.5 USG Recent Development

12.2 James Hardie

12.2.1 James Hardie Corporation Information

12.2.2 James Hardie Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 James Hardie Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 James Hardie Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.2.5 James Hardie Recent Development

12.3 Leggett & Platt

12.3.1 Leggett & Platt Corporation Information

12.3.2 Leggett & Platt Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Leggett & Platt Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Leggett & Platt Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.3.5 Leggett & Platt Recent Development

12.4 National Gypsum

12.4.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

12.4.2 National Gypsum Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 National Gypsum Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 National Gypsum Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.4.5 National Gypsum Recent Development

12.5 Custom Building

12.5.1 Custom Building Corporation Information

12.5.2 Custom Building Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Custom Building Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Custom Building Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.5.5 Custom Building Recent Development

12.6 QEP

12.6.1 QEP Corporation Information

12.6.2 QEP Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 QEP Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 QEP Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.6.5 QEP Recent Development

12.7 MP Global

12.7.1 MP Global Corporation Information

12.7.2 MP Global Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 MP Global Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MP Global Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.7.5 MP Global Recent Development

12.8 Swiss Krono

12.8.1 Swiss Krono Corporation Information

12.8.2 Swiss Krono Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Swiss Krono Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Swiss Krono Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.8.5 Swiss Krono Recent Development

12.9 Amorim Cork Composites

12.9.1 Amorim Cork Composites Corporation Information

12.9.2 Amorim Cork Composites Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Amorim Cork Composites Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Amorim Cork Composites Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.9.5 Amorim Cork Composites Recent Development

12.10 Manton

12.10.1 Manton Corporation Information

12.10.2 Manton Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Manton Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Manton Floor Underlayment Products Offered

12.10.5 Manton Recent Development

12.12 Sealed-Air

12.12.1 Sealed-Air Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sealed-Air Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Sealed-Air Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sealed-Air Products Offered

12.12.5 Sealed-Air Recent Development

12.13 Foam Products

12.13.1 Foam Products Corporation Information

12.13.2 Foam Products Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Foam Products Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Foam Products Products Offered

12.13.5 Foam Products Recent Development

12.14 Ultimate Rb

12.14.1 Ultimate Rb Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ultimate Rb Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Ultimate Rb Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ultimate Rb Products Offered

12.14.5 Ultimate Rb Recent Development

12.15 Patriot Timber

12.15.1 Patriot Timber Corporation Information

12.15.2 Patriot Timber Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Patriot Timber Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Patriot Timber Products Offered

12.15.5 Patriot Timber Recent Development

12.16 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material

12.16.1 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Products Offered

12.16.5 Changzhou Highsun Decorative Material Recent Development

12.17 Schluter Systems

12.17.1 Schluter Systems Corporation Information

12.17.2 Schluter Systems Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Schluter Systems Floor Underlayment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Schluter Systems Products Offered

12.17.5 Schluter Systems Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Floor Underlayment Industry Trends

13.2 Floor Underlayment Market Drivers

13.3 Floor Underlayment Market Challenges

13.4 Floor Underlayment Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Floor Underlayment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”