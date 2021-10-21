Floor Pump Market Size, Share, Healthy Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook, Region-Forecasts Report 2027 | Lezyne, Topeak, Blackburn

“

The report titled Global Floor Pump Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Floor Pump market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Floor Pump market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Floor Pump market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floor Pump market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floor Pump report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floor Pump report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floor Pump market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floor Pump market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floor Pump market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floor Pump market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floor Pump market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lezyne, Topeak, Blackburn, Bell, Schwinn, Intex, Giant, Giyo, Silca, Specialized, Bike-Parts, BioLogic, Campagnolo, DT Swiss, Finish Line, Genuine Innovations, HurricaneInnovations, Manitou, Origin8, Park Tool, Peak, Planet Bike, Prestacycle, Raleigh, Shimano, GUB, ZEFAL

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual Floor Pump

Electric Floor Pump

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bicycle

Automotive

Inflatables

Other



The Floor Pump Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floor Pump market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floor Pump market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floor Pump market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floor Pump industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Floor Pump market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Floor Pump market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floor Pump market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Floor Pump Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Floor Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Manual Floor Pump

1.2.3 Electric Floor Pump

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Floor Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Bicycle

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Inflatables

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Floor Pump Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Floor Pump Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Floor Pump Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Floor Pump, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Floor Pump Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Floor Pump Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Floor Pump Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Floor Pump Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Floor Pump Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Floor Pump Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Floor Pump Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Floor Pump Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Floor Pump Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Floor Pump Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Floor Pump Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Floor Pump Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Floor Pump Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Floor Pump Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Floor Pump Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Floor Pump Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Floor Pump Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Floor Pump Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Floor Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Floor Pump Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Floor Pump Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Floor Pump Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Floor Pump Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Floor Pump Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Floor Pump Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Floor Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Floor Pump Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Floor Pump Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Floor Pump Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Floor Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Floor Pump Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Floor Pump Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Floor Pump Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Floor Pump Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Floor Pump Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Floor Pump Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Floor Pump Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Floor Pump Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Floor Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Floor Pump Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Floor Pump Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Floor Pump Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Floor Pump Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Floor Pump Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Floor Pump Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Floor Pump Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Floor Pump Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Floor Pump Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Floor Pump Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Floor Pump Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Floor Pump Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Floor Pump Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Floor Pump Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Floor Pump Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Floor Pump Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Floor Pump Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Floor Pump Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Floor Pump Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Floor Pump Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Floor Pump Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Floor Pump Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Floor Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Floor Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Floor Pump Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Floor Pump Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Floor Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Floor Pump Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Floor Pump Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Floor Pump Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Floor Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Floor Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Floor Pump Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Floor Pump Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Floor Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Floor Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Floor Pump Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Floor Pump Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lezyne

12.1.1 Lezyne Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lezyne Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lezyne Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lezyne Floor Pump Products Offered

12.1.5 Lezyne Recent Development

12.2 Topeak

12.2.1 Topeak Corporation Information

12.2.2 Topeak Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Topeak Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Topeak Floor Pump Products Offered

12.2.5 Topeak Recent Development

12.3 Blackburn

12.3.1 Blackburn Corporation Information

12.3.2 Blackburn Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Blackburn Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Blackburn Floor Pump Products Offered

12.3.5 Blackburn Recent Development

12.4 Bell

12.4.1 Bell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bell Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bell Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bell Floor Pump Products Offered

12.4.5 Bell Recent Development

12.5 Schwinn

12.5.1 Schwinn Corporation Information

12.5.2 Schwinn Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Schwinn Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Schwinn Floor Pump Products Offered

12.5.5 Schwinn Recent Development

12.6 Intex

12.6.1 Intex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Intex Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Intex Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Intex Floor Pump Products Offered

12.6.5 Intex Recent Development

12.7 Giant

12.7.1 Giant Corporation Information

12.7.2 Giant Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Giant Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Giant Floor Pump Products Offered

12.7.5 Giant Recent Development

12.8 Giyo

12.8.1 Giyo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Giyo Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Giyo Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Giyo Floor Pump Products Offered

12.8.5 Giyo Recent Development

12.9 Silca

12.9.1 Silca Corporation Information

12.9.2 Silca Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Silca Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Silca Floor Pump Products Offered

12.9.5 Silca Recent Development

12.10 Specialized

12.10.1 Specialized Corporation Information

12.10.2 Specialized Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Specialized Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Specialized Floor Pump Products Offered

12.10.5 Specialized Recent Development

12.12 BioLogic

12.12.1 BioLogic Corporation Information

12.12.2 BioLogic Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 BioLogic Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BioLogic Products Offered

12.12.5 BioLogic Recent Development

12.13 Campagnolo

12.13.1 Campagnolo Corporation Information

12.13.2 Campagnolo Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Campagnolo Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Campagnolo Products Offered

12.13.5 Campagnolo Recent Development

12.14 DT Swiss

12.14.1 DT Swiss Corporation Information

12.14.2 DT Swiss Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 DT Swiss Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 DT Swiss Products Offered

12.14.5 DT Swiss Recent Development

12.15 Finish Line

12.15.1 Finish Line Corporation Information

12.15.2 Finish Line Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Finish Line Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Finish Line Products Offered

12.15.5 Finish Line Recent Development

12.16 Genuine Innovations

12.16.1 Genuine Innovations Corporation Information

12.16.2 Genuine Innovations Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Genuine Innovations Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Genuine Innovations Products Offered

12.16.5 Genuine Innovations Recent Development

12.17 HurricaneInnovations

12.17.1 HurricaneInnovations Corporation Information

12.17.2 HurricaneInnovations Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 HurricaneInnovations Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 HurricaneInnovations Products Offered

12.17.5 HurricaneInnovations Recent Development

12.18 Manitou

12.18.1 Manitou Corporation Information

12.18.2 Manitou Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Manitou Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Manitou Products Offered

12.18.5 Manitou Recent Development

12.19 Origin8

12.19.1 Origin8 Corporation Information

12.19.2 Origin8 Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Origin8 Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Origin8 Products Offered

12.19.5 Origin8 Recent Development

12.20 Park Tool

12.20.1 Park Tool Corporation Information

12.20.2 Park Tool Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Park Tool Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Park Tool Products Offered

12.20.5 Park Tool Recent Development

12.21 Peak

12.21.1 Peak Corporation Information

12.21.2 Peak Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Peak Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Peak Products Offered

12.21.5 Peak Recent Development

12.22 Planet Bike

12.22.1 Planet Bike Corporation Information

12.22.2 Planet Bike Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Planet Bike Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Planet Bike Products Offered

12.22.5 Planet Bike Recent Development

12.23 Prestacycle

12.23.1 Prestacycle Corporation Information

12.23.2 Prestacycle Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Prestacycle Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Prestacycle Products Offered

12.23.5 Prestacycle Recent Development

12.24 Raleigh

12.24.1 Raleigh Corporation Information

12.24.2 Raleigh Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Raleigh Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Raleigh Products Offered

12.24.5 Raleigh Recent Development

12.25 Shimano

12.25.1 Shimano Corporation Information

12.25.2 Shimano Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Shimano Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Shimano Products Offered

12.25.5 Shimano Recent Development

12.26 GUB

12.26.1 GUB Corporation Information

12.26.2 GUB Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 GUB Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 GUB Products Offered

12.26.5 GUB Recent Development

12.27 ZEFAL

12.27.1 ZEFAL Corporation Information

12.27.2 ZEFAL Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 ZEFAL Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 ZEFAL Products Offered

12.27.5 ZEFAL Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Floor Pump Industry Trends

13.2 Floor Pump Market Drivers

13.3 Floor Pump Market Challenges

13.4 Floor Pump Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Floor Pump Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”