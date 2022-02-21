Floor Panel Market 2028 Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook | Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Floor Panel Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floor Panel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floor Panel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floor Panel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floor Panel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floor Panel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floor Panel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner, Haworth, TRIUMPH GROUP, Porcelanosa, M+W Group, Petral, Topfloor, NICHIAS, UNITILE, Senqcia, Pentafloor, MOOV, ITOKI, SRF, Branco, lenzlinger, Movinord, Computer Environments, Dare Power Dekor Home, Nature Home, Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group, Vohringer Home Technology, Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishings, Zhejiang Shiyou Timber, Anhui Yangzi Floor, Jiusheng Wood, Elegant Home-Tech, Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Armstrong Flooring, Forbo, Gerflor, Interface, Beaulieu International, TOLI Corporation, Milliken & Company, Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group, Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring, Changzhou Huili Access Floor, Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material, Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor, Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory, Zhejiang Tkflor, Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wooden Floor

Resilient Floor



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Floor Panel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floor Panel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floor Panel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Floor Panel market expansion?

What will be the global Floor Panel market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Floor Panel market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Floor Panel market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Floor Panel market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Floor Panel market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Floor Panel Market Overview

1.1 Floor Panel Product Overview

1.2 Floor Panel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wooden Floor

1.2.2 Resilient Floor

1.3 Global Floor Panel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Floor Panel Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Floor Panel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Floor Panel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Floor Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Floor Panel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Floor Panel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Floor Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Floor Panel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floor Panel Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floor Panel Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Floor Panel Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floor Panel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floor Panel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floor Panel Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floor Panel Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Floor Panel as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floor Panel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floor Panel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Floor Panel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Floor Panel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Floor Panel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Floor Panel Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Floor Panel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Floor Panel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Floor Panel Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Floor Panel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Floor Panel by Application

4.1 Floor Panel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Floor Panel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Floor Panel Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Floor Panel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Floor Panel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Floor Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Floor Panel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Floor Panel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Floor Panel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Floor Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Floor Panel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Floor Panel by Country

5.1 North America Floor Panel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Floor Panel Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Floor Panel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Floor Panel Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Floor Panel by Country

6.1 Europe Floor Panel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Floor Panel Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Floor Panel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Floor Panel Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Floor Panel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Panel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Panel Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Panel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Panel Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Floor Panel by Country

8.1 Latin America Floor Panel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Floor Panel Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Floor Panel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Floor Panel Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Floor Panel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Panel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Panel Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Panel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Panel Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Panel Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floor Panel Business

10.1 Kingspan Group

10.1.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kingspan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kingspan Group Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Kingspan Group Floor Panel Products Offered

10.1.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

10.2 MERO-TSK

10.2.1 MERO-TSK Corporation Information

10.2.2 MERO-TSK Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 MERO-TSK Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 MERO-TSK Floor Panel Products Offered

10.2.5 MERO-TSK Recent Development

10.3 Lindner

10.3.1 Lindner Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lindner Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Lindner Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Lindner Floor Panel Products Offered

10.3.5 Lindner Recent Development

10.4 Haworth

10.4.1 Haworth Corporation Information

10.4.2 Haworth Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Haworth Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Haworth Floor Panel Products Offered

10.4.5 Haworth Recent Development

10.5 TRIUMPH GROUP

10.5.1 TRIUMPH GROUP Corporation Information

10.5.2 TRIUMPH GROUP Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TRIUMPH GROUP Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 TRIUMPH GROUP Floor Panel Products Offered

10.5.5 TRIUMPH GROUP Recent Development

10.6 Porcelanosa

10.6.1 Porcelanosa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Porcelanosa Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Porcelanosa Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Porcelanosa Floor Panel Products Offered

10.6.5 Porcelanosa Recent Development

10.7 M+W Group

10.7.1 M+W Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 M+W Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 M+W Group Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 M+W Group Floor Panel Products Offered

10.7.5 M+W Group Recent Development

10.8 Petral

10.8.1 Petral Corporation Information

10.8.2 Petral Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Petral Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Petral Floor Panel Products Offered

10.8.5 Petral Recent Development

10.9 Topfloor

10.9.1 Topfloor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Topfloor Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Topfloor Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Topfloor Floor Panel Products Offered

10.9.5 Topfloor Recent Development

10.10 NICHIAS

10.10.1 NICHIAS Corporation Information

10.10.2 NICHIAS Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 NICHIAS Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 NICHIAS Floor Panel Products Offered

10.10.5 NICHIAS Recent Development

10.11 UNITILE

10.11.1 UNITILE Corporation Information

10.11.2 UNITILE Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 UNITILE Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 UNITILE Floor Panel Products Offered

10.11.5 UNITILE Recent Development

10.12 Senqcia

10.12.1 Senqcia Corporation Information

10.12.2 Senqcia Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Senqcia Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Senqcia Floor Panel Products Offered

10.12.5 Senqcia Recent Development

10.13 Pentafloor

10.13.1 Pentafloor Corporation Information

10.13.2 Pentafloor Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Pentafloor Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Pentafloor Floor Panel Products Offered

10.13.5 Pentafloor Recent Development

10.14 MOOV

10.14.1 MOOV Corporation Information

10.14.2 MOOV Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 MOOV Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 MOOV Floor Panel Products Offered

10.14.5 MOOV Recent Development

10.15 ITOKI

10.15.1 ITOKI Corporation Information

10.15.2 ITOKI Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ITOKI Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 ITOKI Floor Panel Products Offered

10.15.5 ITOKI Recent Development

10.16 SRF

10.16.1 SRF Corporation Information

10.16.2 SRF Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SRF Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 SRF Floor Panel Products Offered

10.16.5 SRF Recent Development

10.17 Branco

10.17.1 Branco Corporation Information

10.17.2 Branco Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Branco Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Branco Floor Panel Products Offered

10.17.5 Branco Recent Development

10.18 lenzlinger

10.18.1 lenzlinger Corporation Information

10.18.2 lenzlinger Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 lenzlinger Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 lenzlinger Floor Panel Products Offered

10.18.5 lenzlinger Recent Development

10.19 Movinord

10.19.1 Movinord Corporation Information

10.19.2 Movinord Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Movinord Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Movinord Floor Panel Products Offered

10.19.5 Movinord Recent Development

10.20 Computer Environments

10.20.1 Computer Environments Corporation Information

10.20.2 Computer Environments Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Computer Environments Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Computer Environments Floor Panel Products Offered

10.20.5 Computer Environments Recent Development

10.21 Dare Power Dekor Home

10.21.1 Dare Power Dekor Home Corporation Information

10.21.2 Dare Power Dekor Home Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Dare Power Dekor Home Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Dare Power Dekor Home Floor Panel Products Offered

10.21.5 Dare Power Dekor Home Recent Development

10.22 Nature Home

10.22.1 Nature Home Corporation Information

10.22.2 Nature Home Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Nature Home Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Nature Home Floor Panel Products Offered

10.22.5 Nature Home Recent Development

10.23 Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group

10.23.1 Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.23.4 Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Floor Panel Products Offered

10.23.5 Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Recent Development

10.24 Vohringer Home Technology

10.24.1 Vohringer Home Technology Corporation Information

10.24.2 Vohringer Home Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Vohringer Home Technology Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.24.4 Vohringer Home Technology Floor Panel Products Offered

10.24.5 Vohringer Home Technology Recent Development

10.25 Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishings

10.25.1 Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishings Corporation Information

10.25.2 Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishings Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishings Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.25.4 Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishings Floor Panel Products Offered

10.25.5 Zhejiang Yongyu Home Furnishings Recent Development

10.26 Zhejiang Shiyou Timber

10.26.1 Zhejiang Shiyou Timber Corporation Information

10.26.2 Zhejiang Shiyou Timber Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Zhejiang Shiyou Timber Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.26.4 Zhejiang Shiyou Timber Floor Panel Products Offered

10.26.5 Zhejiang Shiyou Timber Recent Development

10.27 Anhui Yangzi Floor

10.27.1 Anhui Yangzi Floor Corporation Information

10.27.2 Anhui Yangzi Floor Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Anhui Yangzi Floor Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.27.4 Anhui Yangzi Floor Floor Panel Products Offered

10.27.5 Anhui Yangzi Floor Recent Development

10.28 Jiusheng Wood

10.28.1 Jiusheng Wood Corporation Information

10.28.2 Jiusheng Wood Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Jiusheng Wood Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.28.4 Jiusheng Wood Floor Panel Products Offered

10.28.5 Jiusheng Wood Recent Development

10.29 Elegant Home-Tech

10.29.1 Elegant Home-Tech Corporation Information

10.29.2 Elegant Home-Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Elegant Home-Tech Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.29.4 Elegant Home-Tech Floor Panel Products Offered

10.29.5 Elegant Home-Tech Recent Development

10.30 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment

10.30.1 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Corporation Information

10.30.2 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.30.4 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Floor Panel Products Offered

10.30.5 Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment Recent Development

10.31 Mohawk Industries

10.31.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

10.31.2 Mohawk Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.31.3 Mohawk Industries Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.31.4 Mohawk Industries Floor Panel Products Offered

10.31.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Development

10.32 Shaw Industries

10.32.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information

10.32.2 Shaw Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.32.3 Shaw Industries Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.32.4 Shaw Industries Floor Panel Products Offered

10.32.5 Shaw Industries Recent Development

10.33 Tarkett

10.33.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

10.33.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview

10.33.3 Tarkett Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.33.4 Tarkett Floor Panel Products Offered

10.33.5 Tarkett Recent Development

10.34 Armstrong Flooring

10.34.1 Armstrong Flooring Corporation Information

10.34.2 Armstrong Flooring Introduction and Business Overview

10.34.3 Armstrong Flooring Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.34.4 Armstrong Flooring Floor Panel Products Offered

10.34.5 Armstrong Flooring Recent Development

10.35 Forbo

10.35.1 Forbo Corporation Information

10.35.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview

10.35.3 Forbo Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.35.4 Forbo Floor Panel Products Offered

10.35.5 Forbo Recent Development

10.36 Gerflor

10.36.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

10.36.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.36.3 Gerflor Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.36.4 Gerflor Floor Panel Products Offered

10.36.5 Gerflor Recent Development

10.37 Interface

10.37.1 Interface Corporation Information

10.37.2 Interface Introduction and Business Overview

10.37.3 Interface Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.37.4 Interface Floor Panel Products Offered

10.37.5 Interface Recent Development

10.38 Beaulieu International

10.38.1 Beaulieu International Corporation Information

10.38.2 Beaulieu International Introduction and Business Overview

10.38.3 Beaulieu International Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.38.4 Beaulieu International Floor Panel Products Offered

10.38.5 Beaulieu International Recent Development

10.39 TOLI Corporation

10.39.1 TOLI Corporation Corporation Information

10.39.2 TOLI Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.39.3 TOLI Corporation Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.39.4 TOLI Corporation Floor Panel Products Offered

10.39.5 TOLI Corporation Recent Development

10.40 Milliken & Company

10.40.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information

10.40.2 Milliken & Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.40.3 Milliken & Company Floor Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.40.4 Milliken & Company Floor Panel Products Offered

10.40.5 Milliken & Company Recent Development

10.41 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group

10.42 Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring

10.43 Changzhou Huili Access Floor

10.44 Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material

10.45 Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor

10.46 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation(SAC) Access Floor Factory

10.47 Zhejiang Tkflor

10.48 Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floor Panel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floor Panel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Floor Panel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Floor Panel Industry Trends

11.4.2 Floor Panel Market Drivers

11.4.3 Floor Panel Market Challenges

11.4.4 Floor Panel Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Floor Panel Distributors

12.3 Floor Panel Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

